Michael Housman
3h

Wow, interesting! Mine was about 20 years ago when I was in college and super imprecise about dosages. I probably took 5-8 grams of mushrooms and we were in Vegas on top of everything else because we stupidly wanted to recreate Fear and Loathing.

At some point wandering the casino, I became terrified and made my way back to the room where I spent 5-6 hours there having forgotten who I was who, what humans are, etc. Why do we have this thing called "money"? Why do we put substances in our body to go on these psychedelic journeys? I was a complete tabula rasa and nothing made any sense to me.

It was incredibly scary at the time but I now remember that trip fondly because it really forced me to get outside my own perspective and realize that the things we take as given would probably make little to no sense to an alien who had no understanding of our world.

The Reverend Gonzo
1h

A good friend of mine had been hesitant to try DMT. When he ended up trying it he said he was transported to hell and was thrashing about violently, said his nephew ended up having to dump a bucket of water on him to help snap him out of it. My buddy has a lot of demons he’s reluctant to deal with and I think this plays a huge role in how a journey turns out. If you’re not willing to help yourself face your demons then no substance, not even DMT, can help you, may end up making things worse.

