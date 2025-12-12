Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: The 5 stories that shaped Psychedelia in 2025.

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust

Intro

It’s that time of year! Spotify Wrapped. Apparently Substack Wrapped is a thing? It’s time to recap the biggest stories & headlines in Psychedelia this past year.

2025 wasn’t a quiet year for Psychedelics. It was the first year the field began to mature — scientifically, culturally & philosophically. We’re all grown up now.

Here are the five stories that actually mattered.

1. DMT Became the Center of the Psychedelic Universe

2025 was the year DMT fully eclipsed Psilocybin in both research volume & public fascination.

Three streams converged:

The cultural effect? People stopped asking whether DMT visions were “real” and started asking what kind of mind could generate experiences like this.

DMT isn’t fringe anymore. It has become the gravitational center of Psychedelic science.

If you’re new here, I wrote 2 articles about DMT encounters this year:

2. MDMA Broke Through

2025 marked the first year MDMA stopped being “the future” and became present tense.

Two things shifted the narrative:

Even mainstream reporting caught up — Rachel Nuwer’s I Feel Love reframed MDMA as a medicine of connection, not counterculture.

But the bigger story was cultural: MDMA moved off the dance floor and into the living room. Couples began using it intentionally — to tell the truth, heal fractures, and create intimacy, reconnection, pleasure & fun. Its reputation finally caught up with its reality: it’s called the love drug for a reason.

The public stopped seeing MDMA as a relic from the rave era. Clinicians stopped dismissing it as hype. What emerged was its real value: connection…a welcome change in our modern world.

3. Psilocybin Became a “Whole-Body Medicine”

2025 was the year Psilocybin headlines went feral.

Every month produced a new study claiming it could treat:

Even if many of these studies are early, the pattern is impossible to ignore: Psilocybin isn’t behaving like a psychiatric drug. It looks like a systems-level intervention.

3 themes defined the year:

The real story: Psilocybin expanded from a mental-health tool into a plausible whole-body medicine…and the scientific world responded accordingly.

I wrote one article this year about Psilocybin’s impact on longevity:

And Yet…Schedule I. Of Course.

I for one am deeply relieved the government still classifies Psilocybin as a Schedule I “dangerous drug” with no medical value.

No reason people suffering from any of these conditions should have access to a safe, naturally occurring fungus. And for those who want connection, joy, peace, or bliss — thank you for making sure that doesn’t happen either.

We already have better options: alcohol, painkillers, SSRIs, opioids. Sure, they kill millions…but hey, it’s how we’ve always done it.

Thank you, truly, for keeping us safe.

4. The Healing Narrative Collapsed

A major intellectual shift took place this year.

People realized the “healing & wellness” frame was too small to hold what Psychedelics actually reveal. The trauma-industrial complex lost its grip. Pop-psych books & body-keeps-score-style claims were debunked. Therapy culture’s dominance collapsed.

2025 gave us a new frame:

The conversation expanded from therapy → ontology.

Psychedelics stopped being tools for “fixing the psyche.” They became tools for understanding consciousness, the nature of reality & the human experience.

I wrote 4 pieces this year that tracked this shift beyond healing:

5. 5-MeO-DMT & Ibogaine Forced the Field Into Adulthood

2025 was the year the two most extreme Psychedelics, 5-MeO-DMT & Ibogaine, pushed the field beyond hype and into honest evaluation.

5-MeO-DMT

A mix of retreat-related incidents & remarkable outcomes forced regulators & researchers to confront what facilitators already knew:

The risks:

The upside:

5-MeO-DMT completely reorders a person’s sense of self, purpose & meaning in a single session. That’s the gift…and the risk. For some, it delivers clarity that would take decades to reach; for others, it destabilizes the very structure they were relying on to function.

The “God Molecule” earned its name — not because it reveals divinity, but because it can rewrite the relationship between a person and their human experience in ways that are beautiful, disorienting & irreversible.

I wrote two pieces on 5-MeO-DMT this year, one personal and one scientific:

Ibogaine

Meanwhile, new clinic data showed:

The risks:

The upside:

Ibogaine didn’t become safer…but the world became more honest about how to use it responsibly. Progress came from transparency, not avoidance.

The field finally acknowledged a simple truth: the most powerful tools demand the highest level of care.

2025 wasn’t a regression — it was maturation.

Closing

Psychedelics didn’t get mainstream in 2025…they got real.

Science sharpened, myths collapsed, hard questions surfaced. And the field inched closer to its actual frontier: not healing…but understanding the architecture of what it means to have a human experience.

