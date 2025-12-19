Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: What changes after Psychedelics work.

Intro

For the last decade, Psychedelics were framed as a breakthrough—therapy, healing, enlightenment. That framing made altered states legible to medicine, media & institutions.

By 2026, it stops doing real explanatory work.

Not because Psychedelics failed…because their consequences proved broader, messier & harder to contain than the healing frame allowed. Enough people have gone through these experiences now that the dominant question has shifted.

Not what Psychedelics do…but what happens after they work.

1. Alcohol’s Freefall Continues. Psychedelics & Empathogens Rise.

This shift is no longer cultural speculation. It’s measurable.

Gen Z drinks less than any generation on record. Alcohol sales are declining across beer, wine & spirits. Entire product lines now exist to replace alcohol. Alcohol-free parties are mainstream in cities across the US. A month doesn’t go by where I don’t hear from a friend who’s quit drinking for good.

Alcohol isn’t being rejected because it’s immoral…it’s being rejected because it sucks. It dulls perception, destroys sleep, catalyzes anxiety, and exacts a social & physiological cost that feels increasingly intolerable to a generation more literate in nervous-system regulation & mental health.

Science will accelerate this pivot. A 2025 5-MeO-DMT study showed dramatic reductions in alcohol cravings after a single guided experience…not by teaching restraint, but by dismantling the motivational circuitry that made alcohol feel necessary.

This aligns with what’s happening culturally. People aren’t looking to escape anymore. Alcohol made misaligned lives tolerable. Psychedelics make misalignment obvious.

MDMA, Psilocybin & emerging Empathogenic compounds don’t flatten experience the way alcohol does. Alcohol fades because it no longer fits the kind of awareness people are developing. Psychedelics rise because they amplify it.

2. Psychedelics Rewire Relationships

This won’t trend…it’ll just happen. In many circles, it already is.

Couples are increasingly choosing substances that surface truth instead of numbing…most notably MDMA & Psilocybin. Couples who journey together are different. It’s hard to put into words, but they radiate an energy that others feel immediately.

MDMA doesn’t manufacture intimacy. It removes the defenses that block it. Emotional honesty becomes easier, listening improves, repair happens faster. Conversations that once felt dangerous become navigable because the nervous system isn’t in constant self-protection.

Psilocybin is less forgiving. It exposes relational dynamics: control, avoidance, unmet needs. Patterns become obvious & narratives collapse. What’s working becomes undeniable. What isn’t becomes impossible to rationalize away.

The outcome isn’t always preservation. It’s resolution. In 2026:

More relationships end after growth

Desire reallocates & intensifies

Tolerance for misalignment drops

Performative relationships thin out

More couples choose depth, honesty & real intimacy

Psychedelics aren’t bonding agents…they’re truth accelerants. The difference now is that more couples are equipped to meet that truth together.

Fewer implosions…more clean endings. More conscious relationships.

3. Science Catches Up to Experience

By 2026, the research story sharpens—not because Psychedelics do more things, but because we finally describe what they’ve been doing all along.

The dominant model holds:

Psychedelics relax high-level predictive frameworks

They increase cognitive & perceptual flexibility

They weaken the brain’s attachment to familiar interpretations

This doesn’t make the experiences safer. It makes them legible. And legibility changes everything. Once we can explain how these states destabilize meaning-making, values & motivation, the old excuses collapse:

Why outcomes vary wildly

Why insight arrives faster than stability

Why the same dose heals one person & derails another

The science stops promising cures & starts naming trade-offs:

Flexibility increases

Certainty decreases

Identity loses its adhesive

This reframes responsibility. If we know Psychedelics reliably loosen the narratives people use to stay oriented, destabilization is no longer an accident…it’s a foreseeable outcome.

Better models don’t expand access. They create selection pressure.

Who should not take these substances becomes clearer. Who is responsible when things go wrong becomes harder to evade. Who carries legal, clinical & moral liability comes into focus. Research doesn’t sanctify Psychedelics. It removes mystique & replaces it with accountability.

And that’s the real shift: not understanding more…but being able to hide less.

4. Therapy Culture & Spiritual Language Lose Their Authority

By 2026, the costumes stop working.

“Love & light” doesn’t survive contact with power.

“Non-attachment” doesn’t excuse avoidance.

“Ego death” no longer masks narcissism.

“The medicine always knows” perhaps it knows your childhood secrets, but it definitely does not know your cardiovascular health.

“I’m on a higher frequency now” stops being a cool excuse to drop friends, family, or responsibility.

Therapy culture falters for the same reason:

“Processing” becomes a stall tactic.

“Safety” becomes a synonym for staying small.

“Trauma” becomes a catch-all explanation for lack of discipline.

Psychedelics expose the shared flaw in both frames: insight does not equal capacity. You can understand your story perfectly & still be unable to live well.

And the phoniness becomes harder to ignore.

The same people using this esoteric language are often the ones who believe Indigenous tribes have been using Ayahuasca for “healing” for thousands of years…neither of those claims are true. The performative ‘gurus’ & lack of education in this space are finally exposed.

Psychedelics don’t reveal how enlightened you are. They reveal where you’re undisciplined.

Photo by Growtika on Unsplash

5. Precision Psychedelics & the AI Convergence

By 2026, the next shift isn’t cultural…it’s molecular.

As AI-driven drug discovery accelerates, Psychedelics stop being blunt instruments. New compounds emerge that interact with the brain precisely: receptor-specific effects, shorter durations, narrower emotional ranges, tunable intensity.

Not to go deeper but to reduce variance.

This isn’t enlightenment chasing…it’s containment. Institutions can tolerate altered states only if they’re predictable & biologically legible. Precision compounds promise experiences that fit into protocols & risk models.

In theory, this convergence unlocks something unprecedented: Psychedelics tuned to individual neurobiology, including genetics, receptor density & metabolic profiles, rather than one-size-fits-all molecules discovered by accident decades ago.

But the core trade-off doesn’t disappear. Cleaner molecules don’t change the fundamental dynamic: insight still outpaces structure. Even perfectly calibrated experiences destabilize lives that aren’t designed to hold them.

AI may refine the tool but it won’t soften the truth.

Closing

2026 isn’t the year Psychedelics change the world. It’s the year we stop pretending they were ever just about healing.

They don’t upgrade reality or deliver meaning. They remove the perceptual filters that made certain lives, relationships & substances feel tolerable.

As alcohol fades, relationships reconfigure, and spiritual & therapeutic authority erodes, the pattern becomes unavoidable: insight arrives faster than structure.

The science sharpens, the molecules get cleaner, the explanations improve. But none of that absorbs the cost. As Psychedelics become more cultural, clinical & technological, the burden shifts back where it belongs: behavior, life design & accountability.

The tools get smarter. The excuses disappear.

If you liked it, tap the ❤️ — it actually matters on Substack.

If it landed, leave a thought below — I read every comment.

If it stirred something, restack it so others can sit with it too.

And if you want the deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

Up Next for Paid Subscribers

This Sunday’s Insider explores one of the most hidden & unsettling chapters in Psychedelic history.

Not healing. Not enlightenment. Power.

A forgotten Yopo Prophecy in 1970s Venezuela precedes a real assassination. Days later, the prophets are dead, the anthropologists vanish & the ritual disappears.

This isn’t mysticism. It’s Psychedelics colliding with politics, intelligence & lethal consequence.

Why the story was buried. Why the ritual ended overnight. What it reveals about Psychedelics that modern culture refuses to name.

Available Sunday for paid subscribers only.

🎁 The Best Holiday Gift: Kanna 🎁

🌿 Order getKANNA with Free Shipping 🌿

Kanna has become one of my favorite allies — for unwinding after a long day, dropping into presence, connecting more deeply with a partner, or just feeling more alive.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement designed to help you unwind, ignite, and connect.

Perfect for anyone who wants:

A healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, natural substitute for MDMA

A plant-based way to feel more human in a digital world

Curious? → Check out the product page

Subscriber Discount:

FRIENDS0fGK1 = Free Shipping

Let the unwinding begin.

🍄 The Holiday Gift That Actually Improves Someone’s Life 🍄

If you’re looking for a genuinely great holiday gift — for yourself or someone you actually care about — I just partnered with Flowdose. They make high-quality microdose blends that are clean, consistent & actually formulated for focus, mood & creativity rather than the usual “mystery capsules.”

Shop here:

Readers of the blog get an exclusive discount with the code:

friendsofblog

If you’ve been curious about microdosing, or want to give someone a thoughtful, wellness-focused gift this season, this is an easy place to start. No noise, no gimmicks…just a solid product from a team I trust.