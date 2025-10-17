Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: I’m pulling back the curtain on 9 of the greatest unsolved mysteries in Psychedelic history — from miracle brews & vanished chants to the strange consistency of DMT entities & the secretive origins of MDMA.

“The mysterious is the essential element in all true art and science.”

— Carl Jung

Opening: Psychedelics & the First Glimpse of Mystery

Last time, I explored the strange rituals surrounding Psychedelics. But rituals are just the doorway. Behind them lie the mysteries — enigmas that have haunted humanity for millennia. Lost recipes, vanished chants, entities that appear across cultures, secrets buried in caves & temples.

Some of these puzzles have resisted explanation for thousands of years. Others, like MDMA, are modern but no less mysterious. What unites them is the same haunting question: how much do we really know about the substances that open our minds?

1. The Amazonian Miracles: Ayahuasca & Curare

Ayahuasca. Out of ~80,000 Amazonian plants, shamans paired two that perfectly interlock: one with DMT, another that stops the body from breaking down DMT (MAO inhibitors). That’s not “trial & error.” That’s mind-blowing.

Curare. A blowgun poison that drops monkeys & birds from trees without tainting the meat. It’s brewed from multiple plants, boiled for days, all while avoiding deadly vapors. So effective it later entered Western medicine as a surgical muscle relaxant.

Ask Amazonians how they did this and they’ll tell you: the plants told us. Through dreams, visions, hallucinations. Sounds woo-woo to most Westerners…except those who’ve worked with Ayahuasca and been given insights so specific, so customized, that calling them “just hallucinations” feels preposterous.

So the enigma remains: did the forest teach them secrets that help us understand existence itself?

2. The Vanishing of Marcia Moore (1979)

Who she was. Sheraton heiress. Yoga teacher. Government-adjacent astrologer turned Ketamine pioneer. On Jan 14, 1979, she walked into a Seattle-area night and never came back. Two years later a skull turned up near Bothell; the rest was missing.

Theories. Ketamine-fueled hypothermia. Suicide. Murder. Even New-Age “dematerialization.” Ann Rule noted a rumor about a hole in the jawbone; investigators chalked it up to exposure. No homicide finding followed.

The book & the brother. Months before she vanished, Moore & her anesthesiologist husband published Journeys Into the Bright World, a cult Ketamine text. Her brother? Robin Moore, author of The French Connection & The Green Berets—a writer embedded with Special Forces and adjacent to CIA storylines, which fuels conspiracy theories about her death.

Did Marcia Moore freeze in pursuit of the “bright world,” or did a darker force end the quest? The paper trail stops in a cold swamp; the myth never does.

3. The Ibogaine “Burial” Ceremony

In Gabon, Bwiti initiation is framed as death → journey → rebirth.

All night, drums play, fire burns, initiates ingest Iboga and cross a threshold meant to kill the old self so a new one can emerge. Participants are buried up to their necks, forced to stare at the stars and confront their own mortality. The purpose is simple yet terrifying: die before you die, so you can truly live afterward.

Modern Ibogaine users describe something uncanny: a full-scale, Buddhist-style life review. Every moment, every choice, every relationship—relived in piercing detail. How does a plant do this? Why does it force such clarity? No one knows. But that a root from the African rainforest can dissolve illusions and return people with profound insight should leave us nothing short of awestruck.

4. The Eleusinian Mysteries

For nearly two millennia, the who’s who of ancient Greece walked the Sacred Way to Eleusis, a secluded town north of Athens. In torchlit chambers, they drank a secret potion—the Kykeon—and plunged into a vision so profound that initiates swore it erased the fear of death itself.

What was in that drink? Some scholars suggest ergot, the fungus that would later give rise to LSD. Others argue for Psilocybin, or some now-lost botanical combination. Whatever the recipe, it was guarded with such intensity that betrayal meant death.

When the Romans stamped out the rites, the formula vanished. All that remains are whispers: a ritual that promised immortality, a drink that unveiled the mysteries of life & death, and a secret humanity may never recover.

5. The Mystery of María Sabina’s Chants

María Sabina, the Mazatec curandera who introduced Psilocybin mushrooms to the modern world, always insisted on one thing: she never learned her chants. The words poured through her, dictated by the mushrooms themselves:

“There is a world beyond ours, a world that is far away, nearby and invisible. And there is where God lives, where the dead live, the spirits and the saints. A world where everything has already happened and everything is known. That world talks. It has a language of its own. I report what it says.”

To her, the songs were not performance but revelation — knowledge arriving from outside her, carried on the voice of the medicine. This idea of “received wisdom” is not unique to Oaxaca. Across the Amazon, Africa & Siberia, shamans speak of songs, prayers & rituals that come through them rather than from them.

Is this the subconscious unearthing hidden language & archetype? Or are these plants & fungi truly transmitting something…an intelligence that speaks in rhythm & sound? In Sabina’s case, her chants became a bridge between the human & the divine, echoing a mystery that refuses to be reduced to science.

“The shaman is a man who has seen the other world, and who comes back to tell us what he has seen.” — Mircea Eliade

6. The Consistency of DMT Entities

Why is it that people across cultures, continents & decades describe the same visions on DMT? Again & again, travelers report machine-elves, insectoid creatures, cosmic jokers & hyper-dimensional palaces of impossible architecture.

Are these archetypes etched into the deep code of the brain—Jungian figures surfacing under chemical pressure? Or are they independent intelligences, messengers from a different realm? Did Terence McKenna prime a generation of DMT users? That wouldn’t explain why Yopo-snuffing tribes in the Amazon report eerily similar archetypes. The mystery endures.

I’ve explored this in depth before:

What’s striking is how these patterns echo across accounts. Something—or someone—remains consistent on the other side. Perhaps Andrew Gallimore, a neurobiologist & chemist, is right to argue that DMT should not be understood as just another Psychedelic drug, but as a kind of technology.

7. Peyote’s 5,000-Year Secret

In caves along the Rio Grande, archaeologists uncovered Peyote buttons carbon-dated to over 5,000 years ago—making humanity’s relationship with this cactus older than the pyramids of Egypt. These desiccated buttons tell us something astonishing: long before written language, our ancestors were already in dialogue with mescaline.

But how did they find it? Out of the hundreds of cacti that dot the desert, why this one? Was it a chance discovery by a desperate forager, or something deeper…an intuition, a calling, a whisper from the plant world itself? Many Indigenous traditions would argue the latter: that Peyote revealed itself when the time was right, choosing humanity as much as we chose it.

For millennia since, Peyote has been more than medicine. It has been a teacher, a compass & a sacred bridge to the divine. Its survival across centuries suggests that some secrets are simply too important to be silenced.

8. The Chavín Snuff Rituals of the Ancient Andes

In 2025, archaeologists uncovered sealed ritual chambers at Chavín de Huántar in the Peruvian Andes. Inside were hollowed bird-bone tubes, still carrying chemical traces of DMT & tobacco. These weren’t casual smoking pipes — they were precision tools, used in secret chambers where the walls themselves seem designed to amplify sound & disorient the senses.

This was no open-air ceremony. The setting suggests controlled visionary rites reserved for a chosen few. Access to these altered states wasn’t a matter of curiosity…it was a currency of power. Elites, priests, or rulers likely monopolized the experience, using it to anchor myth, consolidate authority, and perhaps legitimize their rule through visions that only they were permitted to receive.

But the questions remain: Who was allowed inside? What visions were powerful enough to structure religion, politics & social order? And how much of Andean civilization was built not on stone alone, but on the revelations from these experiences?

9. No One Knows Who—or How—MDMA Was Made

Every ancient rite has its origin myth. But with MDMA, the story isn’t clear at all…it’s missing. Unlike Peyote buttons in caves or Eleusinian secrets passed down for centuries, MDMA’s beginnings are cloaked in confusion.

In her excellent book I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World, Rachel Nuwer traces the tangled threads of this mystery. The first synthesis appeared in 1912 at Merck, but it wasn’t pursued as a psychoactive drug. For decades it sat in obscurity, resurfacing now & then in chemical archives, clandestine labs, or military research projects. Even Nuwer, after hundreds of interviews & archival dives, concludes that there is no single inventor to credit—no shaman, no chemist, no “Edison of Ecstasy.”

Maybe that’s fitting. MDMA didn’t arrive with a single origin story…it simply appeared, waiting for the right moment. When therapists rediscovered it in the 1970s, they saw a medicine for healing trauma & opening the heart. When ravers embraced it in the 1980s, they found a sacrament for love & connection. Its mystery, as Nuwer suggests, may be part of the point. Some molecules refuse to tell us where they came from.

Closing: Psychedelics & the Enduring Mystery

From the caves of Texas to the temples of Eleusis, from María Sabina’s chants to the sealed chambers of Chavín, one theme echoes again & again: Psychedelics arrive wrapped in mystery. Recipes are lost, origins are obscured, rituals are guarded, and even when the evidence sits in our hands—bone tubes, mushroom chants, desert buttons—we’re left with more questions than answers.

Maybe that’s the point. These medicines weren’t meant to be fully explained. They resist reduction, asking us to sit with the unknown. Were the Eleusinian initiates shown eternity? Did the Bwiti see their lives laid bare in Iboga’s grip? Do DMT’s entities exist outside us, or inside us? And why does no one truly know who first made MDMA?

What endures is not certainty but the transmission: a lineage of awe, healing, terror & transcendence. Psychedelics remind us that some of humanity’s deepest truths aren’t discovered in textbooks or laboratories—they’re encountered in visions, carried in song, and whispered through plants & molecules that refuse to give up all their secrets.

The mystery isn’t a flaw. It’s the medicine.

