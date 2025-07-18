The Psychedelic Blog

Be~Love~Healing🌱
6d

Love this article, thank you for writing about psilocybin! Over the past 7 yrs or so, I've brought this medicine back into my life for good. Consuming on a weekly basis without a doubt that it's not beneficial in some way! Microdosing awareness has been such a blessing to humanity. If anyone is interested, my holistic wellness apothecary creates organic cacao micro-medicine blending w/additions of lions mane, maca, cinnamon, rose, and more.🕊️

Michael Housman
6d

Love this! A buddy of mine summarized this well a few years ago:

Alcohol = poison

Cannabis / psilocybin = medicine

Fermented ethanol is terrible for our bodies and yet that's the drug of choice for most of the world. The others grow from the ground, are apparently healthy, and yet most of the world frowns upon them. Makes zero sense!

