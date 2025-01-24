Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m exploring how different Psychedelics impact the grieving process.

“Grief does not change you, it reveals you.” – John Green

Intro

Grief is something almost all of us experience. It is highly subjective, nonlinear, and powerful. It can destabilize our lives, ruin marriages, and create fissures between friends. But it can also lead to profound positive changes. It can catalyze a new sense of purpose, usher in feelings of gratitude for the limited time we have here, and force us into the present moment.

First, I will explore the science behind how Psychedelics influence the grieving process and examine how different substances can offer unique benefits during such difficult times.

Next, I will share personal insights from my own journey with Psychedelics & grief. Through my experiences, I have found that these substances not only help with emotional regulation but also provide moments of profound clarity & understanding. They have allowed me to see beyond the pain, uncovering deeper layers of self-awareness and appreciation for life’s fleeting beauty.

By delving into both the science and my personal experiences, I hope to offer a comprehensive perspective on how these powerful tools can assist others in navigating the complex terrain of grief.

The Science

Psychedelic-Assisted Grief Therapy

A mixed-method case study examined the therapeutic potential of Psychedelics in grief treatment. Findings indicated that participants who consumed Ayahuasca reported lower grief severity compared to those attending traditional bereavement support groups. The study identified three interconnected processes of change: emotional confrontation with the reality of loss, experiences of connection with the deceased, and gaining existential or spiritual insights.

Emotional Breakthroughs & Acceptance

This 2023 study published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs surveyed 363 individuals who had used Psychedelics after experiencing bereavement. The findings indicated significant improvements in grief symptoms, with emotional breakthroughs playing a key role in the healing process.

Re-experiencing Memories & Altered States

This research demonstrates that Psychedelic experiences often involve vivid re-experiencing of memories, which can be particularly relevant in the context of grief. By revisiting memories of the deceased in a safe setting, individuals find new meanings and achieve a sense of closure.

Combatting Long-Term Grief

This study being done by The Charmaine and Gordon McGill Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy at Dell Medical School at UT Austin will assess the effectiveness of Psychedelics in treating prolonged grief disorder. This study is ongoing due to its lengthy nature, and I will be following the results closely.

“The wound is the place where the light enters you.” – Rumi

The Impact of Different Psychedelics on Grieving

The term ‘Psychedelics’ is used too broadly. Nuance is important, which is why I’ve developed the following framework:

Let’s explore how each substance impacts the grieving process.

Psilocybin

Psilocybin has shown remarkable promise in helping individuals process grief by fostering a deep sense of interconnectedness & acceptance. Research suggests that even a single guided session with Psilocybin can lead to lasting improvements in emotional well-being and a greater sense of peace with one’s circumstances.

The distinction between microdosing & macrodosing is crucial here. While macrodosing can offer profound spiritual awakenings and a transformative relationship with grief, it can also trigger excessive rumination and a deeply challenging experience. I encountered this firsthand on my 40th birthday—it felt like stepping into the ring with 1980s Mike Tyson, I was on the receiving end of hit after hit. Despite the intensity, I’m grateful for the experience, as it allowed me to release stored grief, leaving me with an overwhelming sense of catharsis the following morning. However, it’s crucial to approach these journeys mindfully, allowing ample time after a loss before embarking on a full Psilocybin journey.

Microdosing, on the other hand, has been a true gift throughout my grieving process. I’ve found immense comfort in the subtle moments of euphoria, the grounding presence it brings, and the gentle resurfacing of cherished memories of my lost loved ones as I go about my day. There’s something about consistent, small doses of Psilocybin that serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty inherent in the human experience—offering a necessary reprieve amid the depths of grief and a brief respite from the unimaginable suffering I’ve endured.

LSD

Research specifically examining the use of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) in treating grief is limited. However, historical & recent studies provide some insights:

Historical Context: In the 1950s & 1960s, LSD was explored for its therapeutic potential in addressing various mental health conditions, including anxiety & depression associated with terminal illnesses. These early studies suggested that LSD-assisted therapy could help alleviate existential distress in patients facing end-of-life scenarios.

Recent Developments: This study conducted by Gasser and colleagues investigated LSD-assisted psychotherapy for anxiety related to life-threatening diseases. The findings indicated positive effects on mood & behavior, suggesting potential benefits for individuals coping with existential anxiety.

My experience with LSD wasn’t what I’d call ‘healing.’ Instead, it felt like stepping inside a supercomputer—something straight out of Tron, with reality bending and curving at every turn. While my journey was more of an exploration than a therapeutic endeavor, I’ve heard countless anecdotes of LSD serving as a powerful agent of healing. It will be interesting to see how this narrative unfolds as more research inevitably sheds light on its potential.

MDMA

MDMA fosters emotional openness & empathy, allowing individuals to process the traumatic aspects of their loss and confront painful memories with a sense of compassion & understanding. Its benefits are profoundly impactful for those grieving a traumatic loss.

I explored this theme on the Beyond the Veil podcast—while under the influence of MDMA, we can revisit the darkest moments of our lives and, remarkably, smile and accept them for what they are: a torturous challenge. By catalyzing this level of clarity, MDMA provides a unique pathway to healing. What a beautiful & powerful medicine.

Ketamine

While not a Psychedelic, Ketamine has shown promising potential as a healing agent, particularly in the treatment of grief & depression. However, it's important to recognize that Ketamine carries a higher risk profile than the other substances discussed here—most notably, it is the only one with a potential for addiction.

Clinically, Ketamine has been used to treat individuals with treatment-resistant depression, offering rapid relief from the emotional heaviness that grief can impose. Many report that it helps lift them out of despair and into a space where meaningful healing can begin.

My own experience with Ketamine, both therapeutically & recreationally (a distinction that feels arbitrary), did not lead to personal healing. Instead, it had an almost anesthetic effect. However, my subjective experience is just one perspective—the broader data on Ketamine’s efficacy is compelling, though it warrants careful consideration due to its potential risks.

Ayahuasca / Samadhi (DMT + MAOIs)

We are now entering the realm of some of the most powerful Psychedelics. These journeys should not be undertaken in the immediate aftermath of losing a loved one, as they have the potential to destabilize your life in profound—and possibly catastrophic—ways.

This research conducted by the Beckley Foundation has shown that Ayahuasca use can enhance mindfulness-related capacities, particularly 'decentering'—the ability to observe one's thoughts & emotions with greater objectivity and without judgment. This heightened sense of awareness has been shown to assist individuals in overcoming depression, anxiety, grief, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

My personal experiences with Samadhi have been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve encountered things that defy all rationalist frameworks. Both during and after the journey, events unfolded that could turn a lifelong atheist into a believer—such as feeling the energetic presence of my late loved ones. One particularly profound experience occurred the night after my Samadhi ceremony; I had a vivid dream in which I interacted with my late brother. Yet, it didn’t feel like a dream at all. Given how little we understand about the nature of dreams, this experience only adds to the mysterious and deeply healing properties of these powerful medicines.

Bufo (5-MeO-DMT)

Multiple studies investigating 5-MeO-DMT as a healing agent are currently underway. Fortunately, I don’t need to wait for the results to state—with arrogant certitude—that nothing alleviates the suffering of grief quite like Bufo.

As I explored last week, while there are several compelling reasons to commune with the toad, doing so in the immediate aftermath of losing a loved one is a profoundly bad idea. Additionally, unlike other Psychedelics, spacing out Bufo experiences by a few years—at a minimum—is wise. We don’t need to visit the source of all creation annually.

5-MeO-DMT was the first Psychedelic I turned to after losing my sister. It catapulted me into a reality beyond anything I could have imagined—stars exploding, revisiting poignant moments from my life that I had long forgotten. And then, the most astonishing message appeared, repeating over & over: the word dimittas. I later discovered that dimittas is Latin for “let go.” And I did.

Mescaline (Peyote)

Mescaline is the active Psychedelic alkaloid found in Peyote, as well as in other cacti like San Pedro & Peruvian Torch. Research specifically examining the effects of Mescaline on grief is limited. However, some studies provide relevant insights:

Therapeutic Potential: This 2023 overview highlighted Mescaline's activation of serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, suggesting its potential in therapeutic settings. The study emphasized the importance of context, ceremony, and culture in Mescaline use.

Mental Health Benefits: This 2021 survey involving 452 adults found that Mescaline use was associated with self-reported improvements in depression & anxiety. While not directly focused on grief, these findings indicate Mescaline's potential in alleviating emotional distress.

Given the historical ceremonial use of Peyote among Indigenous populations for spiritual & healing purposes, further research could elucidate its role in processing grief. However, current scientific literature on this specific application remains scarce. I’ll be communing with Peyote next month and look forward to sharing my journey.

Closing Thoughts

Psychedelics are undeniably powerful healing agents for grief, but it’s crucial to recognize that they are not a standalone solution. True healing requires a holistic approach—one that integrates mind, body, and spirit. Before turning to the toad to help me process the loss of my sister, I made significant changes in my life, including:

Committing to a rigorous training regimen (CrossFit), training hard six days a week at 5 AM

Quitting alcohol—full stop

Transitioning to a cleaner, healthier diet

Establishing a consistent meditation & breathwork practice

Working with a Life Coach

Psychedelics became a profound tool in my healing journey, but they were just one piece of the puzzle. There can be no true spiritual transformation without a physical one. Too often, we focus on tending to our souls while neglecting our bodies & minds. But grief is relentless—it impacts every facet of our existence. Learning to live with it, and even to find joy again, requires a full-court press approach.

So, if you choose to journey to the other side, ensure you're also taking care of your body & mind. Psychedelics guide your soul, but lasting healing requires a holistic commitment.

Safe travels,

AW

