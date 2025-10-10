The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve R's avatar
Steve R
1d

Some of my favorite experiences in a relationship were when my previous partner and I would lie down side by side on DMT. I’ve don’t love the words ‘feeling seen’ because I think it’s overused, but when we would talk to each other during and after I’ve never felt closer to someone. And the positive impact endured.

I vote yes for trying these.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Tilly's avatar
Tilly
17h

I like the 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' warning on the tier one stuff. I used to say I don't use cannabis because it makes me depressed, or I only use cannabis if I'm depressed, I'm not sure what comes first. Now I'd probably just bore them with concerns over constricted blood flow to the brain. As for couples, although you kind of make it sound like it's inevitable relationships will end, I think you can't afford to have one person go off and make all this spiritual progress and the other have no bloody idea what they're on about. It's a relation ship not a relation fleet, it can't be travelling in different directions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture