Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m exploring how Psychedelic experiences affect our dreams. Spoiler: it’s not always positive. Let’s dive in.

"A dream is a massive psychedelic experience. The fact that we can do it every night speaks volumes about the nature of consciousness." —Terence McKenna

May 12th, 2019

I attend my first Bufo ceremony. I recall being skeptical when one of the shamans warned us that our dreams would take on an entirely different texture in the weeks and even months that followed.

At this point in my life, I was a Psychedelic neophyte. I had no idea how these substances could reveal things that were always there—hidden from our evolutionarily adapted eyes. I was skeptical of anything that sounded remotely woo-woo.

But then the dreams started.

At first, they were subtle—more vivid, more emotionally charged, but nothing I couldn’t write off as a side effect of the experience. Then, they became something else entirely. They felt less like dreams and more like transmissions. Encounters. Messages from something beyond my conscious mind.

The first time I saw my brother, I dismissed it as grief manifesting in my subconscious. But when the conversations in these dreams mirrored real-life synchronicities, when the same themes repeated, when people I hadn’t spoken to in years told me I’d visited their dreams—it became impossible to ignore.

I thought Psychedelics would change my waking life. I didn’t expect them to rewrite my dreamworld.

And yet, that’s exactly what they did.

The Science of Dreams

Let’s explore the science—but not for the usual reasons. With Psychedelics, the fusion of science & experience often reveals deeper truths. But when it comes to dreams, science tells only a fraction of the story. We know substances can shape our dreamscapes, just as a small dose of Psilocybin or MDMA shifts us beyond baseline consciousness. But what about the profound journeys induced by potent Psychedelics like Bufo, Samadhi, or Ayahuasca? And why have some individuals—without any external agents—had dreams that altered the course of human history? More on that soon.

Scientist & author of Why we Sleep, Matthew Walker’s research highlights how THC suppresses REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, the stage where vivid dreaming occurs, while alcohol disrupts deep slow-wave sleep (SWS), the phase crucial for memory consolidation & physical restoration. This means that substances many people use to unwind are blocking access to both dreaming & deep rest.

For those of you who use cannabis or alcohol, you might have noticed an increase in vivid dreams when you take a break. This happens because both substances suppress REM & SWS sleep, creating a backlog of dream activity that your brain tries to catch up on once you stop. The brain is so adept at restoring deep sleep that alcoholics sometimes experience hallucinations—not because they are truly hallucinating, but because they are so deprived of SWS sleep that their brain starts dreaming while they are awake.

Substances are known to impact dreams. Several drugs & supplements have been studied for their ability to enhance lucid dreaming. These substances work by influencing neurotransmitters, sleep cycles, and REM sleep. Here are some of the most well-researched options:

Cholinergic Agents (Acetylcholine Boosters)

Galantamine – A widely recognized lucid dreaming aid, galantamine is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor that increases acetylcholine levels, which can enhance dream vividness & self-awareness.

Huperzine A – Similar to galantamine, this supplement inhibits acetylcholinesterase, potentially improving dream recall & lucidity.

Choline Bitartrate & Alpha-GPC – Precursors to acetylcholine, often combined with galantamine to enhance its effects.

Serotonergic & Dopaminergic Modulators

Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris) – A herbal supplement that some users report increases dream vividness & recall.

5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) – A serotonin precursor that can influence REM sleep cycles, though it may suppress REM when taken before bed & increase dream intensity when REM rebounds.

L-Dopa (Mucuna Pruriens) – A dopamine precursor that may enhance dream vividness & recall.

NMDA Antagonists & Glutamatergic Modulators

Memantine – A mild NMDA antagonist that has been reported to increase dream awareness & clarity.

Ketamine (Low Dose) – Some studies suggest that ketamine, when taken in low doses, can enhance self-awareness in dreams.

Melatonin & REM Sleep Modulators

Melatonin – While melatonin primarily helps with sleep onset, it can affect REM sleep cycles, potentially leading to more vivid dreams.

Calea Zacatechichi (Mexican Dream Herb) – Traditionally used by indigenous groups for dream enhancement, it may increase dream recall & intensity.

Stimulants & Nootropics

Nicotine – Nicotine patches used during sleep have been reported to induce highly vivid and sometimes lucid dreams.

Modafinil – While not directly linked to lucid dreaming, modafinil can affect sleep architecture in ways that may contribute to dream clarity.

The Science of Psychedelics & Dreams

Some Psychedelics, particularly microdoses of Psilocybin & LSD, have been reported to enhance dream recall & vividness, though they also disrupt sleep architecture. Recent scientific studies have explored the intriguing parallels between dream states & Psychedelic experiences, shedding light on their shared neurophenomenological characteristics.

Neurophenomenological Similarities:

Research indicates a significant overlap between the subjective experiences of dreaming and those induced by Psychedelics. Both states are marked by vivid imagery, emotional richness, and a departure from ordinary consciousness. This study concluded that Psychedelics acutely induce dreamlike experiences, which may have long-term beneficial effects on psychosocial functioning & well-being.

Brain Activity & Consciousness:

Investigations into substances like Ayahuasca have revealed that they can alter brainwaves to produce a "waking-dream" state. Researchers at Imperial College London found that the active compounds in Ayahuasca modify brain activity, leading to vivid, dream-like experiences while awake. This hints at a separate reality we can enter & exit.

"A dream not understood is like a letter not opened." — The Talmud

Historically Significant Dreams & Journeys

Dreams have shaped the course of human history. Here are some renowned instances where they played a pivotal role:

Albert Einstein: Einstein came upon the initial concept of the theory of relativity through a dream about cows being electrocuted on an electrified fence. He imagined himself chasing a light beam as a young boy, which he later related to his development of the special theory of relativity. Niels Bohr: The structure of the atom was envisioned by Bohr after he had a dream about planets attached to the sun with threads, rotating around it, which inspired his model of the atom with electrons orbiting the nucleus. Dmitri Mendeleev: Mendeleev famously dreamed of the complete arrangement of the periodic table. Upon waking, he immediately wrote it down on a piece of paper, only making a few minor corrections afterward. Otto Loewi: He won a Nobel Prize for medicine after he proved nerve impulses are transmitted chemically, not electrically. The hypothesis came to him in a dream, and he famously got up in the middle of the night to go to his lab and perform an experiment that would become a milestone in neuroscience. Mary Shelley: The idea for her novel, "Frankenstein," came to her in a dream. She envisioned the scene of the scientist who created life and was horrified by what he had made.

Dreams are not the sole conduit for transformative insights; Psychedelic experiences also have a rich history of catalyzing significant discoveries & changing the course of history:

Francis Crick: Francis Crick had insights related to the DNA double helix structure while under the influence of LSD. Crick won the Nobel prize in 1962 for his work with DNA structures. Kary Mullis: Mullis credited his use of LSD for helping conceptualize the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, which revolutionized genetic engineering & molecular biology. Mullis attributed his ability to think "out of the box" to his LSD experiences, which were crucial in his Nobel Prize-winning discovery. Steve Jobs: Steve Jobs attested that LSD was one of the most important experiences of his life, profoundly impacting his creative and philosophical outlook. This influence is considered a significant factor in his approach to design & innovation at Apple. Richard Feynman: The Nobel-winning physicist experimented with sensory deprivation tanks while under the influence of marijuana & ketamine, which he claimed stimulated his creativity and helped him re-envision quantum mechanics concepts. The Grateful Dead: Lyricist Robert Hunter & members of The Grateful Dead used LSD as a creative tool, which significantly influenced the development of their music & lyrics.

So what do we make of this?

There are a few possible explanations:

Consciousness is far more fluid than we realize. Terence McKenna may have been onto something—dreams & Psychedelic experiences feel eerily similar because both are distinct, self-contained realities we can enter & exit. We all have a Higher Self that visits us in the dream world & during Psychedelic journeys. This entity (for lack of a better term) transmits insights or guidance while we sleep & journey. This could certainly explain Einstein’s contribution to the theory of relativity, along with the other examples I mentioned. However, proving it remains a challenge. We are living in a simulation. I reject this outright—it has never felt intuitively right. A simulation is just intelligent design by another name. It also contradicts assembly theory, which suggests that complexity takes time to emerge. We didn’t go from inventing the wheel to the iPhone overnight. Evolution & progress take a long time. The simulation theory assumes that its “makers” (often imagined as some sort of gamer, which is telling) patiently waited through tectonic shifts, ice ages, and dinosaurs before deciding to introduce us. That doesn’t track. It’s all random—just chaotic neural firings. Dreams & Psychedelic-induced visions hold no meaning; they’re merely the brain’s wild, incoherent concoctions. This explanation satisfies biological reductionists and those unwilling to journey to the other side. Their modus operandi insists that everything must be measurable & explainable. Yet, it’s worth noting that this same mindset would have dismissed the atom & subatomic particles before technology made them visible. And there’s a glaring flaw in their logic—one they prefer to avoid. What came before the Big Bang? What set the explosion in motion? They have no answers. Instead, they selectively dismiss anything beyond the limits of current measurement whenever it suits their argument. Thus, whatever dreams & Psychedelic states may be, they are certainly not just random hallucinations. Brain activity during dreams & Psychedelic states is like debris falling off an ascending rocket—markers that we are leaving this realm. What if what we observe scientifically (brain activity) is not the experience itself, but the residue of something mystical (a transition to another realm)? Consider this: when researchers recorded a dying man’s brain activity, they were stunned to find that death isn’t passive—a flood of neural activity surged after his heart stopped. Could this be evidence of consciousness crossing a threshold rather than simply shutting down? If so, it would support the idea that Psychedelics don’t create hallucinations, but are portals to another realm—tools for accessing a reality that is always present but hidden from evolutionarily adapted eyes. Perhaps dreams serve a similar function, pulling back the veil to reveal what is usually unseen.

Whatever the answer, one thing is clear: we are only scratching the surface of the impact of Psychedelics on dream reality and the nature of consciousness.

Photo by SpaceX on Unsplash

Personal Insights

The night following my second Samadhi journey, I had the most incredible dream. My late brother called me. I remember feeling elated, saying, "Oh, we can still talk!"—fully aware, even in the dream, that he was gone.

The next morning, I received an eerie text from a past lover:

"Hi Andrew… I know it’s been a year, but for whatever reason, you came into my dreams last night. You were very happy and calm. I wanted to share. I hope you are doing so well."

It’s hard to dismiss both of these occurrences as mere coincidence. And this isn’t the only strange thing that’s happened in dreamworld since I began communing with potent Psychedelics six years ago.

I am plagued by a recurring dream—different characters, same setting. My late siblings, my parents, an ex-girlfriend, and old hometown friends cycle through the scenes, but the backdrop never changes: the house I grew up in. I moved out at eighteen, never returned, never thought about or dreamed about that house—until a few years ago. The connection is undeniable. This dream follows my journeys to the other side.

The meaning is mine to unravel, but what it suggests about the nature of consciousness is far more compelling. That these recurring dreams began only after I started communing with potent Psychedelics is no coincidence.

Where do we go when we dream? Why is there no reality-testing? We can fly and think nothing of it. We lose our teeth and carry on. A few nights ago, I had an intense dream about an ex-partner—once again, set in my childhood home. We dove into every reason our relationship fractured, and the insights were painfully accurate. I woke up with a deep sadness. These aren’t fun dreams.

But maybe they’re necessary. Maybe they’re cathartic.

Speaking to loved ones—whether they’ve passed or simply no longer part of our lives—keeps them alive in some way. In dream reality, they’re still here. Still part of our world.

And there’s something quite beautiful about that.

If you found value in this piece, I'd appreciate it if you could hit the 'Like' button. The number of 'likes' a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

The best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.

I'm excited to announce my collaboration with Fun Guy! Use this link to shop for your favorite products. If you're looking for a euphoric, fun aphrodisiac but aren’t quite ready for MDMA (or want to avoid the gnarly MDMA blues), Kanna might be just what you need. My personal favorite is Flow Chocolate—use this link to purchase it directly!

We need beta testers at TAP Integration! Help refine TAP Integration.