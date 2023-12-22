Jesus of Nazareth...a Healer of the Shamanic Tradition?
A Christmas Edition of the Psychedelic Blog.
In his widely acclaimed book, 'The Immortality Key,' Brian C. Muraresku delves into the intriguing role that Psychedelics played in the early days of Christianity. This fascinating history, shrouded in secrecy & concealed by the Vatican for centuries, prompts us to contemplate a thought-provoking question: Could Jesus have been a Shaman?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.