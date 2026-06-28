This week’s Sunday Insider: A Psychedelic Talk, a Cannabis Club & 3 Days in Oaxaca.

I have an uncanny ability to sense a place’s distinct energy soon after arriving. I’ve often described it as plugging into the Wi-Fi of a place...tuning into what makes that corner of the world unique.

I remember arriving in CDMX for the first time. I was still in the Uber to my Airbnb when I thought, “Whoa...I could live here.” (It’s possible I said it out loud…I’ve been single so long the line between thought & speech has become somewhat theoretical.)

Oaxaca’s energy was different. The signal came through just as clearly, but the feeling was almost the opposite. CDMX felt alive with possibility…Oaxaca feels rooted. Less concerned with what comes next & more concerned with preserving what already exists.

I suspect the root of this ability has something to do with what Alan Watts called floodlight consciousness. According to Watts, we enter the world in floodlight consciousness. Our awareness is wide open, constantly taking in our surroundings. Children live this way, which is why they speak in tangents & notice things adults miss.

Over time, we train this out of them in favor of what Watts called spotlight consciousness: focus, pay attention, finish the task at hand.

Obviously there are benefits to spotlight consciousness. Civilization would struggle without it…we wouldn’t get shit done.

But because our culture exclusively rewards the spotlight, we lose touch with the floodlight. We stop noticing subtle beauty, we miss people’s energy, we fail to access the atmosphere of a place.

And in the process, we give up an important part of being human.

Night One: The Cannabis Club

My first stop in Oaxaca was a cannabis club tucked away behind an anonymous wooden door.

Finding it proved harder than expected.

Google Maps brought me to the correct location, but standing on the street I couldn’t see any indication that a cannabis club existed. No sign, no logo, no neon green cannabis leaf in the window. Just another pink building on one of Oaxaca’s many colorful streets.

The club was so inconspicuous that I initially assumed Maps was wrong. This happens often in Mexico…Google Maps isn’t an exact guide so much as a suggestion of the terrain.

Without cell service, I returned to my hotel & called. After several unsuccessful attempts earlier in the day, someone finally answered & explained the process.

“Ring the doorbell on the wooden door.”

That was it.

Back on the street, I rang the bell & after a short wait was greeted by an employee. I paid the fee & he led me inside.

The atmosphere felt closer to a speakeasy than a dispensary. Oaxaca artwork covered the walls. A foosball table sat near the entrance underneath a painting of an ominous-looking skeleton. A TV played Mexico’s World Cup match. A few small groups were scattered throughout the space. One couple on a date.

They took me to a back room where the cannabis is stored & explained that it all comes from local indigenous tribes. This allows them to operate under the letter of the law.

I ordered a joint & found a seat.

I struck up a conversation with a woman waiting for friends. She was from Oaxaca, and unlike many of the people she knew, wasn’t much of a drinker.

It was a small interaction, but it reinforced something I’ve noticed repeatedly while traveling: the most interesting conversations happen in places that don’t announce themselves loudly.