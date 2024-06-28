"Change happens when the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change" - Tony Robbins.

Understanding Commitment Fallacy

Ever wonder why the #1 draft pick in the NFL, despite years of undeniable proof that he was a bust, still keeps his job? Or why your friend stays in that miserable job despite knowing it is eating her soul? How about the entrepreneur who selectively interprets the data to keep his business going, rather than selling while he still has a chance of an exit? The answer: commitment fallacy.

Commitment fallacy, often known as the sunk cost fallacy, is the psychological phenomenon where individuals continue an endeavor once an investment of money, time, or effort has been made, regardless of the current costs outweighing the benefits. This cognitive bias prevents people from making rational decisions, leading to prolonged unhappiness and missed opportunities for genuine fulfillment.

Consider common scenarios influenced by commitment fallacy:

Career Choices : An individual stays in an unfulfilling job due to years invested in building their career, despite feeling unhappy and unmotivated.

Relationships : Someone remains in a stagnant relationship, fearing the loss of emotional energy and time invested.

Projects & Hobbies: A person continues a hobby or project that no longer brings joy, simply because of the resources already dedicated.

The late cognitive scientist, Daniel Kahneman, who wrote the landmark book "Thinking, Fast and Slow," perfectly explained the commitment fallacy:

“The sunk cost fallacy is a mistake in reasoning in which people make decisions about a current situation based on what they have previously invested in the situation.”

Think back to some of the most difficult decisions you’ve made in life. The challenge was likely exacerbated by the amount of energy already invested in whatever required change. Now, do the same exercise with things currently in your life that aren’t serving you — how much of the past is influencing your decision to keep going?

Evolutionary Perspective

From an evolutionary standpoint, the commitment fallacy can be seen as a survival mechanism. Our ancestors who stuck with their commitments, such as hunting in a known territory or maintaining established social alliances, had better chances of survival. However, in modern times, this tendency can lead to less adaptive outcomes, causing prolonged dissatisfaction and hindered personal growth.

Resource Investment: In ancestral environments, investing resources in a specific activity or relationship likely increased survival chances. Today, however, this same instinct can trap us in unfulfilling situations. Social Pressure: In tight-knit communities, maintaining commitments was essential for social cohesion and support. Modern society, with its different dynamics, can still exert social pressure to conform, even when it’s counterproductive to individual happiness. Avoidance of Uncertainty: Our ancestors benefited from sticking with known quantities rather than risking the unknown. In the present day, this can translate to staying in situations that are known but unfulfilling rather than exploring new, potentially more satisfying opportunities.

In this article about free will, I explored the notion that many of our decisions are guided by impulses existing below the waterline of conscious thought. Commitment fallacy is one of those drivers. While there was a time it undoubtedly served us, in many modern scenarios, it may do more harm than good.

Psychological Impacts of Commitment Fallacy

Commitment fallacy can significantly impact mental health and well-being. Individuals may experience chronic stress, anxiety, and a sense of entrapment, leading to overall dissatisfaction with life. Recognizing and addressing this fallacy is crucial for personal development and happiness.

Chronic Stress: Continuing in an unfulfilling situation can lead to prolonged stress and anxiety. Entrapment: Feeling trapped in a commitment can result in a loss of autonomy and personal freedom. Missed Opportunities: By not letting go of unproductive commitments, individuals may miss out on opportunities for growth and genuine happiness.

Indecision can result in more problems than bad decisions. The failure to remain objective when an emotional investment has been made can lead to a stressful life. As the late philosopher Alan Watts said:

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”

The Role of Psychedelics in Overcoming Commitment Fallacy

Psychedelics can help us break free from entrenched patterns of thought and behavior, including the commitment fallacy. They can facilitate profound introspection, enhanced emotional processing, and shifts in perspective, leading to more adaptive decision-making.

Enhanced Self-Awareness: Psychedelic experiences can heighten self-awareness, allowing individuals to recognize unproductive commitments and the reasons behind them. Emotional Processing: By amplifying emotional experiences, Psychedelics can help individuals process and release attachment to past investments. Perspective Shifts: Psychedelics can catalyze shifts in perspective, helping individuals see their situations more clearly and make decisions based on current values and goals, rather than past investments.

When we achieve 'awareness' post-Psychedelics (as detailed in this article), it is akin to putting a quarter into one of those viewing machines in New York City — everything suddenly becomes clearer. We are freed from the shackles of past beliefs and commitments that no longer serve us.

Personal Reflection & Growth

Before discovering Psychedelics, I, like many others, was held captive by the commitment fallacy. I remained in unfulfilling jobs and relationships far longer than was healthy, driven by the fear of wasting what I had invested. My Psychedelic experiences over the past few years have profoundly transformed my perspective on commitments and happiness.

Altered Perspective: Psychedelics helped me reevaluate my values and priorities, challenging the core assumptions of the commitment fallacy. Present-Moment Awareness: The heightened sense of presence and mindfulness from Psychedelic journeys redirected my focus from past investments to present satisfaction. Emotional Release: Amplified emotional experiences allowed me to process and release attachment to unproductive commitments, freeing me to pursue more fulfilling opportunities. Connection & Belonging: Psychedelics fostered a sense of connection with myself and others, helping me derive satisfaction from meaningful relationships and experiences.

Let's explore how three popular psychedelics can help us break free from the commitment fallacy:

MDMA : If your relationship is in a rut, MDMA might be the perfect substance to explore the root cause. Relationships are microcosms of life, filled with ups & downs. When the flame of a relationship has dimmed, MDMA can reignite it by reducing inhibitions and bringing suppressed feelings to the surface. This can help ensure you don't stay in the relationship simply out of habit.

Psilocybin : A significant dose of Psilocybin can be a powerful tool for introspection. Whether it's reevaluating an old hobby that no longer brings joy or reconsidering where you call home, magic mushrooms can reveal hidden truths. There's a popular saying among psychonauts: "The mushroom always knows." By setting an intention and exploring your life with Psilocybin, you may uncover aspects of your life that no longer make sense and are simply the result of sunk cost fallacy.

LSD: LSD is renowned for sparking creativity. Whether it's engineers in Silicon Valley or aspiring writers (comme moi), LSD activates dormant neural pathways, enabling new ways of thinking. If you're in a professional rut, curious about starting a side hustle, or contemplating a career change, LSD could be the perfect Psychedelic to free you from the consequences of the commitment fallacy.

Conclusion

Understanding and addressing the commitment fallacy is essential for personal growth and happiness. Psychedelics offer a powerful tool for breaking free from this psychological trap, promoting self-awareness, emotional healing, and adaptive decision-making. By embracing the present moment and letting go of unproductive commitments, we can pave the way for a more fulfilling and joyful life.

