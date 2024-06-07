“Once the veil of control is lifted, we’re then free to really live the lives we were meant to live.”

I sat down with Susan Guner, host of the ‘Psychedelic Conversations’ Podcast, to discuss the current state of Psychedelics, their role in the healing process, and how each Psychedelic journey is unique. Susan asked thoughtful questions that catalyzed a fun and engaging discussion. I hope you all enjoy it.

I am thrilled by the reception of my ebook, ‘Beyond Condolences: A Guide to Supporting the Bereaved’. It’s a Staff Pick, and reviews like this are humbling:

Thank you for your interest & support! Means a lot.

