Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Why calling Psychedelics “medicine” was useful—and why it’s now holding the conversation back.

Intro

Initially, Psychedelics were framed as drugs. Dangerous. They get you high. Lead to a wasted life. Then they started curing almost everything and were rebranded as medicine.

But they’re more than that.

They replace alcohol.

They fundamentally alter perception.

They allow couples to experience unusually deep connection.

They provide access to states of consciousness that would be unreachable otherwise.

So no, they aren’t just drugs. And they’re more than medicine. They’re tools.

Clinical trials, protocols, diagnoses, trauma, healing. White coats & careful language. A narrow story designed to make powerful substances legible to regulators, funders & risk-averse adults.

That framing worked. It bought legitimacy, moved policy & pulled Psychedelics out of the shadows. But it also flattened something essential.

Most people aren’t using these compounds to treat a condition. They’re using them to drink less, to feel joy again, to reconnect with their partners. To experience pleasure, meaning & bliss without wrecking their health.

Medicine was always too small a container.

Psychedelics don’t just reduce symptoms. They reorient behavior, reward systems, desire & attention. And when we pretend they are only therapeutic tools, we lose the ability to speak honestly about how they actually function in people’s lives…and why that matters.

The Umbrella Problem

“Psychedelics” is not a meaningful category. It’s a convenience label.

It groups together substances with radically different effects, risks, social uses & behavioral outcomes under a single medical umbrella…as if they function the same way simply because they alter consciousness.

They don’t.

LSD does not behave like MDMA.

Psilocybin does not function like DMT.

Ibogaine is not anything like Changa.

5-MeO-DMT has nothing in common with Peyote.

Each of these molecules has different durations, reward profiles, impacts on perception, attachment, libido, memory & identity. Far different risks & optimal contexts. Calling all of this “Psychedelics” is like calling caffeine, alcohol & anesthesia “liquids” and pretending the distinction doesn’t matter.

The umbrella exists because it’s administratively useful. Regulators need categories, researchers need funding buckets & media needs shorthand. Medicine needs a legible class of substances it can talk about safely.

But convenience is not accuracy.

Once everything is collapsed into a single category, nuance disappears. So does honesty. Very different drugs get treated as if they belong to the same moral story, the same clinical pathway & the same cultural role.

That’s how we ended up pretending these compounds are only about healing, when in reality they are about behavior, desire, pleasure, bonding, curiosity & experimentation.

The umbrella didn’t just simplify language...it distorted reality.

The Medical Narrowing

The shift from drug to medicine wasn’t accidental. It was strategic.

Once Psychedelics were framed as medical interventions, the conversation became legible to institutions that control access: regulators, universities, philanthropies, insurers & risk-averse adults who needed a reason to take these substances seriously.

Medicine offered three things the culture needed at the time.

Legitimacy

If something treats PTSD, depression, or addiction, it can’t be dismissed as hedonism or escapism. White coats replace counterculture. Protocols replace vibes.

Legality

Medical framing creates carve-outs. Trials, exemptions, rescheduling arguments. It turns prohibition into a technical problem instead of a moral one.

Funding

Capital doesn’t flow toward pleasure or curiosity. It flows toward pathology. “This reduces symptoms” is fundable. “This improves life” is not.

That framing worked. Psychedelics re-entered mainstream discourse without triggering immediate moral panic. Research expanded, policy softened, the substances survived long enough to be studied.

But narrowing always has a cost.

Once Psychedelics became medicine, everything else fell out of frame. Uses that didn’t involve diagnosis disappeared from the story. Outcomes that couldn’t be measured clinically were treated as secondary.

Under the medical model, Psychedelics are for:

Treating diagnosed pathology

Repairing something broken

Reducing symptoms tracked on standardized scales

They are not for:

Improving an already functional life

Replacing alcohol with something lower-harm

Deepening intimacy, pleasure, or connection

Exploring meaning without first declaring a wound

Medicine requires a patient. And patients, by definition, are broken.

That assumption quietly reorganized the culture. Joy needed justification. Curiosity needed a disorder. Adults using these tools responsibly were either pathologized retroactively or erased entirely.

The substances didn’t change. The story did.

And once medicine became the dominant lens, it stopped being a doorway and started acting like a boundary.

The Therapy Hijack

Once Psychedelics were medicalized, they didn’t stay in medicine for long. They migrated into wellness culture…and the language shifted again.

Clinical terms softened into therapeutic ones. Treatment became “healing.” Protocols became “journeys.” Outcomes became “integration.” The frame widened, but the narrowing remained.

Wellness culture is good at one thing: flattening nuance.

Very different substances, contexts, intentions & outcomes are collapsed into a single moral story: healing. As if that word alone explains what’s happening or guarantees something useful will follow.

“Healing” functions as a kind of ethical shield. If an experience is framed that way, it becomes difficult to question. Skepticism sounds callous, boundaries sound like repression, doubt sounds like resistance.

But healing, as it’s currently used, is rarely defined. It’s invoked, not measured. That vagueness creates a problem: when everything is healing, nothing has to work.

People can remain in an endless therapeutic process with very little observable change. Relationships don’t improve, behavior doesn’t shift. Alcohol gets replaced by ceremony. Insight accumulates, but agency doesn’t.

The language still sounds virtuous, so the loop continues.

In this frame, Psychedelics aren’t tools that produce outcomes. They become identities. Ongoing process replaces responsibility. Personal narrative substitutes for behavioral evidence.

The irony is that many of these compounds do reliably catalyze change…but only when they’re treated as interventions with clear intent, limits & follow-through.

Therapy culture didn’t hijack Psychedelics by accident. It absorbed them because they were powerful, ambiguous & easy to moralize.

What got lost wasn’t care. It was accountability.

What People Actually Use Them For

Strip away the medical language, the therapy jargon, the moral signaling & a simpler truth appears: Most people aren’t using these substances because they’re broken…they’re using them because they work.

They replace alcohol (good riddance). People drink less, or stop entirely, not because they were treated for addiction, but because the reward system quietly reorients.

They restore pleasure & joy. Not manic bliss or spiritual fireworks…just the ability to feel again. Music lands, presence returns, life feels less anesthetized.

They deepen connection. Couples use them to talk honestly, engage without armor & experience intimacy without scripts or defensiveness. Sex becomes playful again. Curiosity replaces performance.

They provide meaning without requiring pathology. No diagnosis, no trauma excavation, no story about fixing a damaged self. Just access to perspective, awe, gratitude & coherence…in people whose lives are already functional.

None of this fits cleanly into a clinical outcome measure. That doesn’t make it frivolous. It makes it real.

These uses aren’t fringe. They’re widespread, stable & responsible. They just don’t sound respectable when filtered through medical or therapeutic language.

So they’re rarely named.

But ignoring how people actually use these tools doesn’t make use safer or wiser. It just pushes honest behavior outside the conversation—where it can’t be discussed, refined, or regulated like adults.

This is the gap the current story refuses to acknowledge. And it’s where the next one has to begin.

What We Lost

When Psychedelics were absorbed into medicine & therapy culture, something subtle but important disappeared.

Pleasure without justification

Enjoyment became suspect unless it was framed as recovery. Feeling good had to be explained as healing. Bliss needed a backstory. Adults weren’t allowed to say this improves my life without attaching a diagnosis.

Responsible adult use

Use without pathology fell out of legitimacy. There was no language for people who took these substances occasionally, intentionally & with reverence. They were either recast as patients-in-denial or excluded from the narrative entirely.

Honest risk discussion

When a substance is positioned as medicine or healing, its downsides become harder to talk about. Adverse effects get minimized. Bad fits get reframed as resistance. Psychological risk is moralized instead of evaluated.

Paradoxically, this makes use less safe.

If pleasure is denied, people hide it. If adult use isn’t acknowledged, there are no norms. If risk can’t be named without sounding heretical, it doesn’t get managed.

What was lost wasn’t restraint…it was honesty. And without honesty, neither medicine nor culture actually protects anyone.

What Comes Next

The next phase isn’t anti-medical. It’s post-medical.

The medical story did what it needed to do. It established legitimacy, opened legal pathways & funded research. But it was never meant to be the final frame. Treating it as such stalls the conversation and misrepresents how these tools are actually used.

The honeymoon is over. The substances are no longer novel, exotic, or self-justifying. They’ve entered ordinary adult life—where tradeoffs matter, patterns emerge & results speak louder than language.

What’s needed now is a post-honeymoon frame that allows for differentiation. Different compounds. Different intentions. Different risks. Not everything needs to be sacred. Not everything needs to be therapeutic.

Most importantly, Psychedelics need to be understood as tools…not virtues.

Tools don’t make you good or enlightened. They amplify what’s already there. They can improve a life, destabilize it, or simply reveal what was being avoided. Used well, they replace worse habits, deepen connection & sharpen meaning. Used poorly, they become another form of escape dressed up as insight.

An adult culture doesn’t moralize tools…it evaluates them. That’s the conversation that comes after medicine. And it’s the one worth having now.

Closing Thoughts

Calling Psychedelics “medicine” was a strategic move, not a full truth.

It helped a stigmatized class of substances survive long enough to be studied, legalized & taken seriously. But strategy calcified into identity. What began as a narrow access point became a totalizing story.

And stories shape behavior.

When Psychedelics are treated only as medicine, every use requires pathology. Joy needs justification. Pleasure needs a diagnosis. Connection must be framed as repair. Even quitting alcohol gets recast as trauma work instead of a rational upgrade.

That framing also collapses difference. Substances like MDMA, Psilocybin, LSD & DMT are flattened into a single moral category called “Psychedelics,” as if they do the same thing, carry the same risks, or belong in the same contexts. They don’t. The umbrella is convenient, but it’s intellectually lazy.

What’s been lost isn’t recklessness. It’s honesty.

Adults already use these compounds to drink less, to bond, to feel alive, to access pleasure without self-destruction. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make use safer…it just pushes real behavior outside the conversation.

The next phase isn’t about abandoning medicine. It’s about outgrowing it.

Psychedelics are tools. Powerful ones. Not virtues. Not therapies by default. Not identities. Tools that can heal, yes—but also tools that can replace alcohol, deepen intimacy, restore joy, sharpen meaning & reorganize a life without requiring a clinical excuse.

The medical story did its job.

What comes next is a more adult conversation—one that allows for pleasure, discipline, differentiation & responsibility at the same time.

