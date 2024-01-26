23 Expert Insights on the Dynamics of Modern Relationships
From Psychologists, Relationship Coaches, Scientists & a Divorce Lawyer
I believe that the rise of Psychedelics will significantly benefit relationships, a perspective I've formed based on my own experiences & observations. One key factor in this is judgment, which often leads to contempt & subsequently damages relationships. Judgment is essentially a surface-level expression of the ego. Psychedelics, by diminishing the ego…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.