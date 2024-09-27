Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m detailing 5 proven microdosing protocols designed to improve creativity & performance.

When people microdose Psilocybin, they typically take between 0.1 to 0.3 grams of dried Psilocybin mushrooms. This dosage is low enough to avoid the hallucinogenic effects while still providing subtle benefits, such as enhanced creativity, focus, and mood improvement. The exact amount can vary depending on the individual’s body weight, sensitivity, and experience with Psychedelics.

It’s important to note that we currently lack long-term studies on microdosing Psilocybin. While it’s an emerging trend, it is not entirely risk-free. I am not advocating for the use of Psychedelics. Anyone interested should consult with a doctor or therapist first.