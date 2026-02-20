Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Therapy culture made a set of claims about human psychology. These are the ones that don’t hold.

1. Trauma Predicts Mental Health Outcomes

Two soldiers go to war. Both experience the hell of combat.

One comes home with complex PTSD, struggles with suicidal ideation, and turns to alcohol & painkillers to numb. The other marries his girlfriend, has a family, and coaches little league on the weekends.

This story plays out every single day.

It should serve as a reminder that mental health outcomes are not inherently downstream of trauma. That’s the lie therapy culture tells…and the one it cannot afford to admit, because it blows the entire narrative apart.

The brain is complex…we know far less than we pretend.

The idea that adversity automatically predicts long-term dysfunction is simply not supported by evidence.

2. All Suffering is Trauma-Based

Therapy culture increasingly treats trauma as the universal solvent. Anxiety? Trauma. Burnout? Trauma. Dissatisfaction, boredom, lack of meaning, poor impulse control, bad relationships? You guessed it…trauma.

This monocausal frame flattens human experience.

People suffer for many reasons: temperament mismatches, social isolation, economic pressure, chronic stress, neglecting the body, poor sleep, lack of purpose, untrained emotional regulation, or simply being in the wrong environment for their nature. Not all pain is an injury, not all struggle is a wound.

When everything becomes trauma, nothing is actually understood. Complexity is replaced with a story that feels compassionate…but explains very little.

3. Correlation Equals Causation

A painful past is often assumed to be the cause of present distress rather than one variable among many.

Yes, adverse experiences can correlate with later difficulties. But correlation is not mechanism. A coherent story about how your past “explains” your present can feel satisfying without being accurate.

Narrative closure gets mistaken for causal truth.

The danger isn’t remembering the past…it’s believing that explaining your suffering automatically explains how to change it.

4. Your Story Should Become Your Identity

What starts as context quietly hardens into self-definition.

People are taught to locate themselves inside their wounds—to introduce themselves through what happened to them rather than what they can do, tolerate, build, or risk.

Identity ossifies around injury.

Once this happens, improvement becomes destabilizing. Getting better threatens the very story that gave coherence, belonging & meaning. Healing starts to feel like erasure.

5. Insight Equals Healing

Understanding becomes a proxy for change.

People learn to articulate their patterns with increasing sophistication while their lives remain structurally the same. They can name every defense mechanism, attachment style & childhood dynamic…but still avoid the behaviors that would actually alter their trajectory.

Insight is not transformation. Awareness does not metabolize fear. Knowing why you struggle does not mean you’ve learned how to act differently under pressure.

6. More Processing is Always Better

Thinking, talking & revisiting are framed as inherently productive.

In reality, excessive processing often reinforces the very loops it claims to dissolve. Rumination masquerades as work, self-monitoring crowds out momentum, reflection becomes a substitute for exposure, action & risk.

Some problems resolve through understanding…many resolve through doing something uncomfortable long enough that the nervous system recalibrates.

Not everything needs to be processed. Some things need to be lived through.

7. If You’re Still Struggling, You Haven’t Gone Deep Enough

When progress stalls, the model doesn’t get questioned—the individual does.

There is always another layer to excavate. Another reframe. Another childhood moment to uncover. Lack of movement is interpreted as resistance, denial, or insufficient honesty.

This creates an infinite loop where failure is personalized & the framework is never falsified.

A model that cannot admit its limits will always blame the person inside it.

8. Healing Should Feel Safe

Therapy culture increasingly confuses safety with growth.

Discomfort, aggression, desire, ambition, grief & confusion are treated as symptoms to be regulated rather than energies to be integrated. People learn to avoid intensity instead of learning how to carry it.

But meaningful change is often destabilizing. It involves friction, embarrassment, missteps & periods of increased anxiety…not less.

A process that never risks destabilization rarely produces transformation.

9. Healing is Linear & Permanent

Progress is sold as an upward trajectory with a stable endpoint.

When people relapse, struggle again, or feel old patterns resurface, they assume they’ve failed…or that something is fundamentally wrong with them.

But human life is cyclical. Stress returns, loss returns, desires shift, old habits reappear under pressure.

The promise of permanent resolution sets people up for unnecessary self-blame when life does what life always does.

