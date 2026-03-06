New Series: Global Altered States

I’m at a point with this blog where I want to travel more — and bring back stories from the front lines, not just commentary from a distance.

Last month, I kicked this off by stepping inside CDMX’s Cannabis Clubs. That piece was incredibly well received, which told me something: you don’t just want takes. You want insight into what’s actually happening on the ground.

So I’m continuing it.

Global Altered States is a recurring, on-the-ground series documenting how Psychedelic culture is actually evolving — city by city, subculture by subculture.

Not theory, not recycled headlines. Field observation.

Starting next month, this will become a monthly feature for paid subscribers. I’m giving this one away for free. If you enjoy it, please consider upgrading for next month’s edition.

Why I Actually Came to LA

Whenever I visit my former home, I stay in Venice Beach. I love it. It’s one of the few places in the world where you can be whoever you want & no one looks twice. A rare mix of vibe & anonymity. Most people don’t become someone new there…they become more themselves.

You can smoke a joint, surf, play volleyball, rollerblade in a bathing suit…all in the same day. And as has become a bit of a ritual, I’ll take a Mushroom with no agenda and wander the Venice streets, lined with tiny houses adorned with surfboards on their porches. Let the neighborhood reveal itself again. Psilocybin has a way of turning nostalgia into gratitude.

But I didn’t come to LA for Mushrooms. I came for its growing underground 2C-B culture.

When Chemistry Becomes Marketing

Los Angeles doesn’t have a 2C-B scene. It has a branding scene.

What’s circulating under the name “Tusi”, often called pink cocaine, is rarely a stable, lab-verified molecule…it’s a rotating chemical collage. One batch feels warm, empathogenic, fluid. Another hits sharper, more dissociative, more unstable. Both the color & the chemistry are inconsistent.

That’s not a minor detail. It’s the entire story.

This weekend in LA, I encountered three dominant versions moving through social circles: the standard neon pink, a grape variation & a coconut-branded one. Flavor language attached to synthetic chemicals. Aesthetic differentiation masking pharmacological ambiguity.

In Los Angeles, even unregulated drugs get lifestyle positioning.

The grape version was noticeably stronger than the pink. More intensity, more perceptual warping, more edge. But that difference wasn’t tied to a labeled dose or verified compound. It was tied to supplier variation — reputation, trust, word of mouth.

And that’s where things get interesting.

The Variability Problem

Much of what circulates as ‘Tusi’ in U.S. markets is not reliably 2C-B. It’s some combination of MDMA, ketamine, caffeine, synthetic cathinones, occasionally trace 2C-B, sometimes none at all. There is no standardized dosing, no pharmaceutical consistency, no guaranteed ingredient profile.

You are not buying a molecule. You are buying a batch.

In a regulated system, variability is engineered out. In a gray market, variability is intrinsic. Two powders can look identical and produce meaningfully different physiological & psychological outcomes.

The danger isn’t Psychedelia. It’s unpredictability.

When the Brain Loses Its Template

The brain navigates altered states through prediction. It relies on prior experiences.

MDMA has a recognizable template: warmth, emotional openness, prosocial bonding.

Psilocybin has a template: perceptual distortion, emotional amplification, symbolic drift.

2C-B historically occupied a middle ground — tactile enhancement, mild visual modulation, erotic & social amplification without full ego dissolution.

But when composition shifts from batch to batch, the predictive model collapses. The brain expects one pattern & receives another. That mismatch is experienced subjectively as disorientation.

Not mystical instability, neurological prediction error. When you remove chemical consistency, you remove psychological orientation.

Trust in a Market Without Verification

In LA, I met a supplier described by others as “one of the best in the business.” Meticulous, intentional, proud of his consistency. He emphasized care in sourcing & preparation. He spoke about strength & purity with conviction.

And I believe he believes it. But here’s the structural reality:

In an unregulated ecosystem, trust becomes personal.

Confidence replaces certification.

Reputation substitutes for verification.

Even a conscientious operator cannot eliminate systemic opacity. There is no third-party standardization, no formal assay required, no batch transparency mandated.

In a gray market, charisma fills the regulatory vacuum. That doesn’t make the actors malicious, it makes the system fragile.

Why LA?

Tusi makes sense here. Los Angeles is performance culture. Aesthetic dominance & micro-status hierarchies amplified by social media. Identity signaling is constant.

A neon-colored powder with a brand name travels faster than a molecular formula. “2C-B” is chemistry. “Tusi” is lifestyle. One is pharmacology. The other is narrative.

What I saw this weekend wasn’t underground chemical literacy. It was product differentiation — flavor variants, potency rumors, reputation ranking. It felt less like the preservation of a Psychedelic lineage and more like a boutique market operating without quality control.

We’ve moved from substance specificity to experience branding. That shift matters.

The Post-Molecular Economy

We are entering a phase where the molecule is secondary to the story. What people are purchasing is: The vibe, the access, the social signal, the promise of a curated state.

Tusi is simply the clearest example. But the pattern extends beyond it — designer blends, ambiguous “Molly,” synthetic Psychedelics with aesthetic identities detached from chemical precision.

This is underground consumer culture at work. Brand coherence masking pharmacological ambiguity. And the more aesthetic the product becomes, the less likely users are to interrogate its contents.

The Real Risk

Unknown dose plus unknown composition equals structural volatility.

Stacking stimulant & dissociative effects increases cardiovascular load unpredictably. Variability in serotonergic intensity increases psychological swing risk. Visual similarity does not imply chemical similarity.

The issue isn’t moral…it’s mechanical. If you don’t know what you’re ingesting, your body & your mind become the testing lab.

What This Weekend Revealed

I went to LA curious about a rumored 2C-B revival. What I found was something else entirely. Not a molecule making a comeback…but a market evolving past molecules.

Tusi isn’t interesting because it’s pink. It’s interesting because it reveals where urban drug culture is headed: Toward branding, vibe & aesthetic coherence over chemical clarity. In a culture obsessed with image, even altered states are being packaged.

When chemistry becomes secondary to narrative, instability isn’t surprising — it’s structural.

