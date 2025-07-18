Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: Psilocybin may not just expand your mind—it might extend your life. New research suggests the compound does more than heal. It preserves.

“Psilocybin appears to slow the ‘wear and tear’ that accompanies aging. Mice and cells are healthier and live significantly longer.” — Louise Hecker, lead researcher on the new anti-aging Psilocybin study

For years, the pitch for Psilocybin has been simple: it heals.

Depression. Grief. Addiction. Trauma. Take the trip, meet yourself, cry it out, start again.

But a new study just landed that has nothing to do with mystical experiences or crying about your childhood. This time, Psilocybin didn’t heal the mind.

It made cells…younger. Yes, younger.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine just published findings showing that Psilocin (the active compound in Psilocybin mushrooms) extended the lifespan of human skin & lung cells by over 50%. Not in a vague, metaphorical, “I feel younger” kind of way. In actual cell culture models.

In mice, it did more than that:

Lifespan extended

Fewer white hairs

Hair regrowth in old age

The researchers even tracked telomere preservation — the protective caps on DNA that shorten as you age. Psilocin helped maintain their length. It also reduced oxidative stress & improved DNA repair — two core hallmarks of aging.

Reaches for my microdose…

Let me say that another way: The same mushrooms you ate at a ceremony to feel the interconnectedness of all things...might also help protect you from cancer, heart disease, and neurodegeneration. Wild.

From Mind-Altering to Time-Altering

Most of the attention around Psilocybin has focused on consciousness — dissolving the ego, rerouting default mode network activity, reconnecting people with their emotional truth.

But this study asks a different question: What if the body is listening, too?

If Psilocybin can slow aging at the cellular level, we’re not just talking about psychological healing — we’re talking about biological time dilation.

And that opens a strange & fascinating door. Because many people who journey with Psilocybin describe timelessness. Time slows. Expands. Dissolves entirely.

What if that isn’t just perceptual? What if some part of the body is following suit?

Anyone who’s taken a hero dose with the Mushroom — as I have, many times — knows: one of the first things to go is time. Our understanding of it is shattered. We enter a realm where time simply…isn’t.

The Irony: From Brain-Frying to Brain-Preserving

Remember the “This Is Your Brain on Drugs” era? The fried egg? The scare tactics?

I do. Hell, I joined the Chuck Norris Kicks Drugs Out of America campaign as a young martial artist. Didn’t help me meet girls…which was probably the real motivation.

Anyway. I digress…

Now that same compound is being studied for preserving telomeres, reducing oxidative stress, and promoting hair regrowth.

The irony is not lost on me.

A substance criminalized & ridiculed for decades might now compete with metformin, rapamycin, NMN, and Ozempic for longevity market share.

It’s not hard to imagine:

YouthShroom™ – Cellular Renewal & Inner Peace in One Daily Capsule.

Coming soon to Erewhon for $189.

Biohackers, Meet the Mystics

There’s a reason Silicon Valley and the wellness world are sprinting toward this: longevity is a trillion-dollar race.

And the existing tools? Sterile. Bland. Glorified glucose management.

This is different. This is mystical. This is “trip once, maybe live longer.” It’s peak bio-spiritual crossover.

But we should also ask: Do we want to extend lifespan by modulating serotonin…or by confronting why we’re so terrified of death in the first place?

Because that’s the other thing Psilocybin does — it doesn’t just preserve the body. It loosens the ego’s grip on it.

Maybe It’s Not Anti-Aging — Maybe It’s Pro-Aging

Aging isn’t the enemy. Fear of aging is. And Western culture is built on that fear — wrinkle creams, testosterone clinics, and increasingly unhinged supplement stacks.

I’ve spent many a Friday night at restaurants in Beverly Hills…nothing gets more airtime than how to stay looking 29 forever. I don’t miss that life.

Psilocybin won’t offer immortality. But it might offer grace. Surrender. A way to relate to aging with curiosity instead of panic.

Maybe Psilocybin doesn’t fight aging. Maybe it teaches us how to do it consciously.

That alone would be a revolution for a culture obsessed with looking younger than it feels.

The Mind-Body Feedback Loop (And Stress as the Real Killer)

It’s worth noting: chronic stress is one of the fastest accelerators of biological aging.

We already know Psilocybin reduces activity in the default mode network, quiets rumination, and creates a felt sense of peace, surrender, and connection.

If stress is speeding us toward the grave, Mushrooms might be tapping the brakes — not just mentally, but metabolically.

What if the best anti-aging compound isn’t one that suppresses appetite or boosts NAD+…but one that makes you cry, breathe, and finally let go?

The Future of Longevity Might Be Weird

We’re entering an era where clinical trials are being funded by both longevity labs & Psychedelic startups — sometimes by the same companies.

Where biohackers who once fasted for 72 hours are now exploring toad venom & breathwork. Where the line between cellular optimization & spiritual transformation is starting to blur.

And maybe that’s not a bad thing. Because if we’re going to live longer, we should probably figure out how to live deeper too.

Final Thought:

This isn’t just a new use case for Psilocybin. It’s a shift in how we think about health, aging, and what we actually want from the time we’re given.

I started working with Psilocybin around the same time I quit drinking. For years, I assumed the rapid slowdown in aging was all about avoiding alcohol — better sleep, less inflammation, cleaner living.

But now I’m wondering…maybe the Mushrooms were helping too.

Do we want to stretch our life across more years? Or do we want to stretch our aliveness across every moment?

And what if…by following the Mushroom…we could do both?

