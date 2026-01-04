This Week’s Sunday Insider: I didn’t lose my edge when I quit drinking. I found out what alcohol had been quietly taking from me.

It’s that time of year: resolutions, goals, new year, new you. And one ritual that popped up a decade or so ago—Dry January. A month off alcohol to “reset the system.” I tried it three times before quitting. Succeeded twice…a blizzard that hit NYC in January 2016 resulted in failure.

After I finally quit drinking, a friend who had also quit said something obvious & unsettling: if you need to take a month off something, why are you doing it at all?

I didn’t quit because I hit bottom. I quit because I could see the ceiling. Alcohol wasn’t ruining my life…that’s what makes it dangerous. The lie isn’t that alcohol destroys people. It’s that it helps the ones it doesn’t.

I was fit (kind of). Productive. Social. On paper, nothing was wrong. But I noticed a pattern: the best days of my life were never drinking days. The hardest workouts, the most interesting conversations, the moments of real accomplishment. Alcohol was there for the celebration…never the creation.

So I stopped. Not to become sober, but to become sharper. What replaced it wasn’t discipline or moral resolve. It was structure:

