The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ishmael Hodges's avatar
Ishmael Hodges
1d

Maybe it’s something you’ve written about, but the kambo thing has me wondering about the poison aspect. Similar to panther amanitas, there is a branch of psychedelics where it starts to verge over into me thinking, ok you just fucking poisoned yourself and now your brain is doing crazy shit. I understand the principle of “the dose makes the poison”, and I don’t think there’s a clear line where it switches over. But often the physical reactions are called “purging” and talked about in a spiritual context, but at what point are the physical consequences so severe that you sort of shift and say, ok, you’re just violently ill, not because of some psychic reason, but because you legit just poisoned yourself? Sorry for the ramble. Excellent article as always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Debra Meehl's avatar
Debra Meehl
20h

Toloache (Datura spp.) " the spirit of the plant never lets go." This is the spiritual side of plant medicine. The remembrance that plants are a conscious living, breathing spirit. Teaching this, over and over again, cannot be understated. Knowing you are forming a "relationship" with that spirit, if only temporarily, is completely overlooked by the scientific community. This is the most overlooked aspect of "exploring" entheogens. I have explored several things on this list; however, I did so with deep reverence, a pocket full of education, and 50 years of wisdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture