The Psychedelic Renaissance offers a new way for people to escape the doldrums of day to day life. Their healing properties are well-documented. They will soon be regularly administered in therapeutic settings (in cities like Los Angeles, this process is well under way). Instead of ‘game night’, people will gather and take Psilocybin together. In lieu o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.