Therapy culture is out of control. The normalization of therapeutic language, practices, and approaches have become ubiquitous. This phenomenon significantly influences how people navigate their emotions, relationships, and personal development.

Like many movements, this one began with good intentions. It was considered groundbreaking when "The Sopranos," often hailed as the greatest TV show of all time, featured its Mafia Boss, Tony Soprano, receiving therapy. The message was clear: if a man capable of murder, infidelity, and running an organized crime unit can work on himself, then what’s my excuse? However, the problem with this narrative is that someone capable of such extreme behaviors is likely sociopathic and needs therapy. Most of us, however, do not need to spend endless hours analyzing how our divorce might be linked to our dad not attending our football games when we were kids.

When it comes to mental health illness, the pendulum has swung from destigmatization (good) to valorization (bad). There is a trend on TikTok, led by a doctor, encouraging young people to post what medications they take for their mental health. This turns what should be a private endeavor into a public demonstration, resulting in illness becoming an identity. Freelance writer Freya India brilliantly addresses the consequences of this trend in this video. I highly recommend watching it.

Bad Therapy

In her captivating new book, investigative journalist Abigail Shrier examines the current state of mental health treatment for children & adolescents in America. Shrier argues that the mental health industry, rather than helping, is harming today's youth. Through hundreds of interviews with child psychologists, parents, teachers, and young people, she uncovers the unintended negative consequences of popular therapeutic practices.

Key Points:

Talk Therapy & Rumination : Shrier highlights how talk therapy can sometimes trap children in cycles of anxiety & depression by encouraging excessive rumination.

Social Emotional Learning : This educational approach, intended to support emotional development, may inadvertently handicap vulnerable children by making them more dependent and less resilient.

Gentle Parenting: While meant to be nurturing, this parenting style can lead to emotional turbulence and even violent outbursts in children who are desperate for firm boundaries.

Shrier's book challenges the effectiveness of these widely accepted therapeutic methods, suggesting that they may contribute to the rising rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues among Gen Z. She calls for a reevaluation of how we support and nurture our children, emphasizing the need for practical, evidence-based approaches. I can’t recommend it enough.

Start-up Charlatans

It was only a matter of time before companies tried to profit from a culture that is perpetually self-diagnosing. Charlatans aren’t just wannabe healers serving Ayahuasca in Brooklyn; they include companies like BetterHelp. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because they embarked on a multi-million dollar influencer marketing campaign. Everyone from Joe Rogan to Tom Bilyeu to YouTube sensation MrBallen promotes them.

They even run a commercial featuring a young woman stating, "Your trauma is valid, your hurt is valid." Excuse me, who are you to make that assertion? In matters of mental health, offering a prescription without a diagnosis is malpractice. Not everything is traumatic. The death of a grandparent is sad, but it is not a traumatic event — they weren’t going to live forever. The same goes for a pet dying or a breakup. These are incredibly challenging moments in life, but they are inevitable.

Oh, and it’s worth sharing that BetterHelp recently paid a multi-million dollar fine for selling their patients' mental health data to other companies:

So let’s quickly recap their business model: tell a bunch of vulnerable young people they are the victims of trauma (without any evidence) to get them to sign up for their service. They are then matched with a therapist who lists their services for free, ostensibly gaining patient acquisition at no cost. Meanwhile, BetterHelp turns around and sells that sensitive data — not just preferences for a certain flavor of Keurig pods, but people’s most private information about their mental health — to companies who will target them indefinitely. We can also assume that whatever they were paid for selling this data exceeded the $7.8 million fine they paid.

The Rise of ‘Therapy Speak’

Therapy speak includes a variety of terms and phrases designed to facilitate understanding, emotional expression, and healing. However, these terms have increasingly become markers of a narcissistic culture. This language, originally intended to promote mental well-being, is often misused or overused, reflecting self-centeredness rather than genuine emotional growth.

Common Words & Terms in Therapy Speak:

Triggers: Events or situations that cause an emotional reaction because they remind a person of a past traumatic experience. Validation: Recognizing and affirming someone’s feelings, thoughts, or experiences as valid and understandable. Self-Care: Activities and practices that individuals engage in regularly to reduce stress and maintain their health and well-being. Attachment Style: Patterns of behavior in relationships, often formed during early childhood, that affect how a person interacts in relationships. Inner Child: A concept referring to the childlike aspects within an adult, often linked to past experiences and emotions. Gaslighting: A form of psychological manipulation where a person makes someone question their reality or sanity. Self-Compassion: Being kind and understanding to oneself in instances of pain or failure. Boundaries: Limits set to protect one's mental and emotional well-being.

And of course, a favorite word of those heavily invested in therapy culture is: "Trauma." Everything is labeled as traumatic. Only it isn’t. Saying so is equivalent to claiming everyone is beautiful — either that's not true, or we've diluted the meaning of the word "beautiful" entirely.

Another term co-opted by therapy culture is "PTSD." Originally, PTSD was associated with soldiers who experienced combat, rape victims, or individuals who witnessed their loved ones die in traumatic accidents. Now, PTSD is being used to describe reactions to a bad breakup, being reprimanded as a child, or a deteriorating friendship.

Notice the word "self" shows up twice in the list, and all these terms focus on the individual. Obsessing over every single thing that has happened to us and having a worldview that places value solely on our subjective feelings & experiences is a terrible way to go through life. More on the ramifications of this later.

A Culture of Narcissism

The world isn’t all about the individual, but that's the kind of society therapy culture promotes and therapy speak enables. Everything becomes centered around us.

We have placed a societal incentive around victimhood, with grave consequences. Books like The Myth of Normal & The Body Keeps the Score suggest that we are all victims of trauma, incapable of healing from our wounds without organizing our entire identity around them.

This is a flawed approach. Pathologizing our entire existence does not serve us. Attributing bad behavior to "generational trauma" sounds like a lame excuse. I recently had a friend tell me his partner justified lying to him as a "trauma response." She’s never experienced trauma but has clearly learned psychology from TikTok.

I was in therapy, but I no longer am. My experience with seeing a mental health provider was analogous to how we manage our cars: it began like getting gas (weekly), then like getting it cleaned (monthly), and now, only when something is broken — when I need an objective lens on something I am struggling with either personally or professionally.

I have friends who consistently remain in therapy, attending sessions weekly, and it does wonders for them. They have two advantages many others don’t, however:

Good Therapists: Like any profession, there are great therapists and not-so-great ones. I judge a therapist as 'good' based on the actionable tools and insights they provide, rather than just being a passive listener who offers the occasional platitude. A good therapist is also highly intuitive, which is far more valuable than their education. Proper Perspective: They treat therapy for what it is — an objective lens into their lives. Unfortunately, many young people lack this level of discernment. They may create an identity around their mental health issues, missing out on much of the beauty in life in the process.

The Role of Psychedelics

Enter Psychedelics. They could be the antidote to this pervasive culture of misdiagnosed trauma & self-care. Why? For one, they enable us to zoom out and realize that life is not solely about us. We are part of a collective, and our unique struggles do not define our identity — because there is no fixed identity. We are constantly changing pulses of vibrational energy soaring through the cosmos, not societally labeled entities that fit neatly into some arbitrarily designed box.

I learned more about myself in the aftermath of my first Bufo (5-MeO-DMT) journey than I did in a year of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. And my experience is not unique. Thousands report similar breakthroughs after using Ayahuasca, Psilocybin, LSD, Ketamine, and MDMA. Psychedelics act as a truth serum, allowing you to understand things about yourself that have long been forgotten or suppressed.

Psychedelics help us realize that being a good person is what truly matters. They teach us the importance of showing up for our loved ones, treating people with kindness, and, above all, being grateful for the lives we get to live. This perspective is antithetical to the message of Therapy Culture and the charlatans who promote it — often because there is a financial incentive to do so. Their message revolves around making your entire existence about you, self-victimizing, and rationalizing poor behavior by attributing it to factors beyond your control, such as generational trauma.

Why this Matters

You might be wondering, how important is this? To steelman my argument: so what if a bunch of people misdiagnose themselves or fabricate a mental illness — what real harm is being done? There are three reasons why Therapy Culture has major consequences:

Believing Lies We Tell Ourselves: Never underestimate the human capacity to believe the lies we tell ourselves. This is especially true for young people, where Therapy Culture is most prevalent. Psychologist Jordan Peterson has written extensively on this subject, illustrating that humans can and will believe lies they tell themselves. For instance, self-diagnosing as bipolar could lead to developing symptoms of that disorder over time. The power of suggestion & belief can significantly influence mental health. The Destructive Power of Labels: Labels can be incredibly destructive. Why do so many alcoholics relapse? Because they’ve been labeled their entire lives, and when they do the unthinkable and get clean, they often feel like impostors, leading to relapse. Therapy Culture loves labeling everyone: you have PTSD, you’re manic, traumatized, and so on. Labels can obscure our ability to see people for who they truly are and can negatively affect how individuals view themselves. Diminishing the Severity of Real Mental Illness: At the request of a friend, I recently met someone interested in Psychedelics as a healing modality. Many years ago, she was raped. She is also bipolar with manic depressive episodes. Telling her to experience joy would be tantamount to telling a quadriplegic to run a marathon — it simply can’t be done. The wiring in her brain makes her life like living in a prison she can’t escape from. It is heartbreaking. Due to the SSRIs she has to take, Psychedelics are sadly not an option for her at this time. So why does this matter? With so many 'crying wolf' about their so-called mental illness, we may not believe the people who are actually struggling. And that would be traumatic.

