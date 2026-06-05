The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
6h

This is great! I think it's really important for us of us to continually re-visit our beliefs and re-underwrite them when evidence suggests something different. My perspective on psychedelics has also changed over the years.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Karina Schneidman MBA, MS's avatar
Karina Schneidman MBA, MS
5h

Simply put, brilliant and honest. I wish you many more changes!

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3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
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