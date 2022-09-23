Debunking the 'Recreational vs Medicinal' Debate
Ritualization is all that matters.
In any debate, the questions asked are as important, if not more important, than the answers given. There is an ongoing debate about whether Psychedelics are better suited recreational or medicinal purposes. Framing the debate in this manner is reductive and misses the point. The therapeutic benefits of Psychedelics are numerous. Enjoying life is also a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.