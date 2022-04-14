Alcohol. An estimated 95,000 people will perish this year in alcohol-related deaths. Countless more will have their lives adversely effected by drinking alcohol. Almost everyone reading this will know someone who has struggled with alcohol or had their lives negatively impacted by alcohol. Having spent countless Sundays hungover on the couch in my twent…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.