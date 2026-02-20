The Psychedelic Blog

Amy Tostenson
2d

There certainly are levels of trauma, but you are right. I often joke about how someone can stub a toe on a coffee table and claim it to be trauma.

And in true severe trauma, talk therapy hardly helped. I know from my own experience of a childhood full of it. I was first sexually assaulted at age 3 years old.

As you said, it keeps you looped and almost re traumatized.

Somatics, movement, mindfulness, meditation, grounding in nature, dump journaling are things that helped me.

You have to be willing to be more uncomfortable than you already are. Because allowing yourself to feel it comes first in healing.

Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
2d

Agree with all this! Especially the piece about everything being caused by trauma. Yes, it's good that we're more trauma-informed than we were a few decades ago but that explanation makes it seem too simple and isn't sufficient in some cases. There's a lot more to it than that!

