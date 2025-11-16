The first time I died, I was still breathing.

The moments before communing with 5-MeO-DMT, the world’s most potent Psychedelic, are nothing short of terrifying. You know you’re about to lose complete agency…nothing more than a passenger on a rocket ship to the farthest depths of human consciousness.

There’s also the risk of crossing into the void and not quite making it back. I knew someone who, after his Bufo experience, was haunted by recurring visions of the Big Bang—the same cosmic eruption he’d first encountered during the journey itself. On a date, he’d look across the table and see half her face, half the universe exploding into existence. This went on for months.

While each of my 4 journeys with the world’s most powerful Psychedelic were unique, my approach was the same: reverence & intention.

Round 1 — The First Death (May 12th, 2019)

I didn’t plan to meet the toad that morning. I thought we were taking mushrooms. When my friend said, “No, today is the toad,” I knew what that meant: Bufo Alvarius, 5-MeO-DMT, the most powerful Psychedelic on earth.

It had been five years since my sister died. I’d lost 32 pounds, moved from NYC to LA for a fresh start, quit drinking, rebuilt my life. But grief still found me…ambushing me when I least expected it. I came to the ceremony hoping for peace, or at least a break from the pain.

When it was my turn, I inhaled the smoke, made it to “three,” and the world erupted. The trees shook violently, reality looked like an Instagram filter, the air itself turned electric. Then I was gone—shot through the universe, watching stars explode around me. Then, a single word echoed through me: Dimittas. Again & again, until it filled every cell of my being.

Later, I learned it was Latin for Let Go. Dimittas is now one of my many tattoos — a permanent reminder that some moments in life can’t be controlled or explained.

That message ended 5 years of suffering. My grief died that day, and something new was born in its place. The atheist in me dissolved…the rationalist finally surrendered. Whatever reality we live in—it isn’t the whole thing. Not even close.

The toad told me exactly what I needed to hear: Let Go.

Continue reading → Paid Subscribers get access to the next 3 journeys — The Fall, The Ancestor & The White Light.