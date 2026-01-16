The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Seegers's avatar
Erin Seegers
2d

I’m happy to say I can identify with all of these phases!! I’m on the steep trail of welcoming my exiles home and would be disingenuous to pretend that all their shadows don’t continue to live on within me. I have a deep impulse toward blinders OFF, painful as it may be to see me clearly. I am bursting with gratitude.

I am on a tear, reborn, a dervish whirling.

I still relish the first taste, the wanting more, the desire to disrobe and scream it at the top of my lungs like the biggest asshole in the room, to force feed it to everyone and me first in line taking the biggest bite, I’m grateful to be learning with all my being the depths of healing that comes with true forgiveness, I am preparing myself to become big hearted soft earth landing for anyone ready to take the fall. So we may hold each other here fallen and risen at once.

Who knows where that leaves me in terms of the levels laid out here?

Yes and yes and yes.

With Love

💗🚀💫

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Clemens Carlson's avatar
Clemens Carlson
2d

I recognize myself in several of these stereotypes. In any case, I carry something of each of the types in me, more or less, current or past. I'll think about what I'd better put aside from it. Thank you for the stimulating thoughts.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture