This week’s Sunday Insider: inside a storefront where Psychedelics are no longer a journey…they’re a choice.

I returned to Puerto Vallarta this week. I missed it.

In Polynesian culture, there’s a word—‘āina’. It loosely translates to “that which feeds you,” or land that sustains you. Most people have one, whether they know it or not. For some it’s the mountains, a lake, the forest, the desert, a bustling city. For me, it’s always been the beach.

When I was a kid, we took one summer trip each year to visit my grandparents in Cape Cod. There are endless photos of me in the water, playing in the sand, completely absorbed. My mom had to drag me away from the beach. Nothing has really changed since.

Years later, when I left New York City for Los Angeles—before I knew what ‘āina’ was—I felt it immediately. Something in me settled the moment I was back near the ocean. My soul was rejuvenated.

The pattern kept repeating…I hated being landlocked in Austin. And while CDMX is my favorite city in the world, it’s still a city. The ocean is hours away. You feel that distance, even if you don’t talk about it.

But when I got back to Vallarta this time, I didn’t go straight to the beach. I went somewhere else first.

On one of the narrow stone streets in Centro, there’s a small storefront that looks unremarkable if you don’t know what you’re looking at. Inside, it’s a different story. You can walk in & buy Psychedelics over the counter. No ceremony, no facilitator, no application process. Just a menu.

I bought Mushrooms…there are few things I enjoy more than a microdose at sunset. And sunsets in Vallarta are unlike anywhere else in the world.

When people talk about Psychedelics in Mexico, they usually point to places like Sayulita, Tepoztlán, or Tulum. Retreats, ceremonies, curated experiences that signal something spiritual is about to happen.

This is not that.

This is something quieter, and more revealing. As the culture shifts, less drinking, more searching for something that actually feels like an experience…places like this start to emerge. Not marketed, not aestheticized, just there. Supplying a demand that no one is really talking about publicly.

A storefront Psychedelic.

Whether people are ready to admit it or not, this is the direction things are going.

Two Floors, Two Models

This isn’t Sayulita or Tulum. But it’s not entirely separate from that world either.

Upstairs, they hold Ayahuasca, Bufo & Peyote ceremonies.

The first floor operates like a coffee shop. They actually serve coffee, it’s quite good. Behind the counter, beautiful women move between roles: part barista, part Psychedelic aficionado. There are no intake forms, no conversation about intention, no formal process. There’s even a hairless cat wandering around, curious enough to greet you when you walk in.

Upstairs, it’s the opposite. A space built for depth, where people go to reach the far edges of their own consciousness. Guided & private sessions are available. It’s not cheap, but that’s the point…you’re paying for access.

For years, Psychedelics have been something you prepared for. You traveled for them. You built the experience before it even began. Here, you choose how much of that you want. Or if you want any of it at all.

The Shift Is Choice

What’s happening here isn’t just access. Mexico has always had that, in different forms.

What’s new is the choice.

For the first time, the structure around Psychedelics isn’t assumed…it’s optional. You can walk upstairs & enter a guided experience, with all the framing & support that comes with it. Or you can stay downstairs, buy what you want, and leave.