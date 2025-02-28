Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m sharing a bonus article reflecting on my first month living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, and sometimes in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself.” — Unknown

Intro

First time writing one of these as a resident, rather than a (prolonged) tourist. This is the third installment of my reflections from this magical place (the first two are here & here). This article is a stream of consciousness—a collection of downloads & insights from my first month here.

I hope you enjoy it!

Reality’s a Rorschach Test

My birthday happened to fall during my first week living here. Birthdays result in hearing from people you infrequently keep in touch with. The reactions when I told those people I had moved to Mexico were… interesting. It affirmed the quote, “We don’t see the world as it is, we see it as we are.” The more ‘normal’ someone’s life was, the crazier they viewed this decision. But to those who have taken the road less traveled, the move was welcomed—even celebrated. I’m not assigning value to either reaction, just noting how much of ourselves we project onto our appraisal of other people’s choices.

Soul: Activated. Social Life: Pending.

Even when we know we’re on the right path, it doesn’t mean we won’t second-guess it or question our decisions. It can still get lonely as hell. But this place activates my soul in a way no other place has.

Cali Sober, Hold the Cali

I’ve been a recreational cannabis user since I was 17. But there’s something about being in a place that activates your soul—it naturally reduces the urge to escape. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not quitting cannabis. Back in Austin, I couldn’t wait for my Friday joint (I only indulge on weekends), but since moving here, I’ve actually forgotten to get high more than once. Did I just accidentally create a new DARE slogan? “Cannabis: A drug so bad for you… you’ll forget to use it.”

It’s Not You, It’s Me—But Mostly It’s Me

I won’t say anything negative about Austin because there’s no objective truth when it comes to cities. Cities aren’t inherently good or bad—they either fit or they don’t, depending on the life cycle we find ourselves in. Case in point: I loved being a New Yorker in my 20s, but by my 30s, it had run its course. I absolutely adored Los Angeles when I was a VP at a successful tech company, but the gnawing feeling that I wasn’t living my life’s purpose weighed heavily on my soul. And while LA is great for many things, a mid-life career reboot certainly isn’t one of them. If only I were comfortable living a lie… I could be pretending to be happy at Nobu right now!

Naval Ravikant Was Right (Again)

At the risk of sounding like a LinkedIn solopreneur hustle-culture guru who sells e-books to 25-year-olds, promising that incessantly posting plagiarized platitudes & overly agreeable takes on banal issues is the secret to millions—getting out of the rat race has been so nice. Before moving here, I sold my car. My rent is what it was in college (only this time the shower is in the bathroom, not the kitchen), and my monthly expenses are laughably low. Naval Ravikant said it best: “People who live far below their means enjoy a freedom that people busy upgrading their lifestyles can’t fathom.” Man, was he spot on. Freedom really is the right word. Freedom equals happiness.

The Soundtrack of Human Connection

Walking the streets here is a mini-adventure every day. It’s common to see horses, roosters, and of course, chihuahas, along the way. The people I meet are profoundly happy—a kind of happiness that seems intrinsic & genuine. I’ve decided to forgo my AirPods on walks so I don’t miss out on the warm pleasantries exchanged with passing strangers. They light up my day.

Conversations > Swipes

Even the dating scene feels different. I’ve barely had to check the apps because approaching women is far easier here. A) They haven’t been conditioned to view men as a constant threat. B) Their faces aren’t glued to screens. It’s wild how much life passes people by as their phones have become a fifth extremity.

Eat, Pray, Accidentally Join a Family Gathering

During one morning walk, a bus unloaded a huge Mexican family, and I somehow found myself in the middle of them. A good friend of mine often refers to my life as that of a storybook character. If that book were converted to a TV show, this scene would be the opening credits. Dios mío, my life is certainly interesting at times. I should write a sitcom about an early-40s single dude who upends his life and moves to Mexico. Dozens would watch.

The Legend of Señor Tall

The Mexican schoolchildren wear uniforms to school. They light up with joy when they see me, always greeting me with a smile and a warm buenos días. I’m 6’4" and well-built, so to them, I probably look like a superhero. “Mira, mami, ¡es un superhéroe!”

“Not all those who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

The Hills Have Gains

Puerto Vallarta is a hilly place, and my new home sits on top of something just shy of mountain status. I was never one to skip leg day, but now I don’t have a choice. Every day’s a leg workout.

Words Escape Me, Rhythm Doesn’t

Speaking of leg day, each morning at the gym, during warm-ups, the class engages in small talk, punctuated by warm laughter. I want so badly to know what they’re saying (my Spanish is still very much a work in progress). Or maybe I don’t want to know… they’re not talking about me, right? On a more serious note, there’s a lightness to the athletes here. The women dance between sets—not in an over-the-top, look-at-me, performative kind of way, but with a subtle rhythm that flows with the music. I find it intoxicating.

My Intuition Called—It Lives Here

The locals call this place "Real Mexico," and it’s easy to see why. While Tulum, Cozumel, and Cabo all have their charm, there’s never any doubt that you’re on vacation when you’re there. Not here. Since my first visit in 2020, I’ve always felt an inexplicable sense of being home when I’m here. Maybe that was my intuition guiding me all along.

For Them, With Them, Always

I’ve watched the sunset every night since I arrived. Puerto Vallarta is famous for its sunsets, and with good reason—breathtaking doesn’t even begin to describe them. They have a way of stirring powerful emotions. It reminds me of that scene in Forrest Gump, when Jenny, reflecting on her mistakes, tells Forrest in a rare moment of vulnerability that she wishes she had been with him on all his adventures. Forrest gently replies, “You were.”

That’s how I feel about my late siblings when I watch the sunset. I carry their energy with me to this beautiful place. They are always with me.

Closing Thoughts

There’s a striking moment in the Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner where he talks about feeling at home in the madness of a NYC kitchen. He admitted he didn’t trust anything outside those kitchen doors. That chaos mirrored how he felt inside.

It raises an interesting question: how many of us choose careers that reflect our internal state? If the outside world matches what’s happening inside, we feel safe—no matter how chaotic, mundane, or overwhelming it might be.

I once worked a job selling to insurance companies. The people who thrive in that industry seem to appreciate a certain... predictability. They enjoy Applebee’s on Friday nights, never miss watching The Masters, and their conversations drift from the mundane to the banal. Their industry—a world of paperwork, bureaucracy, and the occasional birthday cake for Louise in accounting—perfectly mirrors the steady, understated rhythm they crave.

This certainly explains my path. I was pretending during my years in Tech—lying about enjoying hikes (seriously, y’all know it’s just walking, right?), faking an interest in company goals, feigning enthusiasm for the products we sold. In hindsight, the only thing I genuinely enjoyed was getting some good people promoted.

Now, living off the grid and telling unique stories, my life finally matches my inner world—high agency, on my own terms, and no longer forced to engage with things or people I didn’t choose. And that feels real to me.

