The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay See's avatar
Jay See
4h

Andrew, this piece seemed...performative an obfuscatory, sorry.

You buy the drugs, you test the drugs, you make a decision. Seems over-romanticized beyond that!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
The Awake Coach's avatar
The Awake Coach
4h

2C-B is far & away my favorite research chem. Consistency has always been a problem in the black market, but it's nice to hear about people like your "best in the biz" guy that is committed to quality.

The hard part is finding them.

A great time to be a psychonaut, certainly.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture