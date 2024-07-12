“Memory is the scribe of the soul.” — Aristotle

Why We Remember

In his captivating new book, "Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold on to What Matters," Charan Ranganath delves into the intricacies of memory. Ranganath, a neuroscientist who doubles as a great storyteller, dives into the brain’s inner workings to show how memory shapes everything we do — from recalling names and faces to making decisions and healing.

Ranganath argues that our brains are wired not to remember everything, but to forget strategically. This selective memory helps us adapt to an ever-changing world. It’s like how we misplace our keys but can still remember the lyrics to a song we haven’t heard in years. This understanding of memory can help with everyday tasks and coping with age-related memory loss.

With accessible language and cutting-edge research, Ranganath reveals how our brains record the past and use that information to construct our identities and plan for the future. The book is packed with fascinating studies and pop culture examples, making it a captivating read. Understanding the quirks of memory can lead to a more intentional and fulfilling life.

The Reminiscence Bump

Let’s talk about the reminiscence bump — a phenomenon where people tend to recall a disproportionate number of memories from their adolescence and early adulthood. Psychedelics can amplify this effect, bringing back vivid memories from your teenage years. It’s like your brain is stuck on repeat with all the greatest hits from your youth. This isn't just nostalgia; it’s a deep dive into the formative years that shaped who you are. Psychedelic experiences can trigger these memories, offering insights and emotional releases tied to pivotal moments from your past.

Targeted Memory Reactivation

Then there’s targeted memory reactivation. Imagine combining your Psychedelic journey with specific sensory cues, like sounds or smells that are linked to certain memories. This technique can help steer the trip, bringing up relevant memories that need addressing. It’s like having a GPS for your brain, guiding you to the exact mental block that needs unblocking. Researchers are exploring how this method, paired with Psychedelics, can enhance therapeutic outcomes by ensuring that the reactivated memories are the ones that hold the most emotional weight.

Experiencing Self vs. Remembering Self

Let’s not forget about the experiencing self versus the remembering self. The experiencing self lives in the moment, while the remembering self looks back and constructs a narrative. Psychedelics often blur the lines between these two selves. During a trip, your experiencing self is fully engaged in the present, but as the trip integrates into your psyche, the remembering self takes over, weaving the experience into your personal story. This interplay can lead to a profound re-evaluation of your past, giving you the tools to rewrite your narrative and heal old wounds.

Semantic Memory vs. Episodic Memory

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of how Psychedelics impact semantic memory & episodic memory. Semantic memory refers to general knowledge about the world, facts, concepts, and meanings — think of it as your brain’s encyclopedia. Episodic memory, on the other hand, is the recollection of specific events, situations, and experiences — basically, the episodes of your life. Psychedelics can enhance the vividness and emotional depth of episodic memories, making you feel like you're reliving past experiences with a fresh perspective. At the same time, they can alter semantic memory by reshuffling and integrating new insights into your existing knowledge base. This dual impact can lead to a more holistic understanding of your personal history and the world around you.

Are Memories Real?

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Studies show that MDMA can impair the encoding and retrieval of emotional events, potentially explaining its therapeutic effects in treating PTSD. This suggests that MDMA might help patients by reducing the emotional impact of traumatic memories, making them easier to process and integrate. The therapeutic promise here is significant, as it offers a new avenue for treating PTSD and other trauma-related conditions.

However, the jury’s still out on whether these recovered memories are real or Psychedelic-induced fabrications. This is a crucial point because the integrity of the therapeutic process relies heavily on the authenticity of these memories. The possibility that Psychedelics could create false memories complicates their use in therapy. For instance, if a patient is led to believe in a fabricated memory, it could lead to additional psychological complications rather than healing.

This article highlights this conundrum, questioning whether Psychedelics reveal hidden traumas or create false memories. This raises important ethical and scientific concerns. If Psychedelics are found to reliably uncover true memories, their potential as therapeutic tools is vast. They could help individuals access and process deeply buried traumas that traditional therapies might not reach.

On the other hand, if Psychedelics are prone to creating false memories, their use must be approached with caution. Therapists and researchers would need to develop rigorous protocols to distinguish between genuine and fabricated memories to ensure that the therapeutic process is beneficial rather than harmful.

For those skeptical that the memories surfaced by Psychedelics could be false, let’s look at the “Lost in the Mall" study, conducted by psychologist Elizabeth Loftus & Jacqueline Pickrell in 1995. This is one of the most well-known experiments demonstrating the creation of false memories. The study involved 24 participants who were given summaries of four childhood events provided by their family members. Three of these stories were true, while one was fabricated. The false story described the participant getting lost in a shopping mall at the age of five, an event that never actually happened.

Over the course of the study, the participants were asked to recall these events in detail. Remarkably, 25% of the participants reported clear memories of the false event, describing it in vivid detail as if it had genuinely occurred. This experiment showed that it is relatively easy to implant full or partial false memories in some individuals.

Closing Thoughts

One of the most fascinating parts of my journeys to the other side has been the surfacing of memories that would have otherwise remained suppressed and inaccessible, deeply stored in the annals of my mind.

It can be difficult to understand the meaning of these memories, assuming there is meaning at all. I recall during my first time communing with Bufo (5-MeO-DMT), being transported back to a tour of Paris I did when I was twenty years old. I vividly recall seeing the faces on that tour while standing in front of the Sacré-Coeur. To this day, I have no idea why that memory was presented to me. During a subsequent journey on Samadhi, I experienced vivid memories of playing football in the backyard of the home I grew up in with my late brother. It is easier to identify the significance of that memory.

These experiences highlight a fundamental aspect of Psychedelic journeys: the unpredictable and often inexplicable nature of the memories they surface. Whether they carry a clear meaning or not, these memories offer a glimpse into the complex workings of our consciousness. They can bring back moments of joy, sorrow, or neutrality, each carrying its own emotional weight and significance. Regardless of their meaning or veracity, these memories are a fascinating component of the Psychedelic experience. They reinforce the 'wow' factor of the human experience, serving as a profound reminder of the magic of the human condition.

