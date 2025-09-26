Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

Bonus Edition: Was Terence McKenna clairvoyant? I explore how reality’s accelerating weirdness could breathe new life into his Novelty Theory.

“The future is not just stranger than we imagine, it’s stranger than we can imagine.” — Terence McKenna

I. Opening Thoughts

When assessing a religion, an idea, or a way of thinking about the world, I always start with a simple question: how did this idea come to be?

If it involves a miracle, or if the “savior” personally benefited in a massive way, I’m immediately skeptical. People lie. We exaggerate. We follow incentives. That’s Human Nature 101.