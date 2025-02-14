Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. Today is Valentine’s Day, so let’s dive into 14 ways Psychedelics deepen intimacy & connection.

As she was getting ready to leave my hotel, I noticed her heels—the ones she wore to dinner—required my help. The straps fastened like tiny belt buckles, intricate & cumbersome. Without thinking, I knelt, slipped her left foot into place, secured the strap, then did the same with the right. When I looked up, her expression was pure joy.

It struck me then—no one had ever paid attention to these small details, never taken care of her in this way. The novelty of the gesture elated her, and the energy in the room shifted. After that, everything changed. Her walls lowered, her guard softened. She saw me differently.

Moments like this are what make relationships meaningful. As a culture, we drifted away from values like devotion, sacrifice, and truly showing up for one another. In the process, we began treating relationships like our interactions with Amazon—trapped in the illusion of infinite options.

But that drift had consequences.

Fortunately, the pendulum is swinging back. And Psychedelics are helping. MDMA, Psilocybin & LSD offer the promise of a new age of intimacy & connection.

Let’s explore.

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there.” – Rumi

Introduction

In recent years, the conversation around Psychedelics has gradually evolved beyond personal healing & mystical experiences. More and more people are discovering that these powerful substances can profoundly enhance connection, communication, and intimacy in relationships. Modern research is catching up to what indigenous cultures & ancient traditions have long known—Psychedelics dissolve barriers, foster emotional vulnerability, and deepen love.

Whether you're in a long-term relationship or exploring new connections, Psychedelics offer unique opportunities to rediscover your partner, strengthen the bond you share, or cultivate a new one.

Here are 14 reasons why Psychedelics will usher in a new age of intimacy.

Part 1: Emotional Intimacy & Vulnerability

1. Breaking Down Emotional Walls

MDMA, Psilocybin, and LSD dissolve the ego, which blocks emotional connection. When these walls come down, couples communicate without pretense, creating space for deeper understanding & acceptance. Vulnerability becomes a strength rather than something to fear.

2. Radical Honesty & Communication

MDMA, in particular, is known for facilitating radical honesty. It heightens emotional awareness and reduces fear around expressing difficult truths. Psilocybin & LSD, while less direct in their effects, surface suppressed emotions, making it easier to have the honest conversations that strengthen relationships.

3. Empathy & Perspective-Shifting

These substances offer a powerful shift in perspective, helping you see the world through your partner’s eyes. MDMA fosters deep empathy, while Psilocybin & LSD provide a broader, almost cosmic perspective on shared experiences & challenges, helping couples approach conflicts with greater compassion.

4. Releasing Emotional Baggage Together

MDMA is known for its ability to help individuals confront & release trauma in a gentle, supportive way, making it ideal for shared emotional healing. Psilocybin & LSD bring long-buried emotions to the surface, allowing couples to process & heal together in a safe, loving environment.

Part 2: Physical Intimacy & Sensory Connection

5. Heightened Sensory Awareness

MDMA & LSD, in particular, heighten sensory perception, making touch, sound, and physical connection more vivid. Psilocybin tends to create a deep connection to the body’s natural rhythms, turning even simple physical experiences into moments of profound intimacy.

6. Rediscovering Each Other

Many couples describe MDMA journeys as “falling in love all over again,” while LSD & Psilocybin can evoke a sense of awe & curiosity about each other’s bodies & minds. These experiences feel like rediscovering your partner on a deeper level.

7. Deepening Trust & Surrender

Trust is essential in both relationships & Psychedelic journeys. The shared vulnerability that comes with surrendering to the experience—whether through the heart-opening effects of MDMA or the deep introspection of Psilocybin—builds an unshakable foundation of trust.

Part 3: Spiritual & Mystical Connection

8. Shared Mystical Experiences

Psilocybin & LSD are renowned for inducing mystical experiences—moments of connection with something larger than ourselves. Sharing this with your partner creates a profound sense of unity and leaves you with sacred memories that deepen your bond.

9. Co-Creation of New Rituals

Many couples integrate rituals into their shared experiences—setting intentions before a Psilocybin ceremony, journaling after an LSD journey, or reflecting together on the insights gained from MDMA sessions. These rituals become powerful tools for deepening connection.

10. Reconnecting with Love as a Universal Force

Psilocybin & LSD remind us that love is a force that transcends personal experience, connecting all living beings. MDMA, meanwhile, offers a more embodied sense of love—one that feels deeply personal yet expansive. These shared realizations leave couples feeling more connected to each other and the world.

Part 4: Relationship Growth & Long-Term Benefits

11. Breaking Old Patterns

MDMA’s capacity for emotional clarity and the profound insights from Psilocybin & LSD help couples break unhealthy patterns. These substances offer a chance to reset and create new, healthier dynamics.

12. Clarity on Relationship Goals

MDMA sessions are often described as “relationship therapy in a capsule,” helping couples realign their priorities and clarify their goals. Psilocybin & LSD offer broader insights, giving a higher-level view of the relationship and helping partners determine their shared path forward.

13. Increased Gratitude & Appreciation

After a shared journey, couples feel a renewed sense of gratitude for one another. The small annoyances that once felt significant fall away, replaced by an overwhelming appreciation for the partnership.

14. Integration: The Real Work Begins

The journey is only the beginning. Integration—reflecting on the experience, applying the lessons learned, and supporting each other through the process—is where the real magic happens. This is the key to long-term growth & deeper intimacy.

Why This Matters

I grew up in the 80s & 90s, when nearly every popular TV show followed the same formula: an overweight, bumbling father stumbling through life while his much wiser wife cleaned up the mess. I haven’t had cable in over a decade, but whenever I catch a sitcom trailer during a game, not much seems to have changed. (Though maybe it matters less now—most people are watching streaming services anyway.) Still, this is what we grew up accepting as normal.

But it’s not normal—or at least it shouldn’t be. We should aspire to something better.

For all the reasons I mentioned earlier—and so many more—Psychedelics offer a fresh lens on intimacy. They anchor us in the present moment and facilitate an uninhibited, unparalleled connection. They bring men back to their grounded masculine and women to their divine feminine.

Psychedelics create a unique opportunity to enhance intimacy on emotional, physical, and spiritual levels. For couples willing to explore this path together, the rewards are profound: deeper connection, greater trust, and a love that feels more expansive and grounded than ever before.

These experiences strip away the noise of everyday life, revealing raw & honest truths. Couples confront long-buried emotions, face patterns that no longer serve them, and reconnect in ways that feel both vulnerable & liberating. Shared Psychedelic journeys dissolve egoic walls, fostering a rare kind of radical empathy. Suddenly, you see your partner’s wounds—and your own—with compassion & understanding.

As we move into a new era of Psychedelic exploration, it’s becoming clear these experiences aren’t just for individual healing. They’re powerful tools for building stronger, more connected relationships. They challenge outdated scripts about love & intimacy, encouraging us to co-create something new—an honest, evolving, deeply intentional partnership.

A New Age of Intimacy

Philosopher & author Alain de Botton makes an excellent point about modern marriage. While we’ve done away with traditional arranged marriages in the West, we’ve replaced them with what he calls "emotionally arranged" marriages. Instead of external forces deciding for us, we now let our emotions—often fleeting & unreliable—make those decisions. Transferring agency from external to internal doesn’t eliminate the arrangement; it just changes its source. By fostering profound self-awareness, Psychedelics enhance our emotional understanding, leading to healthier partner selection.

At the heart of every relationship is the delicate balance between honesty & kindness. For example, do you tell your partner, “The waitress is hot”? That’s honest, but not necessarily kind. Psychedelics help here by creating a bond so strong that no amount of honesty could tarnish it.

Adult relationships are a litmus test for our emotional development—a space where the past inevitably catches up with the present. We’re not free to love just anyone. We end up with someone challenging because of someone challenging in our past. Psychedelics, with their ability to strip away illusions and reveal core truths, help us break old patterns, giving us a chance to build something real, honest, and deeply connected.

Psychedelics invite us into a space where we can grow alongside our partners, finding joy in the messy, imperfect process of loving & being loved. Perhaps this is what the new age of intimacy really looks like: less about perfection, more about presence.

“To love someone is to learn the song in their heart and sing it to them when they have forgotten.” – Arne Garborg

My Personal Evolution

For most of my life, I was a bad partner—selfish, aloof, and incapable of holding space or understanding my partner’s needs. I occasionally did the right things: swiped the credit card, bought the Valentine’s Day gift, planned the birthday dinner. I thought those gestures made up for the days on end of not truly showing up.

But Psychedelics—certainly not by themselves, but more than any other modality—fundamentally changed how I think about relationships and how I treat partners. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment things shifted. Maybe it was my first experience with cosmic consciousness after sitting with Bufo, when I realized that almost all of us are just trying our best to love & be loved. That experience made me far more empathetic and patient in relationships. It allowed me to see the humanity in nearly everyone (though, let’s be honest, there are still sociopaths in this world—about 3%—who are incapable of love. No sanitizing that fact).

Or maybe it was the first time an ex-partner and I communed with MDMA together. We were a new couple then, and all the concerns I had about entering a relationship with her vanished that night. My issue with the fact that she’d been unfaithful in a previous relationship. My insecurity that she was a few years older than me and exuded a level of self-awareness I found intimidating. MDMA helped me see that those “issues” said everything about me and nothing about her. So many couples would benefit from this beautiful medicine.

Perhaps it was the time a partner and I went on a heroic dose of Psilocybin together. After five long hours lying on the deck with our eye masks on, each having the experience we needed, we embraced. To this day, it was the single most powerful kiss I’ve ever experienced. Two souls merged on that warm spring afternoon in Los Angeles. It was ineffable. We were mesmerized. That moment became one of the hallmarks of our relationship—a secret, sacred thing only we knew & cherished.

In truth, it was likely a combination of all these experiences. The result is a changed man. A better man. The man typing these words is unrecognizable compared to who I was a mere half-decade ago.

The world needs good men. The transformation Psychedelics offer isn’t just personal—it ripples outward, changing how we show up for our partners, our friends, and our communities. And that kind of change is desperately needed.

Closing Thoughts

Every relationship is ephemeral. People come into our lives for reasons we can never fully comprehend or control. Whether through divorce, distance, or death, every connection will eventually change or end.

Disney movies & rom-coms have sold us the myth that only relationships that last until death are meaningful. This is absurd. What truly matters are the moments we share—the small, everyday acts of love & service. Whether it’s tending to a new lover’s shoes or picking up your wife of 40 years from the airport, showing up for our partners is what gives relationships meaning.

Psychedelics remind us of this truth. But perhaps they are just a symptom of a culture waking up to the fact that we were sold a lie. We’re finally realizing that relationships—messy, temporary, and imperfect—are the most beautiful part of being human.

