Sunday Insider — Guest Essay

The rapid emergence of AI is one of the most consequential cultural shifts of our time. It is also surrounded by confusion, hype, second-hand commentary & opinions from people with little direct exposure to how these systems actually work.

In my writing on Psychedelics, I have always emphasized firsthand experience. I have spent almost a decade working with these substances in ceremonial, therapeutic & exploratory contexts. That lived perspective is what allows me to write about them with clarity rather than abstraction.

As this publication grows, I am applying the same standard to adjacent domains shaping human consciousness & culture. That is why I invited Dr. Michael Housman, an expert with deep, direct engagement in artificial intelligence, to contribute today’s Sunday Insider essay.

Going forward, you will see more collaborations with specialists in fields that intersect with psychedelics, perception, technology & meaning. The goal is simple: informed analysis grounded in real expertise, not outsider takes.

Given the scale & importance of this subject, I am sharing today’s Insider essay without a paywall.

-AW

Guest Contributor — Dr. Michael Housman

Michael Housman is the #1 best-selling author of Future Proof: Transform Your Business with AI (or Get Left Behind) and the founder and CEO of AI-ccelerator where he helps organizations leverage advances in artificial intelligence. Over a 15-year career, he has built and deployed AI platforms that have reshaped industries, working with both high-growth technology startups and Fortune 500 companies. His research has been published in a variety of peer-reviewed journals and profiled by such media outlets as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and The Atlantic. Dr. Housman received his A.M. and Ph.D. in Applied Economics and Managerial Science from The Wharton School and is a frequent guest lecturer at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin.

The Psychedelic Moment of Perspective

Many psychedelic experiences begin with a fundamental shift in perspective. The ego, that stubborn narrator of our personal importance, starts to loosen its grip. The grand story we tell ourselves about our central place in the cosmos begins to dissolve.

You are suddenly struck by a realization that is both terrifying and liberating: you are not the center of the universe. You are just one tiny organism, among billions of others, clinging to a small blue rock orbiting an average star in a vast, indifferent galaxy. This experience is undeniably unsettling. Yet, it frequently leads to a profound humility and a deeper, more resonant appreciation for the fragile miracle of life.

Humanity as a whole may now be approaching a very similar realization. The target of this ego shock, however, is not the individual self, but our species’ collective place in the hierarchy of intelligence.

The Story Humans Have Always Told Ourselves

For almost all of history, humans have justified our dominance on this planet through a curated list of exceptional traits. We pointed to our opposable thumbs, our complex tools, our intricate language, and our capacity for abstract reasoning.

Eventually, we distilled this list down to one core, defining belief: intelligence is what makes us uniquely human. This assumption isn’t just a point of pride; it underpins much of our identity, our culture, and our perceived moral superiority over the entire natural world.

AI Challenges the Intelligence Narrative

The profound disruption caused by modern artificial intelligence doesn’t depend on whether it ever achieves true consciousness. That’s a separate philosophical debate. Systems that can already write compelling prose, accurately diagnose rare diseases, analyze datasets far too vast for any human mind, and generate stunning creative work force a new possibility.

We are confronting the idea that intelligence—or at least the overwhelming majority of practical cognitive forms we value—may not belong exclusively to humans. AI systems are increasingly capable of performing cognitive tasks that once required years of highly specialized professional training.

Why the Reaction Is So Emotional

The sheer intensity of public (and private) reactions to AI suggests something far deeper than practical concerns about job security or economic productivity. While critical, those don’t explain the visceral anxiety.

The anxiety is psychological. If intelligence is no longer uniquely ours, a foundational brick of human identity begins to wobble. It triggers a profound species-level ego shock—a mirror image of the individual dissolution sometimes experienced during a powerful psychedelic insight. We are losing our unique, comforting story.

The Cultural Reckoning

This inevitable shift forces a series of uncomfortable and urgent questions that we are ill-equipped to answer:

What makes humans special or “valuable” if our defining cognitive abilities can be easily replicated (and often surpassed) by software?

How will we define meaning, purpose, and self-worth in a world where machines perform all the complex “thinking”?

Are we, as a civilization, psychologically prepared to share the cognitive landscape with sophisticated, non-human systems?

These aren’t engineering problems; they are philosophical and cultural crises.

The Power and Incentive Layer

It’s crucial to acknowledge that AI is not emerging in a political vacuum. These tools are being engineered by powerful corporations, well-funded governments, and established institutions, all of which operate with their own specific (and often overlapping) incentives for profit and control.

The ultimate impact of AI will depend not only on what the technology can do, but also on exactly who controls its deployment. The real story of our era may turn out to be less about machines “surpassing” humans and more about how existing, unequal human power structures aggressively reorganize themselves around these immensely powerful new tools.

Humility as the Next Step

Psychedelic experiences often leave people with a deep, lasting humility about their true place in the intricate universe. AI may ultimately force humanity to adopt a similar, much-needed humility about the nature of intelligence itself.

Losing our perceived monopoly on cognition does not automatically diminish humanity. It does, however, strip away an archaic illusion and force us to rethink what truly defines us.

If anything, this reckoning may push us to value the distinctively human traits that AI, even at its smartest, cannot replicate: connection, consciousness, empathy, subjective feeling, and the raw messiness of emotion. The coming decades may not only be about building smarter machines but about the harder work of understanding ourselves more clearly in the process.

Further Reading

For readers interested in a deeper, practical exploration of how artificial intelligence is reshaping organizations & decision-making, Dr. Michael Housman expands on many of these themes in his book Future Proof: Transform Your Business with AI (or Get Left Behind).

Drawing on more than a decade building machine-learning platforms across startups and Fortune 500 companies, the book offers a jargon-free roadmap for leaders navigating rapid technological disruption and the cultural shifts that accompany it.

Next Friday I’m publishing an essay I’ve been working on for months: “Dreams, Death & The Mind’s Rehearsal.” It explores why dreams may function as psychological rehearsals for loss, change & mortality. Thank you for reading & supporting this work.