For the first time in history, the brain waves of a dying man were (accidentally) recorded. During a routine brain scan, an 87 year old man suffering from epilepsy passed away from a heart attack (you can read about it in detail here). While there are many significant learnings from this unprecedented capture…I want to focus on a connection to Psychedel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.