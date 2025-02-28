Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I'm diving into Assembly Theory—a groundbreaking theory in physics that could revolutionize our understanding of life. Assembly Theory intuitively parallels the experiences reported during potent Psychedelic journeys. Let’s dive in.

“The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.” — Nikola Tesla

The Nature of Consciousness

What if consciousness is fluid, not confined to the boundaries of our physical brains? What if our consciousness evolved primarily to avoid predators, identify mates, and seek shelter, and in doing so, we became blind to much of what constitutes ‘reality’?

As technology advanced, we began to uncover entire worlds previously invisible to us—like the atom, subatomic particles, and more. Now, what if certain Psychedelics act as portals, allowing us to perceive beyond what our consciousness and technology reveals? This could certainly explain the visions I experienced during my recent journey with Bufo:

I am far from alone in witnessing what seems to be dimensions otherwise hidden from us. Could potent Psychedelics allow our consciousness to access dimensions that are always present but obscured by the limits of our evolutionary adaptations? Are we temporarily transported to the quantum realm, where subatomic particles dance all around us? If so, could these Psychedelic experiences actually enhance our understanding of physics & the cosmos? I believe they can.

Life as No One Knows It

In her captivating new book, "Life as No One Knows It: The Physics of Life's Emergence" Sara Imari Walker explores what life really is and how it emerges in the universe. Walker, an astrobiologist & theoretical physicist, challenges the conventional scientific definitions of life, arguing that the current frameworks, focused heavily on Earth-based biology, fall short. Instead, she proposes a new approach rooted in Assembly Theory.

Walker’s theory centers on the idea that life can be understood as the outcome of a series of assembly steps—a measurable process that goes beyond the traditional definitions of chemical systems or Darwinian evolution. This theory seeks to explain how life originated on Earth and pushes us to rethink fundamental scientific concepts, offering new insights into the origin-of-life problem.

What is Assembly Theory?

Assembly theory, originally developed by Walker, Lee Cronin and their team, explores how complex objects (such as molecules or even concepts) come into existence through a series of steps, known as "assembly." The theory argues that anything that exists can be deconstructed into a series of simpler steps or parts, making it possible to trace how it emerged over time. It bridges physics, chemistry, and biology, focusing on the information & causal relationships needed to build complexity.

Psychedelics & Assembly Theory Points of Intersection:

Complexity of Consciousness: Both Assembly Theory & Psychedelic experiences focus on complexity. Assembly Theory studies how complexity emerges in physical systems, while Psychedelics tap into the complexity of consciousness. It’s possible Psychedelics temporarily alter the brain's "assembly" processes, breaking down established patterns of thought & perception. Information & Emergence: Assembly Theory deals with the information required to build systems. Psychedelics offer a way for the mind to access more fundamental layers of reality, possibly unmasking deeper patterns or emergent properties of the universe that are hidden in everyday consciousness. Time & Causality: Assembly Theory is deeply tied to causality and the flow of time, which could be linked to how Psychedelics alter time perception and allow individuals to experience non-linear or "timeless" states of consciousness. Altering mental assemblies affects our perception of time & space. Pattern Recognition: Psychedelic experiences include heightened awareness of patterns in the environment and the mind. Assembly Theory also focuses on how objects & systems can be broken down into smaller, recognizable patterns. Perhaps Psychedelic experiences are ways of accessing underlying assemblies of perception & cognition.

Philosophical Perspective

Assembly Theory, which explores the complexity of systems and their formation, combined with the consciousness-altering effects of Psychedelics, offers a unique challenge to our understanding of reality & existence.

Psychedelics allow us to experience the world beyond our typical perceptions, while Assembly Theory provides a framework for understanding how intricate structures, including consciousness itself, arise from simpler components. Together, they provoke deep questions about the nature of reality, the role of complexity in shaping existence, and how our perception may only be a small piece of a much larger, interconnected system.

Neuroscientific Lens

From a neuroscientific perspective, Psychedelics influence brain networks by increasing connectivity between regions that don’t typically communicate, leading to a more integrated and less compartmentalized brain state. Similarly, Assembly Theory explains how complex systems form through the gradual assembly of simpler parts into increasingly intricate structures.

In both cases, whether in the brain or a physical system, Psychedelics & Assembly Theory reveal how complexity can emerge from interconnectivity and the interaction of individual elements, leading to new patterns of consciousness or behavior. By comparing the brain’s dynamic response to Psychedelics with Assembly Theory, we gain a deeper understanding of how complexity & consciousness may evolve from the interaction of simpler systems.

Metaphysical Implications

Both Assembly Theory & Psychedelics provoke profound metaphysical questions about the nature of reality and how it is constructed at a fundamental level. Assembly Theory suggests that reality is built through the accumulation & arrangement of simpler components into increasingly complex structures. Psychedelics, by altering perception and breaking down the usual boundaries of consciousness, offer a glimpse into these underlying processes.

They seem to reveal how our experience of reality is not fixed, but rather a fluid assembly of sensory input, cognitive frameworks, and personal interpretation. Through this lens, Psychedelics may provide insight into the malleability of reality itself, suggesting that what we perceive is just one possible arrangement among many in an infinitely complex universe.

Closing Thoughts

So much of what we experience during a powerful Psychedelic journey aligns with what Walker and her team propose in Assembly Theory. For instance, on Bufo (5-MeO-DMT), it's common to feel as though you're witnessing the Big Bang—a representation of the first assembly. It makes sense that the world’s most powerful Psychedelic would transport our consciousness back to the genesis of everything.

I hope this changes, and that the next generation of physicists will have the courage to experience firsthand what they theorize. The insights gained will profoundly reshape our understanding of the cosmos, consciousness, and the origin of life.

