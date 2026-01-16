Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Who we become after discovering Psychedelics.

“The psychotic drowns in the same waters in which the mystic swims with delight.” — Joseph Campbell

The ceremony is over. Reality is no longer what you once thought it was. Who you were is gone, and who you are now is still being determined.

Not during the journey. Not in ceremony. After. If you spend enough time in this world, a pattern emerges. The same personalities show up again & again. Different faces, same energies.

Eventually, you become one of these.

I. The Evangelist

The Evangelist discovers Psychedelics & immediately starts a missionary program.

Every conversation turns into a pitch. They drop the phrase “expanded consciousness” at parties & blast their group chats with spiritual podcasts. They don’t just take mushrooms…they reorganize their entire identity around being the one who knows. They’ve seen something & now feel morally obligated to make sure everyone else does too. You’ll find them cornering strangers at the bar & rambling about ego death to anyone who will listen.

Most people grow out of this phase. Some start a Substack.

II. The Perpetual Seeker

The Seeker is always booking the next ceremony, the next Psychedelic, the next facilitator, the next jungle retreat.

Stillness feels like regression & integration feels boring, so they stay in motion. New medicine, new journey, same perspective. They mistake movement for progress & novelty for healing. They love peak experiences but not a fan of the patience required to download their meaning.

It’s not that they’re shallow...they’re afraid of what happens when the ceremonies stop & they’re left alone with their life.

III. The Spiritualized Ego

This is what happens when someone loses one ego & grows a shinier one. The Spiritualized Ego speaks softly but somehow always positions themselves just a little above everyone else.

They don’t say they’re enlightened; they imply it with phrases like “most people aren’t ready for this” or “when you’re operating at a higher frequency.” They quote McKenna constantly. When you speak to them, they are rehearsing what they’re about to respond with as opposed to listening. They have an internal, on-demand Spotify playlist of talk tracks they pull from.

They haven’t escaped the matrix, they’ve just rebranded it with esoteric vibes & cosmic language.

IV. The Quiet Integrator

Over time, the Quiet Integrator does fewer journeys & gets more grounded.

Their life starts working. Relationships improve, boundaries firm up & their nervous system settles. They stop talking about Psychedelics because they no longer need to perform growth. There are no dramatic posts or identity theater, just boring, visible progress.

These people quietly terrify the Spiritualized Ego because nothing threatens performative awakening like someone who has actually changed.

V. The Jaded Gatekeeper

The Jaded Gatekeeper is no longer impressed by Psychedelics (they are also known as the most insufferable person in the comment section).

They’ve “been there, done that.” They know more than you’ll ever know. Their moralizing cosplays as compassion. Their judgment is masked by performative curiosity. When challenged, they go into victim mode or bring up your lack of enlightenment…you just don’t get it.

They don’t say Psychedelics are bad…they say you’re doing them wrong.

VI. The Relational Rebuilder

The Relational Rebuilder is less focused on visions & more focused on how they treat people and show up in the world.

They use what they learned to repair intimacy, family dynamics & emotional honesty. Their growth shows up in how they listen, how they apologize & how they love. They tip more, smile at strangers & look workers in the eyes and thank them. No one online knows how evolved they are, but everyone in their real life does.

That’s the whole point.

The ceremonies end, the visions dissolve & the icaros fade from memory. But something remains. You go back to your life carrying a different perspective, a different story about who you are. Some people turn that shift into performance, some into obsession, some into humility & a few into real change.

The medicine doesn’t decide for you…it merely opens the door.

Which one did you become?

