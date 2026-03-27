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nohemigarsan's avatar
nohemigarsan
11h

I really enjoyed this one. The way you describe identity as something that keeps evolving, instead of something fixed,felt very real, and a bit unsettling in a good way.

I also found your perspective on disappearance really interesting. Seeing it not as one big moment, but as something that unfolds gradually and quietly, shifting how we relate to ourselves over time.

It’s very clear how much thought and research goes into your essays. But what stands out the most to me is how your writing actually makes you feel things. It’s impressive how you’re able to move the reader while still keeping everything so clear and intentional.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
13h

Great post Andrew! IMO, waking reality and the dream state are one in the same with one difference, waking reality is continuous while dreams are ever changing; the difference between the 2 is the dream state is individualistic while waking reality is shared amongst humanity. A fellow psychonaut with whom I am friends calls N-n-DMT dream sand and I think it's very appropriate, the best way to describe a DMT journey is a waking dream, both dreams and DMT induced journeys are very similar. Consciousness is not produced via our brain, the brain is simply the receiver we use to translate energetic signals into something that we can interpret via our physical senses, this means that even when sleeping consciousness is still awake and creating. Also, if your brother visited you in a dream it means he actually visited you, I've had similar experiences that came during the lowest point in my life and completely transformed my views on spirituality, death, and the nature of the reality we inhabit.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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