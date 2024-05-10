I'm thrilled to announce the publication of my ebook, designed to guide you in supporting loved ones as they grieve a loss. While a quick Google search brings up countless resources on how to personally cope with grief, there are surprisingly few on how to effectively support the bereaved. The resources that do exist often rely on textbook explanations, as opposed to real-life experiences. In today's world, unexpected deaths are rare, but for those of us unfortunate enough to face such trials, the lack of preparedness is painfully apparent in the aftermath of a tragedy. It is my sincere hope that this book will provide valuable support to those aiding loved ones during their grieving process. The ebook is available here. Thank you for your interest & support.

"It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." — Yogi Berra

Embracing the Future: It's Coming

The next few years promise to usher in a level of change not seen since Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in 1440. We are on the precipice of creating a new world, AI, and eventually AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) could reshape every aspect of our lives — from work & economic structures to government, culture, and even personal relationships. It's hard to imagine any area that will remain untouched by the emergence of AI.

To grasp the extent of change possible in just a few decades, consider this: if someone had told you in 2004 that by 2024, 90% of people under 25 would be getting their news from a Chinese-owned app on smartphones that they carry everywhere and spend three-quarters of their day using, what would you have said? It would have sounded more like science fiction than reality. Yet, that's exactly the world we live in today.

While some aspects of an AI-enhanced future are difficult to predict, there are certain outcomes we can reasonably anticipate, both positive & negative. Full disclosure — I'm in the optimistic camp. I've yet to encounter a doomsday scenario that withstands even minimal scrutiny. As someone who has studied history extensively, the narrative that "technology will take all our jobs" has persisted since the invention of the plow, yet employment has continued to rise. We are a resourceful species; while AI will eliminate some jobs (many of which are unfulfilling), it will also create new opportunities. Additionally, AI has the potential to usher in an era of abundance comparable to the economic boom that lifted a billion people out of poverty through regulated free markets. Success hinges on navigating the transition period effectively. Change of this magnitude always presents challenges, but I'm confident we will overcome them and AI will ultimately improve our lives.

I will end this week's piece with a reflection on one unique aspect that AI cannot replicate, replace, or diminish — the Psychedelic journey. In fact, I believe that mystical experiences should be a fundamental part of our AI-enhanced future. Consider this: as AI takes over many aspects of our lives, from work to mundane tasks, and ushers in an era of abundance, it will fundamentally change how we find meaning. In such a world, staying centered and content will require new forms of engagement. What better way to achieve this than through cultivating a spiritual existence? Integrating spirituality with life in an AI-driven world could foster a profoundly beautiful existence.

11 Predictions about an AI Future:

Unraveling Historical Mysteries with AI

Where is Amelia Earhart's plane? How were the Pyramids of Giza constructed? How did an early agrarian society in the Amazon discover that combining certain plants would induce mystical experiences (Ayahuasca)? AI may soon provide answers to these and many other historical mysteries. The potential for AI to solve, or at least bring us closer to plausible explanations for these enigmas is incredibly exciting. Unveiling our past with the help of advanced technology could not only satisfy our curiosity but might also serve as a unifying force. The human story is compelling, and deepening our understanding of our journey is an enriching pursuit.

The Emergence of a Humanist Movement

As with any technological advancement, AI will not be without its critics. Those most negatively affected by the early stages of AI development may rally around what podcaster & entrepreneur Tom Bilyeu has termed a 'humanist movement.'

Members of this movement may reject the use of AI, criticizing its influence and creating works they label as 'AI-free art' & 'AI-free music.' Despite their efforts, I believe this movement will be transient. Consider the late 1990s, when email was becoming mainstream. We all knew someone who insisted, often citing fears of government or corporate spying, 'I’ll never get an email address.' Today, those same skeptics all have an email address (or two). The parallel suggests that resistance to AI might similarly diminish as the technology becomes ubiquitous and its benefits more apparent.

Revolutionizing Lifespan & Longevity with AI

The human body will no longer be a black box. Recently, an AI-enhanced body scan technology detected an imminent aneurysm in a patient, allowing for life-saving surgery. What was once a ticking time bomb is now a life extended by potentially 30 or 40 years, thanks to AI.

We are on the brink of finding cures for cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and countless other diseases. Our diagnostic capabilities are set to improve dramatically, eliminating human error and significantly enhancing accuracy. This advancement in medicine will likely increase not only our lifespan but also our healthspan — the years we live in good health. The implications of extending our lives by decades are profound and could lead to even longer lifespans. We are on the cusp of a truly exciting era in medical science.

Envisioning a Post-Capitalist World

I have nothing but great things to say about Capitalism. It is the only system that works by rewarding innovation & creating wealth. Socialists & Communists get it wrong because they don’t understand the starting point (and they conveniently ignore historical examples like Mao’s China, Fidel’s Cuba, Stalin’s Russia, and the millions who were killed…but I digress). The baseline is poverty. Societies start poor. The notion of 'spreading the wealth around' is fundamentally flawed because wealth must first be created before it can be distributed, and innovation is the only driver of wealth creation.

Humans have been the catalysts for this wealth creation. However, this dynamic is set to change dramatically. In the near future, AI is expected to take the lead in generating unprecedented levels of wealth. As AI assumes this role, we will face the challenge of rethinking economic systems to accommodate a new reality where human labor is not the central wealth creator. Luckily, we will have AI itself as a tool to help design these new systems.

The Democratization of Services Once Reserved for the Elite

Elite services — once exclusive to the wealthy, such as top-tier accountants, business consultants, premier physicians, and real estate experts — will become accessible via apps on your phone. Historically, one reason the wealthy have continued to prosper is their access to high-quality services that remain out of reach for the dispossessed. AI is set to change this by democratizing access to these premium services, making them available & affordable for all of society.

However, this shift is likely to challenge the status quo in several lucrative white-collar professions. For example, roles in law & medicine could face significant changes as AI begins to perform tasks traditionally carried out by humans. While there will be exceptions, the landscape of these professions could look markedly different in the coming years. If I were advising a teenager today, I might suggest exploring career paths outside of these traditional fields, considering the potential for AI to alter or even replace many of their functions.

Rethinking Government in the Age of AI

As AI becomes more integrated into our world, it's likely that our systems of government will need to evolve. Consider this thought experiment to understand the potential changes: Imagine you're in the voting booth faced with two choices. Option A: a human politician, whether Democrat or Republican, with whom you may agree on some issues but not others. Their motivations can be opaque — are they influenced by money from lobbyists or PACs? Do they have personal stakes? Option B: an AI politician that cannot be corrupted by money because it has no use for it. This AI uses advanced algorithms to analyze all of human history and context to make decisions that will likely benefit the most people.

Faced with these options, many will choose Option B. This shift could lead to a decrease in government size, reducing bureaucracy and the administrative class that currently bloats Washington D.C. and other government centers around the world. As AI takes over roles traditionally filled by humans in government, those previously in bureaucratic roles may need to find new employment. In other words, they will have to get real jobs ;)

The End of War (not violence)

While AI advancements and ubiquity won't rewire thousands of years of human evolutionary instincts for conflict, they can be leveraged to prevent wars before they escalate. Our primal instincts to compete and win may be moderated by AI's superior intelligence, guiding us towards more peaceful resolutions on a global scale.

However, the inherent human desire for competition won't simply disappear. It's likely that we'll see a resurgence in popularity for competitive events like the Olympics, or an increase in interest in sports such as MMA, as these provide healthy outlets for our competitive nature. Drawing parallels from history, the Roman Empire reopened the Coliseum knowing that controlled violence could serve as a safer alternative to outright war. In a modern context, we might witness new forms of such controlled competition. Time truly is a flat circle.

AI Girlfriends & Boyfriends (but mainly girlfriends)

Currently, 30% of online traffic is related to pornography, and entrepreneurs are keenly aware of this market potential. This has led to a surge in the development of AI-enhanced sex robots. In parallel, AI dating sites where individuals can interact with AI chatbots are already in operation. This is bizarre, but it addresses a need among the many lonely people out there. While women will be less inclined to purchase an AI boyfriend, there is still a market for such products, albeit smaller.

This trend does pose significant concerns, especially in the context of global demographic shifts. Geopolitical Strategist Peter Zeihan has highlighted the potential catastrophe of depopulation in countries like China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Japan, where declining birth rates could imminently threaten their future existence. Embracing AI companionship at the expense of human relationships could exacerbate these trends, underscoring the importance of fostering real interpersonal connections. In order to build a better future, we need to have one.

Less Time Spent Online in an AI-Driven World

Contrary to what one might expect, the rise of AI could actually lead to us spending less time online. There are several reasons for this potential shift. First, AI is poised to flood the internet with content — from newsletters & music to AI-generated podcasts. The sheer volume could become overwhelming, making the online experience exhausting, regardless of our ability to distinguish between purely human-generated content, AI-enhanced content, or content created solely by AI.

Additionally, as AI automates more of our daily tasks, such as bill payments & routine shopping (like ordering paper towels on Amazon, or in my case, pre-workout), our dependency on the internet for these functions could decrease. This shift might even catalyze a revival of brick-and-mortar businesses and lead to a decline in social media usage, which would be a positive development. Ultimately, the internet may become a less central part of our lives, paving the way for more direct, real-world interactions.

Solving the Climate Crisis with AI

AI is set to revolutionize our approach to science & environmental management, promising solutions to problems that may seem insurmountable today. Despite the pessimistic views of some, who paradoxically fly around the world in private jets & own beachfront properties on Martha’s Vineyard, there is a real pathway to overcoming the climate crisis — and AI will be central to this effort.

Consider this historical parallel: in 1903, whaling was the leading industry. How many whalers do you currently know? It's virtually extinct, not because of resource depletion, but due to innovations that rendered whale oil unnecessary. Similarly, AI-driven innovation holds the potential to free us from our reliance on fossil fuels.

Those skeptical about our ability to address climate change should reflect on the transformative power of technology. It's crucial, however, that in the short term, governments avoid making decisions that could economically destabilize nations under the guise of environmental action. Effective, AI-enhanced strategies are the key to a sustainable future without the economic fallout.

AI and the Quest for a Grand Unified Theory of Physics

No field stands to gain more from AI than physics. AI has the potential to carry the torch that Einstein lit in his search for a Grand Unified Theory. This encompasses a theory of everything, aiming to deepen our understanding of how and why energy operates, and could even lead to breakthroughs that allow humans to traverse the galaxy. Endless possibilities await us.

However, this exciting frontier also comes with significant risks. The integration of AI into areas involving sensitive information, like nuclear secrets or advanced physics, could lead to unprecedented threats if not managed carefully. We should proceed with caution. But we should proceed.

Rediscovering Time & Purpose in an AI-Driven World

With AI poised to take over many daily tasks, humans will reclaim something we haven't truly had since our days foraging the savannahs of Africa: time. What will we do with this newfound abundance? Currently, our society prioritizes profit & survival, evident in how many people's lives abruptly lack meaning post-retirement. The answer isn't merely to work longer, as some like Ben Shapiro might suggest, but to live better. Freed from the necessity of working merely to survive, we enter a new realm of possibilities.

In an AI future, where basic needs are met, our quest for purpose will need to evolve beyond the financial metrics that dominate modern life, like the amount of zeroes in your W-2. When was the last time someone earning $80k was a guest on a popular podcast? This highlights our valuation of success.

AI can replicate many aspects of human experience, but there remains an unbridgeable gap: the mystical journey. Alan Watts coined the term "cosmic consciousness" for when we awaken, this isn't within AI's reach. For instance, during my first experience with Bufo, a powerful Psychedelic, the profound message I received was "Dimittas" — Latin for "Let go." This message, which came from another realm, is something AI could not fathom.

Sacred geometry, visions of Buddha — AI might mimic these images, but it cannot facilitate transcendence. It won't enable visits from ancestors or deliver profound, personal insights from our higher selves. While AI can connect to the internet, it cannot tap into the source of all creation. Those who have transcended understand what this means, highlighting a profound human experience that technology cannot replicate.

I'd love to hear your thoughts — do you agree or disagree with my predictions? Also, do you think Psychedelics have arrived just in time to catalyze a spiritual existence as AI redefines our traditional concept of 'meaning' in a work-centered life?

If you found value in this piece, I'd appreciate it if you could hit the 'Like' button. The number of 'likes' a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

Happy to share my YouTube channel! Join me as I embark on a captivating series documenting my Psychedelic journeys, with new episodes released weekly. Plus, look forward to engaging video shorts uploaded twice a week. If this piques your interest and you're eager to follow along on these transformative explorations, subscribe by clicking on this link.

Stay connected with me on Twitter/X! Simply click on this link to follow my updates and join the conversation.

Finally, the best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.