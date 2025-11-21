Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Ten doorways into transcendence.

“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles.” — Terence McKenna

Most people chase transcendence through the usual channels — travel, yoga, lifestyle hacks. But there’s another layer most never reach. Experiences that dissolve the self, reset the system & drop you into something ineffable. Some require medicine. Some don’t. All of them change your life in ways the rational mind can’t explain.

These are ten of the most life-changing experiences I’ve found.

1. A Temazcal Ceremony in the Jungle.

The first time I did this, I stepped out feeling like I had a new nervous system. No substances — just heat, breath, darkness. It gets brutally hot, but everything you’re carrying burns off. You emerge lighter, clearer, emptied in a way words don’t touch.

2. Rapé on the Earth.

Snort rapé, lay face-down with the sun on your back, and let gravity take over. It’s the closest you’ll ever feel to being a child of this planet…awareness dropping straight into the Earth’s core.

3. A Hero-Dose of Psilocybin with Your Partner.

Blanket outside, eye mask, the right playlist. You’ll drift into your own worlds and then meet in the center…an embrace that feels timeless & indescribably intimate. Every couple I know who’s done this puts it near the top of their lives.

4. MDMA with Your Partner.

Candles, music, that’s about it. It’s intimacy without armor. Connection without distraction. Communication without interruption. A night you’ll remember for decades.

5. 5-MeO-DMT in the Jungle, then the River.

When it’s over, walk straight to the water and let the sun hit your skin. You’ll be in a state language fails to capture — alive, dead, dissolved, reborn, all at once.

6. Transcendental Meditation.

I’ve practiced TM daily for nearly six years. It takes you somewhere beyond waking reality — unmistakably “not here.” Guided meditations are a slow horse-and-buggy; TM is a rocket ship into the unknown. Insights, clarity & a calmer nervous system always follow.

7. Changa in the Morning.

DMT gets all the attention, but Changa might be the most underrated Psychedelic on the planet. The lift-off is gentle but immediate — and the visuals are among the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. Afterward, you’re wrapped in a kind of love no other molecule delivers. Morning, so it colors the rest of the day instead of getting lost at night.

8. Samadhi (Harmala + DMT Blend).

Everyone knows about Ayahuasca…but few have transcended with its quieter cousin. Sacred geometry, unprecedented clarity, and a sense of cosmic order…it’s like stepping behind the veil of reality.

9. Peyote by the Fire.

Slow, steady, ancient. The fire amplifies everything — watching the embers burn, dance, fade…the ultimate microcosm of life itself. It’s a powerful, beautiful metaphor for the fleeting nature of the human experience.

10. A Guided Breathwork Session.

No substances, just breath as the catalyst. In a guided, private session, the line between emotion & sensation dissolves. People release, laugh, cry…drop into a stillness that feels primordial. One of the purest non-chemical routes into transcendence. (The facilitator I worked with is here — website, IG.)

Most people spend their entire lives in baseline consciousness. It’s like living in a mansion and never leaving the basement. We’re here to have experiences. We inhabit one of the most epic planets imaginable…there are pathways all around us that fracture our assumptions about what it means to be human.

None of these moments last…and that’s the point. Transcendence isn’t a lifestyle; it’s a reminder. A brief exit from the story you tell about yourself, followed by a return that’s cleaner, lighter & more honest.

You don’t need all ten. One or two in a lifetime is enough.

But if you’re going to chase anything, chase the experiences that rearrange you.

