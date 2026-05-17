This week’s Sunday Insider: I used to travel to escape myself…now I travel to observe.

I used to unconsciously structure my travel around bars & restaurants. Wanted to be near both at all times…which in retrospect wasn’t really preference so much as compulsion. I suspect I’m not alone in that.

Every time I travel now, I lose a little optimism about humanity. On my four flights (PV → Dallas → Austin → Dallas → PV), I didn’t see a single person reading a book. Not one. What I did see was nonstop doomscrolling, people watching fucking Landman on their laptops, compulsively ordering drink after drink before noon like sedating themselves was part of the boarding process.

Distracting their minds, numbing their souls…a completely zombified existence.

Some might be thinking, “who cares, whatever helps people travel” — sure. But there’s a deeper cost to living this way. One of the things I’ve become increasingly aware of is that attention shapes memory. This is why you vividly remember some random night laughing with your partner fifteen years ago but can barely remember what you consumed on Instagram three days ago. Scrolling, numbing, passive consumption…it all blurs together. You’re not just wasting time, you’re flattening experience itself.

These days I travel differently. Reading my book, paying attention, talking to flight attendants like they’re actual human beings. Looking out the window, letting my mind breathe.

And increasingly, taking low doses of Psilocybin & wandering cities alone for hours. Which, honestly, has become one of my favorite ways to experience the world. If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s this: the brain is an input mechanism…be very careful what you feed it.

Austin felt strange on mushrooms. Not visually overwhelming or mystical…psychologically revealing. It was one of those gray, overcast days where the entire city felt muted, almost emotionally flat. Which honestly made the experience more interesting.

Sunshine romanticizes a place…cloud cover strips that away.

The Nervous System of Austin

I took a medium dose of Psilocybin & wandered Austin alone for hours. Coffee shops, random streets, people watching. Feeling the atmosphere of the place instead of just consuming it.

Austin felt ambitious, hyper-optimized, slightly exhausted. Like a city full of smart people trying very hard to engineer a meaningful life. Expensive wellness clubs, coffee shops with minimalist interiors that looked like operating rooms. Tech bros chasing dopamine, cold plunges & sleep scores with the seriousness previous generations reserved for religion. Women speaking fluent therapy language on first dates. Everyone looked healthy, attractive, high-functioning…and slightly exhausted beneath the surface.

That’s the strange thing about Psilocybin in cities: it stops you from only seeing aesthetics. Austin sells itself as laid back, creative & free-spirited…and parts of it still are. But underneath that I sensed a tremendous amount of striving. People searching for connection, grounding, identity, maybe transcendence…but mostly through systems of optimization.

And to be fair, I understand it. Modern life has fragmented people. Most are lonely, overstimulated, addicted to screens, detached from nature, detached from community, detached from themselves. Of course they’re searching…we all are.

Austin just felt like one of the first American cities where that search has become visible everywhere you look.