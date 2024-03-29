Excited to share my collaboration with Psilouette! Enjoy a 20% discount on your initial purchase by applying the code TPB20 at checkout. Please note, this offer is valid on orders exceeding $40.

Book Summary

"The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying" by Sogyal Rinpoche, first published in 1992, is a comprehensive guide to understanding the Tibetan Buddhist perspective on life, death, and rebirth. It serves as an introduction to Tibetan Buddhism, blending traditional teachings with the insights of modern psychology & philosophy. The book is intended to help readers prepare for death, understand the process of dying, and grasp the practices associated with death & rebirth in Tibetan Buddhism.

Rinpoche discusses the concept of impermanence, the importance of meditation, and the nature of the mind, offering practical advice for living a more compassionate & mindful life. He introduces the idea of 'bardos,' transitional states between death & rebirth, providing detailed guidance on navigating these states to achieve a favorable rebirth or even liberation.

The book also addresses the care of the dying, emphasizing the significance of spiritual preparation for death and offering advice on supporting others through the dying process. "The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying" aims to transform the fear of death into an understanding of its place in the cycle of life, encouraging a life of spiritual growth, preparation for death, and an understanding of the afterlife according to Tibetan Buddhist teachings.

The Birthday of a Late Loved One: Embracing Impermanence

This past Tuesday marked the birthday of my late brother, a day that once brought joy but now carries sorrow. As I am prone to do, I explored why this is the case. Why does the absence of someone from the physical realm result in such powerful grief? The answer lies in our failed understanding of impermanence.

The pervasive illusion that deceives us all is the notion of a perpetual 'happily ever after.' From childhood, films & television indoctrinate us with the expectation that, eventually, life settles into a serene, comprehensible pattern. This allegedly occurs post-marriage, post-children, once career stability is achieved, a home is secured, and two cars sit in the driveway. Yet, this narrative is not just misleading — it's perilous. Tragically, the realization often strikes too late. Our existence becomes a perpetual state of anticipation for the next milestone, incessantly planning and preparing. Platforms like LinkedIn & Twitter amplify this ‘hustle culture’ with their relentless promotion of goal-setting and ceaseless striving, suggesting that once our ambitions are fulfilled, life attains a sort of permanence.

Only it won’t. The moments we have everything we worked for feel an awful lot like every other moment in life. This realization ties directly to our understanding of death — who says we get to enjoy things for as long as we’d like? Echoing the wisdom of philosopher Alan Watts, 'Who says we get to live forever?' We simply don't. The proponents of a life meticulously planned towards specific goals need to reconsider their stance. Adhering strictly to such a philosophy is a direct path to squandering both life and the precious moments with loved ones. Herein lies the profound beauty and significance of impermanence; nothing anchors us more firmly in the present than recognizing and accepting the transient nature of existence.

I wish I had more moments with my brother. But no amount of time with loved ones satiates our desire for more. Imagine if Rinpoche's message about the true understanding of impermanence could catalyze a paradigm shift where we were fully immersed in each fleeting moment. Would the loss of our beloved still weigh heavily upon our hearts? Unquestionably. However, our sorrow would be mitigated. For in those moments spent with our loved ones, we were genuinely present. I was fortunate to share such moments with my brother, and they have been my solace this past Tuesday and will continue to be my strength as I navigate through this life.

