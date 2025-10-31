Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: A Halloween look at the shadow side of Psychedelics.

“The gates to heaven and hell are in the same place.” — Aldous Huxley

Intro: The B-Side of the Psychedelic Renaissance

Every subculture has its ghost stories…ours just happen to involve Psychedelics. For every tale of healing & cosmic love, there are others that ended in terror, madness, or something that couldn’t quite be named.

Below are 5 real Psychedelic trips that went wrong, and what they reveal about the thin line between transcendence & torment.

1. The Acid That Ate the Village — France, 1951

In the small French town of Pont-Saint-Esprit, dozens of villagers awoke to a waking nightmare. People saw dragons in the streets. Mothers leapt from windows. Farmers tore at their skin, convinced they were on fire.

For decades, doctors blamed ergot poisoning—rye bread contaminated by a natural precursor to LSD. Later, declassified CIA documents hinted at something darker: a possible MK-ULTRA field test. Whether accident or experiment, one thing is certain—the villagers of Pont-Saint-Esprit became the unwilling participants in one of the first mass psychedelic horrors ever recorded.

Lesson: This collective “bad trip” may not have been taken voluntarily.

2. The Theologian’s Descent — R.C. Zaehner, 1950s

Oxford professor & devout Catholic R.C. Zaehner decided to test Aldous Huxley’s claim that Psychedelics could induce genuine mystical union. He swallowed a dose of mescaline — and descended straight into what he later called “the devil’s own mind.”

What Huxley saw as transcendence, Zaehner experienced as metaphysical horror: an overwhelming sense of evil, disintegration & mockery of the sacred. “Total metaphysical evil,” he wrote, insisting that what he encountered wasn’t God but the void pretending to be.

He spent the rest of his career warning against the “false mysticism” of drugs, writing Mysticism: Sacred and Profane as a rebuke to the entire Psychedelic project.

Lesson: Sometimes the trip doesn’t lift the veil…it tears it open.

3. The No-Hitter from Nowhere — Dock Ellis, 1970

On June 12th, 1970, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter while tripping on LSD. It’s one of baseball’s strangest legends…an act of chaos & genius colliding on live TV.

What’s less known is what followed. Ellis spiraled into paranoia & addiction, struggling for years before sobering up and becoming an addiction counselor. “That game wasn’t a miracle,” he said later. “It was a warning.”

Lesson: Ego death isn’t enlightenment when it finds you mid-game.

4. The Ayahuasca That Fought Back — San Francisco, Early 2000s

James, a 70-year-old retired systems engineer, had tripped hundreds of times—LSD, DMT, the works. But one Ayahuasca ceremony in San Francisco shattered him.

He wasn’t feeling well that night but went ahead with the ceremony anyway. What followed was psychological violence.

“It was the very darkest side of human nature,” he recalled. “It felt like the ayahuasca itself was doing this to me… a spirit abusing me, violating me to the nth degree.”

The aftermath was worse: insomnia, despair, and a sense that he’d never die…an eternal hell without escape. It took years to recover. Making art saved him. Today, he journeys only with MDMA.

Lesson: The medicine that heals can also unmake you.

5. The Interception — Jee’s Ayahuasca Ordeal, 2020s

In Death by Astonishment, Andrew Gallimore recounts the story of Jee, a Japanese psychonaut who believed something alien “intercepted” him during an Ayahuasca ceremony.

“Then everything became clear to me: I wasn’t having ayahuasca experiences. I was having alien experiences. I saw how aliens come to ayahuasca sessions to fish people’s souls... They scan your brain to determine your weaknesses and use them to break your soul down. Whenever I take ayahuasca or DMT, they will come and find me—or perhaps even after I die.”

For Jee, there was nothing purifying about the pain. He described it as psychic abduction—his soul captured “like a fish on a hook.” Years later, he still fears that the entities will return.

Lesson: For some, the trip doesn’t reveal inner space…it reveals something watching it.

My Experience

I’ve been fortunate that despite multiple journeys with potent Psychedelics, I’ve never had what I’d call a bad trip…at least not on the level of the stories above. But I’ve absolutely had challenging ones. Harrowing ordeals where you want nothing more than for it to end.

Two in particular stand out: my first Samadhi (DMT + MAOIs) journey in 2023, and a high-dose Psilocybin ceremony on my 40th birthday. Interestingly, both came in the wake of major life upheavals—the Samadhi journey a month after my brother passed, and the Psilocybin one a month after a three-year relationship ended. Both were intense, but the following morning, I felt immense clarity.

Challenge & risk are good, but psychotic breaks are not. Bad trips are not. The reality is, there’s no way to predict what will happen when working with powerful Psychedelics. A simple rule I follow: don’t travel with potent medicines when life is good. It’s simply not worth it.

For balance, it’s worth noting that there’s a massive difference between microdosing Psilocybin and working with Ayahuasca. Many people fail to distinguish between the two and talk about “Psychedelics” as one broad category…which is patently absurd. Taking MDMA with your partner, provided it’s safely sourced and you’re not schizophrenic or bipolar, won’t launch you into a manic episode.

The medicine doesn’t owe you comfort—only truth. Every descent changes you. You don’t return with answers…you return with reverence.

Closing: The Shadow Teaches Too

Bad trips are the mythic underworlds of Psychedelic culture — the places we don’t want to visit but can’t stop retelling. They remind us that these substances don’t just expand consciousness; they expose it.

And sometimes, that’s terrifying.

