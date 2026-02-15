This week’s Sunday Insider: how Psychedelics strip attraction of its stories—and reveal what the body was responding to all along.

“Real desire lacks articulacy.” — Alain de Botton

Psychedelics don’t just change how people feel about their partners, they change what attraction answers to.

When the narrative self loosens, when values, plans & self-descriptions lose their grip…desire stops obeying the stories we tell about who we’re supposed to want & why.

What emerges instead is blunt & embodied: attraction as biology, pattern recognition, felt fit. It’s not romantic or aspirational. Just truth.

Most people are unprepared for this.

We’re taught to believe desire is something we choose, refine & civilize…an extension of identity & intention. Psychedelics dismantle that belief. They don’t make attraction deeper or purer…they make it harder to explain.

And once you see desire without its stories, you can’t pretend it was ever primarily about them.

Desire Doesn’t Explain Itself

Take your dog to a dog park.

Within seconds, your dog knows exactly which other dogs it wants to play with. There’s no deliberation, no preference articulation. No post-hoc theory about temperament, whether or not they had spots, or how loud they bark. Some dogs circle each other immediately. Others ignore each other entirely. Some react with instant aversion. The decision is fast, embodied & final.

We are no different. Except after the fact we like to narrate what happened. We love an intellectualized post-mortem that rationalizes the feelings we had.

Humans pretend attraction is a reasoned process—values, compatibility, communication, attachment styles, deal-breakers. But that story runs after the body has already decided. We feel the pull first, then scramble to justify it. Attraction is pre-verbal. The explanation is the after-action report.