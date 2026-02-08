This is the first entry in Global Altered States, a paid-only monthly series built around first-hand exposure. At this scale of paid support, I’m choosing to travel more—and write from inside the environments shaping modern altered-state culture.

What follows is not a guide, endorsement, or argument. It’s a field report.

Episode #1: CDMX — Underground Cannabis Clubs

Mexico City alters your state before you take any substance. The altitude changes your breathing. The energy of the city distorts time. You move through it with a mix of anonymity & exposure. The city doesn’t care who you are; it responds to how you navigate it.

The cannabis clubs exist inside that tension. They aren’t dispensaries, and they aren’t parties. Access is discreet & relational. You’re not purchasing a product so much as entering a temporary agreement built on trust, restraint & shared risk.

Cannabis feels different here…not because the substance changes, but because the context does. In a legal gray zone, the experience isn’t optimized for productivity or self-improvement. The pace slows, conversations linger, attention widens. There’s an underlying awareness that the moment is contingent, and that awareness sharpens it.

There isn’t a single “club model” in Mexico City. What exists instead is a loose network of semi-private spaces—apartments, back rooms, social clubs, converted studios. They all operate on the same basic rule: visibility creates problems.

Nothing is advertised. There’s no signage, no menu, no obvious point of sale. Access comes through referral, and referrals carry consequences. Bring the wrong person once, and that door can close…sometimes for good.

My introduction came through someone I met: a Colombian woman who’s lived in CDMX for over a decade & operates at the frontlines of underground cannabis culture. I didn’t wander into these spaces.

Most of these clubs function on a kind of membership logic without any formal structure behind it. You don’t swipe a card or sign anything. You’re simply observed. How you carry yourself, how you speak, whether you listen, how much space you take up. It all registers.

When money changes hands, it’s framed as contribution. Not because payment isn’t happening, but because language matters in legal gray zones. You’re supporting the space, not buying a product. Everyone understands the distinction, and no one pretends it’s foolproof.

That lack of formal legality changes behavior. In fully legal markets, cannabis gets optimized—potency, consistency, branding, productivity. Here, it’s treated as situational.

People stay longer. No one seems in a hurry to be anywhere else. There’s less wellness language. Less talk about using the experience for something. The high isn’t a tool. It’s a shared state you sit inside for a while.

I don’t use cannabis much anymore. I also noticed they don’t call it “weed” here…only cannabis. I slipped once, a relic from my time in Los Angeles, and was met with a look that signaled I’d made a small but meaningful mistake. It was familiar…the same look I learned to recognize during my drinking years.

Because my tolerance is lower now, the cannabis hit harder than I expected. Not unmanageably…just enough to require attention. I know how to down-regulate an unexpected high. I’ve spent enough time in altered states to recognize when the work is to stay rather than push.

Things with my date escalated quietly.

She was the type of woman who could hold prolonged eye contact without speaking. I know this archetype well. I find it intoxicating…and difficult. Eye contact has never come easily to me.