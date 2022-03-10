“Those who sacrifice liberty for security deserve neither” - Benjamin Franklin.
As the time of this writing, the following Psychedelics are illegal in the US:
Psilocybin
MDMA
DMT
5-MeO-DMT
Peyote
Mescaline
Ketamine
Ibogaine
And many others. Why? How did we get to a point where we lost sovereignty over our consciousness? All drugs should be legal. The fact that s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.