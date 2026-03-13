The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
2d

Absolutely love this! We're inherently tribal and influenced heavily by culture / peers so I think we look around us, see what others are doing, and assume that that's the right thing to do. We don't like to be left out of the tribe. It's so hard to question the decision sets that we've been handed and even harder to go outside of those lines. But I think psychedelics loosen up our ability to question those assumptions and blaze our own trail.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
It's not a growth opportunity's avatar
It's not a growth opportunity
2dEdited

What a great read. I’m new to your page, but this deeply resonated.

I have come to the psychedelic doorstep carrying years of trauma from a toxic marriage, and processing grief over the death of that relationship. What I did not expect psychedelics to do was help dissolve the shame and guilt structures I had been living inside for so long. And honestly, it wasn’t until that began to happen that I could engage in deeper, more honest self-inquiry, outside the dogma, outside the conditioning, outside the inherited script.

Your perspective on societal defectors still being in a 'prewritten lane' was spot on and honestly made me laugh, because the human experience is tribal. We are wired for belonging. That tension is real.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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