Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: 3 things I changed my mind about this year…and why those changes matter more than the original beliefs ever did.

Opening Thoughts

One of the stranger side effects of writing publicly is that people assume your beliefs are fixed. They’re not.

Some of my strongest convictions from a year ago have become weaker. Other ideas I’ve barely thought about before have become central to how I see the world.

Looking back on the past year, there are 3 things I’ve changed my mind about that have had an outsized impact on how I think about Psychedelics, relationships, culture & life itself.

1. Healing Isn't The Organizing Principle

Like many, my Psychedelic origin story revolved around “healing.” Or at least that’s what I told myself at the time.

In retrospect, a more likely explanation was my appetite for novelty. I’ve always been drawn to jumping out of airplanes, traveling through hostile countries & fully engaging with life. The idea of exploring the furthest depths of human consciousness was simply too interesting to ignore. And since I was legitimately hurting, why not solve for both?

Fortunately, my desire to explore altered states out of curiosity is far from a historical anomaly. Humans have always used Psychedelics for purposes that extend well beyond healing. The people who frame Psychedelics primarily as “healing medicines” miss two important things:

The healing narrative is largely a recent Western narrative. For most of human history, these substances were used for many reasons: divination, initiation, warfare, social bonding, spiritual exploration, creativity & cosmology. I’m not convinced we have an epidemic of sick people who need to be healed. I think we have an epidemic of people who believe they are sick. Those are very different things.

Fortunately, Psychedelics have a way of focusing attention. And sometimes what they reveal isn’t trauma, pathology, or victimhood. They reveal that you’re not a broken person in need of endless repair. You’re a soul having a human experience during the most prosperous, peaceful & abundant period in human history.

That realization can be just as transformative as healing.

2. I Stopped Assuming Stability Was The Highest Good

After my last long-term relationship ended, I spent several years dating & intentionally trying to find a partner. Along the way, I enjoyed multiple “mini-relationships” — 3 months or so with an amazing woman, only to realize we ultimately lacked the alignment necessary for a long-term partnership.

It occurred to me that I was unconsciously leveraging an outdated heuristic:

I was single in my twenties & unhappy. I was in relationships in my thirties & happy. Therefore, relationships create happiness.

But like most simple stories, it collapsed under scrutiny.

I was also broke in my twenties, drinking too much, neglecting my health & building a career that didn’t feel like my own. By my thirties, many of those variables had changed.

For years, I assumed stability was the highest good:

a stable relationship

a stable career

a stable home

Stability itself became synonymous with success. What I’ve slowly realized is that stability is a preference, not a virtue.

At this stage of life, I genuinely enjoy the freedom to spend 3 months in Mexico City, a week in Oaxaca, a year in Puerto Vallarta, or pursue a project simply because it fascinates me. The open-endedness feels energizing rather than threatening.

That doesn’t mean I’ll never want a rooted life again. It simply means I’ve stopped assuming rootedness is inherently superior.

3. I’ve Become More Interested in Culture Than Consciousness

A few years ago, if someone invited me to an MDMA night, Mushroom ceremony, LSD weekend or Bufo journey, I was interested almost by default.

Today, my relationship with altered states looks very different. I do MDMA a couple times a year, I microdose Psilocybin on the weekend while taking entire months off all substances throughout the year. A joint watching the sunset on a Friday night or during a Saturday beach day.

As for the heavy-hitting, reality-shattering Tier 1 Psychedelics? I’m good, for now. The strangest part isn’t that I use less…it’s that I want to.

After enough experiences, you’ve encountered ego dissolution, mystical states, childhood memories, archetypes, grief, beauty, terror, unity, transcendence & everything in between. The territory remains vast, but it is no longer unexplored.

Somewhere along the way, my attention shifted. I became less interested in consciousness itself & more interested in what humans do with consciousness:

Why do Veterans, Silicon Valley founders, spiritual seekers, soccer moms & professional athletes find themselves drawn to the same substances for entirely different reasons?

Why does Psychedelic culture in Austin feel different than Psychedelic culture in Puerto Vallarta?

Why are wealthy people increasingly seeking concierge Psychedelic experiences?

Why did Psychedelics move from the counterculture to wellness culture, and now into politics?

Why do some societies integrate altered states while others medicalize them?

Why do some people emerge from Psychedelic experiences more open, while others become more rigid?

These questions fascinate me far more than the mechanics of another journey.

A few years ago, I was primarily interested in exploring consciousness. Today, I’m interested in watching Psychedelic culture unfold in real time.

Consciousness is fascinating, but culture is where things get really interesting.

Closing Thoughts

One of the unexpected benefits of getting older is realizing how many beliefs you were carrying around without ever consciously choosing them.

Some came from culture, some came from family, some from our peer group, some from personal experience. Many were useful for a period of time before outliving their usefulness.

This year, I found myself questioning a few of them:

The idea that healing is life’s organizing principle.

The idea that stability is inherently superior to freedom.

The idea that altered states themselves are the most interesting thing about Psychedelics.

Maybe next year I’ll change my mind again. I hope I do. The older I get, the less interested I am in defending old conclusions & the more interested I am in following reality wherever it leads.

Up next for Sunday’s Insider: the rise of the Psychedelic Right, the politics of altered states & why freedom may be getting lost in the conversation.

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