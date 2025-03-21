Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m diving into six types of people you’ll meet in a Psychedelic ceremony.

"Each person you meet is a mirror, reflecting a different aspect of yourself." – Ram Dass

Intro

The room is dimly lit, there are more candles than you count. Mats are arranged in a careful circle, some adorned with sacred objects—crystals, feathers, handwritten intentions. The air is thick with the scent of sage. A quiet hum of anticipation lingers, a mix of nervous excitement & deep curiosity.

If you’ve attended ceremonies before, you start to notice familiar energies in the space—certain types of people who always seem to show up. Recognizing these archetypes isn’t just entertaining; it’s grounding. It reminds you that you’re not alone in this surreal, sacred, and sometimes downright strange experience.

After attending countless Psychedelic ceremonies, I’ve noticed an unmistakable pattern. The same types of people always seem to find their way into the circle. Even the first-timers fit eerily predictable roles. So let’s dive in and meet the ceremony regulars.

1. The Veteran Psychonaut

Description:

They've "Been to the Other Side" more times than they can count.

Speak fluent "Ayahuasca talk" — chakras, shadow work, and downloads.

It’s a medicine, not a drug to them.

Often seen giving advice, even when not asked for it.

Why they're important:

Can be a source of wisdom — if you're open to hearing it.

A reminder that every journey is unique, no matter how many you’ve done.

This person always seems to embellish their relationship with the facilitator, dropping names and implying a level of closeness that may or may not be real. You can’t help but wonder—what do they do for a living? How do they have the time (and money) to fly around attending these ceremonies? Being around them can feel like standing next to a spiritual black belt while you're still tying your first knot.

But once the medicine kicks in, the illusion fades. They’re no different than anyone else. And sometimes, in a comically ironic twist, they end up having the most dramatic (or at least, the most performative) journey of all. So don’t be intimidated. They’re a spiritual tourist for a reason. It’s just hard to tell why—until their journey begins.

2. The First-Timer

Description:

Nervous, excited, asking all the questions.

Often seen clutching their blanket like a life raft.

Wonders if they'll "See God" or "Be Stuck Forever."

Why they're important:

Embody the raw courage it takes to step into the unknown.

A reminder of beginners' mind — we’ve all been there.

They reflect a growing movement of people committed to personal evolution.

It’s important to remember that everyone on this list was a first-timer once—even the Veteran Psychonaut. And in their own way, first-timers serve a purpose: they make anyone with even a little experience feel more at ease. It’s like when a newbie drops into my CrossFit class—I can (quietly) celebrate knowing that, no matter what, I won’t finish the workout in last place that day. Similarly, the presence of a first-timer makes everyone else feel just a little more experienced.

But beyond that, they represent something bigger—a growing wave of people waking up to the power of these medicines. Too often in life, we ignore the counterfactual. This person has chosen to spend their Saturday seeking growth. They are embracing the unknown. That alone is an act of courage. Contrast that with numbing with alcohol, scrolling mindlessly through Social Media, or disappearing into Netflix & Fantasy Football. The First-Timer is more than just a curious newcomer; they are a microcosm of a society shifting toward deeper, more meaningful experiences.

3. The Stoic Seeker

Description:

Calm, collected — or trying to be.

Determined to "Stay in Control" & "Have a Blissful Journey."

Might disappear for hours... only to admit later that they did purge & cried like a baby.

Why they're important:

Show us that surrender isn't always easy — but often necessary.

Mirror our own resistance and what happens when we let go.

You can spot the Stoic Seeker by their wardrobe—white henley & linen pants for men, any style of kimono for women. They are all in on the vibes. While not quite a Veteran Psychonaut, this isn’t their first rodeo. But they won’t tell you that—they’ll just hope you assume it.

Like the Veteran Psychonaut, the Stoic Seeker is not immune to being humbled by the medicine. Their carefully curated plans unravel as plans often do—unexpectedly. But because they have an image to uphold, they won’t purge next to you. Their tears will be reserved for private spaces. And only after the ceremony ends will they reveal that they too have unlocked the secrets of the universe.

4. The Over-Sharer

Description:

First to speak during integration, last to stop.

Shares everything, from visions to digestive updates.

Blurs the line between deep insight & TMI.

Seven words will be used when three would have sufficed.

Why they're important:

Remind us of the power of storytelling — and how much we all want to be seen.

Help us normalize vulnerability, even if it’s uncomfortable.

At every Bufo ceremony I attended, there was the same guy—let’s call him Matthew. Matthew loves the sound of his own voice. Like the Veteran Psychonaut, he tends to overstate his relationship with the facilitator. Unlike the Veteran Psychonaut, there’s no mystery about what he does for a living or how he makes time for these ceremonies—because he’ll tell you. Even if you didn’t ask.

During one such ceremony, the Bufo hit him hard (which may be redundant). He began screaming the name Audrey, passionately, over & over again. But it didn’t stop there. In true Over-Sharer fashion, he continued: “Take me back! It’ll be different this time. Please, Audrey, take me back!” This went on for quite some time.

I remember turning to my then-partner & whispering, “Audrey ain’t coming back. She’s probably having a lovely date, enjoying ice cream with her new boyfriend in Newport Beach—while this dude is smoking toad venom with a bunch of strangers in Temecula. I just don’t see it happening.”

5. The Silent Transformer

Description:

Quiet, reserved — may barely say a word the whole time.

You think nothing is happening for them... until you hear later that their life completely changed.

Sometimes the deepest work is invisible.

Why they're important:

Teach us that not all healing is loud or performative (take notes, Over-Sharer).

A reminder to honor everyone's unique process.

I remember being at my third Bufo ceremony, the second with my then-partner. She had joked that during our first ceremony together, I was so quiet & peaceful—especially compared to most, who had loud, out-of-body experiences—that she started calling me Jesus. I had simply lain on the ground and surrendered to whatever the medicine had in store.

At this ceremony, I smoked Bufo again, had another super chill experience, and when I rejoined her in our little section of the ceremony, I asked how I did. She just looked at me and said, “Fucking Jesus. Again.”

So yes, I like to think of myself as the Silent Transformer. Not because it’s cool, but because I’m introverted & have social anxiety. This is the role I feel most comfortable playing around strangers. Silent Transformers still have powerful journeys—my first experience with Samadhi comes to mind. We still have intense releases—my first Bufo experience was silent, but profound. But silent is how we enter, and, god willing, silent is how we navigate the entirety of the experience.

6. The Psychedelic Couple

Description:

Two people on a shared journey — often sitting close, sometimes holding hands.

They’re here to heal together: maybe working through trust issues, deepening intimacy, or grieving a shared loss.

Sometimes they're beautifully in sync — other times, one is flying while the other is struggling to keep up.

Why they're important:

A reminder that love can be a vehicle for healing.

Show us that Psychedelics aren't just for solo journeys — they can transform relationships, too.

Invite us to consider how we show up in connection, even in altered states.

Couples that journey together, stay together? Perhaps. Regardless, I’m always impressed when the obligatory couple arrives at a ceremony. It takes courage to go deep together—especially in a room full of strangers. Their reasons for being there vary, but one thing is clear: they’ve chosen a meaningful adventure together rather than defaulting to the usual routine—the man going golfing (a strangely disconnected hobby) while the woman goes to brunch.

Couples in ceremony represent a broader cultural shift. People are waking up. We’re seeing a slow migration away from activities that numb the soul. MDMA is replacing alcohol. Time in nature is replacing porn. Psychedelic ceremonies are replacing Fantasy Football. The old sitcom trope of men & women spending weekends apart—after already spending the workweek apart—is giving way to something different. A desire to explore, heal, and evolve together.

And that’s a shift I’m particularly excited about.

Closing Thoughts

Whether you’re a Veteran or a First-Timer, a Stoic or a Storyteller, there’s space for everyone in ceremony—because at the end of the day, we’re all there to heal, grow, and remember who we are. That’s the beauty of ceremony. We connect with the medicine, with ourselves, and with each other.

Every ceremony I’ve attended has ended the same way—with long, meaningful embraces. For a brief window of time, you become part of a tight-knit community. Because true community isn’t built on shared interests—it’s forged through shared experience. And a Psychedelic journey is the ultimate shared experience.

So, which one are you? Or which ones have you been?

If you found value in this piece, I'd appreciate it if you could hit the 'Like' button. The number of 'likes' a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

The best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.

I'm excited to announce my collaboration with Fun Guy! Use this link to shop for your favorite products. If you're looking for a euphoric, fun aphrodisiac but aren’t quite ready for MDMA (or want to avoid the gnarly MDMA blues), Kanna might be just what you need. My personal favorite is Flow Chocolate—use this link to purchase it directly!