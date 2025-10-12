Podcast: How to Integrate a Psychedelic Experience — with Olivia MacDonell (Founder & CEO, TAP Integration)

Integration Isn’t Optional

If Psychedelics are the doorway, integration is what teaches you how to walk through it.

This week, I sat down with Olivia MacDonell, Founder & CEO of TAP Integration — and one of the most respected voices in the Psychedelic space. With over 6 years of experience as an integration specialist, Olivia has guided hundreds of people through the messy, beautiful process of turning insight into action. Her frameworks help bridge the gap between the revelation & the real world — between what you see in ceremony and how you live afterward.

In our conversation, we explore what integration actually means…and why most people misunderstand it. We talk about the difference between reflection & rumination, how to build structure around transformation, why sadness is easier than joy, and the subtle traps that cause people to lose the thread after a powerful experience.

Whether you’re a facilitator, a frequent journeyer, curious about your first Psychedelic experience, or someone simply navigating change, this episode offers a grounded, compassionate roadmap for what comes after the medicine.

Hope you enjoy our conversation! I sure did.

-AW

