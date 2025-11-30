This week’s Sunday Insider explores a fascinating symmetry between Conor McGregor & Aldous Huxley — two lives, two eras, one insight. One was pulled back from the brink; the other crossed it with intention. Yet both arrived at the same message about what survives when the self dissolves. Their stories reveal something essential about gratitude, identity & what remains when everything else falls away.

“In the end the only events in my life worth telling are those when the imperishable world irrupted into this transitory one.” — Carl G. Jung

Most people think gratitude is something you cultivate. Something you journal. Something you summon if you just try hard enough. That’s the mythology.

The truth is simpler & far less flattering: gratitude isn’t generated…it’s revealed. And it only shows up when the self is threatened, dismantled, or dissolving.

You don’t find real gratitude in a journal. You find it in moments when you almost disappear.

Two men: a fighter & a philosopher…prove this from opposite ends of life.

Real gratitude begins where the self ends.

I. The Fighter Who Saw His Own Death

“I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children.”

Conor McGregor recently traveled to Mexico for Ibogaine treatment — a medicine widely used for addiction. During that 36-hour descent, he was shown his own death and the effect it would’ve had on his kids.

A plant did this. Let that sink in.

If you’ve been reading this blog for a while, you know I’m a huge UFC fan. It’s one of the only sports I can sit through, and I’ve always thought there’s a parallel between fighting and a potent Psychedelic journey: intention, mindset & stepping into something that can change you in ways you can’t predict. Both require courage.

But people wired to step into a cage with a trained killer are often wired for the darker parts of humanity too. McGregor, a double champion — at the time one of only nine fighters to ever do it — was the face of MMA. He built a brand on bravado, shit-talking & earning more money than every other UFC fighter combined.

Then came the collapse. The loss to Khabib. Injuries. Drugs. Assault charges. It got ugly fast. He started appearing in clips where he looked obviously coked out — including a now-infamous one with Jake Gyllenhaal while promoting Road House. It’s hard to watch if you’ve ever known someone deep in a cocaine addiction.

But McGregor finally sought treatment. He expected clarity…maybe stability. What he got instead was his own death.

“I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.”

Not symbolically. Not metaphorically. A full ego-collapse delivered with the kind of visceral certainty only potent Psychedelics can produce.

The armor he’d worn for decades disintegrated. The persona evaporated. The fighter dissolved into the one thing beneath everything else: the instinct to stay alive.

“The most enlightening and enchanting experience I have ever undertaken. This treatment is worth its weight in GOLD!”

He came back talking about sobriety and a clean life…not out of virtue or discipline, but out of relief.

Ibogaine didn’t give him gratitude…it stripped everything that blocked it.

“It absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family.”

He didn’t change because he wanted to. He changed because, for a moment, he was gone.