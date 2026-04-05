This week’s Sunday Insider: what I saw going through one of the most popular at-home ketamine therapy models.

There’s a version of Psychedelics that feels clean…structured intake, medical language, clear steps. A box shows up at your door, you follow instructions, you have a “guide.” You lie down, put on an eye mask & press play.

No ceremony, no friction…no real sense of risk.

Except this isn’t a supplement. It’s ketamine. Not FDA-approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for depression or anxiety in this form…

That gap is the entire story.

The Process

The experience starts like any modern product. You fill out a questionnaire—health history, mental health, medications. It’s efficient, clinical, designed to move you forward.

Then you ‘meet’ with a clinician. Short call, screening-focused, the goal is simple: determine if you’re a fit. Not to understand you deeply. Just to clear you.

If approved, a package arrives: inside is everything you need to begin. The language is careful, measured & safe.

You’re paired with a “guide.” Not a therapist, not a shaman, not someone with deep context on your life. Someone trained to support…within a defined structure.

Then you prepare your space, follow the instructions & begin. On the surface, it works exactly how you’d expect.