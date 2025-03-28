Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. In this month’s bonus edition, I want to share something personal. My brother would’ve turned 45 this week. This post isn’t about Psychedelics—it’s about grief, love, and the moments that shape us.

“He was a storm—not the kind you run from, the kind you chase.” — Unknown

I was 15 years old when it first occurred to me that you were different.

Dad and I visited you at Copperfield’s, a restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, where you were waiting tables. You were 18 at the time, and the way women looked at you was something out of a movie. I remember when we arrived and Dad told the hostess we were here to eat but wanted to sit in Marty’s section—her eyes lit up. That wouldn’t be the last time that happened.

Hell, it wouldn’t even be the last time it happened during that lunch. A table a few feet down from us was filled with women in their mid-thirties, enjoying one too many cocktails for a Tuesday afternoon. They flirted with you, clearly enamored with someone so handsome he seemed completely out of place in South Jersey. A waitress—your friend, though probably one of the many women you were more than friends with at the time—came by our table to sing your praises. At some point, she looked at me and said I was handsome too. Dad quickly interjected that he and I were the studious types—but not like you. You were different.

I was mad about it at the time, but something occurred to me that day: of all the careers I could pursue, modeling would not be one of them.

But it was for you.

Sensing you didn’t belong in a Philly suburb, you moved to New York City the following fall to chase a career in modeling & acting. We visited you that Thanksgiving in 1999 at Mars 2112, a sci-fi-themed restaurant in Times Square where you waited tables to make ends meet. To this day, it was the best Thanksgiving of my life. Watching my older brother live this cool, unconventional life in NYC was the ultimate “I can’t believe that’s my big bro” moment. It’s a memory I will always cherish. I think about it often.

You went on countless auditions and immediately got work. You were in magazines, on a TV commercial, and even landed the role of the overprotective brother in New York City Serenade, where you acted alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Chris Klein (pictured below). I remember visiting you on set in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Man, it was the coolest. You were the coolest.

In what would become a recurring pattern, our paths crossed again when I followed you to Rutgers University.

I was a freshman at Stonehill College outside of Boston, where I was deeply unhappy. I’ll never forget calling you, saying I was thinking about leaving. In a way that only you could, you challenged me. See, most friends & family members just appease—“Oh, you’re unhappy? Then change things.” But not you. You asked me the hard-hitting questions. You asked if I had exhausted every resource to make my life good there. In hindsight, you were making sure I wasn’t just quitting. That I wasn’t giving up.

By the end of the call, just as I was ready to say “fuck it, I’ll give Boston one more year,” you said I should transfer. So I did. To Rutgers. And during the year our time overlapped there, we created memories I’ll always cherish. Because for the first time, we became the closest to peers we ever were. You were always my older brother—but now, the playing field had been leveled.

After graduating from Rutgers and spending a year in Boston, you returned to your former home: New York City. But this time, not as an aspiring actor living in Times Square with two roommates in a one-bedroom apartment—but as a young professional in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

I remember visiting you when I was a senior at Rutgers, and I was so proud of who you had become. A job with a six-figure salary, a nice apartment, a cool girlfriend. I admired the life you built so much that I copied it. I followed in your footsteps again and moved to NYC after graduation the following year.

I suspect the fast-paced energy of the city mirrored how you felt on the inside. You thoroughly enjoyed parts of that lifestyle. You hated others. A contradiction I suspect anyone who has lived in a big city can appreciate. You had ups and downs during your time there—but you stayed true to your values.

And when we lost our sister, you became the older brother I needed so desperately.

Life continued but you never stopped being the older brother I needed. When I got divorced, moved to LA, and started exploring Psychedelics as a healing modality, you were a constant source of support. You were the only person I could rely on to deliver hard truths. The only person who gave me unsanitized feedback about the mistakes I was making, the good things I was doing, and everything in between.

You not being here is a profound loss.

When something happens in life, you’re still part of my inner monologue. I still want to tell you about it—only to be reminded that I can’t. That is a pain I don’t wish on anyone.

In January of 2023, when my long-term partner and I split, you were a constant source of support. Not just the shoulder-to-cry-on kind of support—but the real, honest, no-bullshit kind. I remember sharing some of the reasons my ex gave for ending things, fully expecting you to side with me. So I was taken aback when you said, “Seems like in some ways you behaved rather selfishly.” Talk about hard truths. Man, I miss that.

Around that time, I was planning my 40th birthday party. I’m not usually one to celebrate myself, but at the encouragement of friends—and because 40 felt like a real milestone—I decided to break my usual pattern. I was elated when you told me you’d fly out to Los Angeles (where I was living at the time) for the party. But then the breakup happened a few weeks before, so I canceled it. Our long-awaited hang would have to wait.

In a cruel twist of fate, we had another near-miss. In May of ’23, we both ended up back in our former home—New York City. I was there for three months for a new job; you were in town for a conference. Despite both being downtown, we didn’t see each other. You were tired, it was a quick turn-and-burn trip for you, and we agreed to catch up later that summer.

I remember talking to a friend of mine around that time—a healer, someone deeply attuned to the spirit realm. Your name came up. I told him how we kept missing each other and how it had been way too long since we’d seen one another. He said, “You should go see him.” It wasn’t a suggestion. It was a directive. I looked at flights later that night.

But a week later, I got the call. You were gone.

The cliché about seeing your loved ones before it’s too late has been repeated so many times, it’s almost lost its meaning. So I’ll spare you the lecture. Just know this: with arrogant certitude, I can say one thing for sure—life is highly variable & unpredictable. That’s true for all of us.

Act accordingly.

Three weeks after you passed away, I flew to Puerto Vallarta. I wanted to be alone in a place where I could heal. I arrived on October 9th, 2023. On October 10th, PV was rocked by a Category 4 hurricane. I detailed the harrowing experience and its significance here.

I believe that storm was your send-off.

To recap what I shared previously:

When I recounted the events of Tuesday night to a friend, he offered an intriguing perspective. "Perhaps the storm was your brother's ultimate farewell. Let's face it, he wasn’t the 'bird on the windowsill' type." He sure wasn't. If that storm was his climactic adieu before returning to the source, it was befitting. He embodied the essence of a storm: strength, power, undeniable presence, authenticity, potential for destruction, and sheer beauty. And his absence weighs heavily on my heart.

Since it’s your birthday at the time of writing this—and I can no longer give you a call, send a gift, or grab dinner with you—all I can do is share your story.

This is the only gift I can give. I hope you enjoyed it.

