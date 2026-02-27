The Psychedelic Blog

Michael Housman
21h

Good for you! I know there probably people out there who will be offended by this notion ("these substances are sacred and medicinal!") but why can't they serve multiple purposes? Why can't they help us through trauma / healing but also be fun to use in a social setting (as long at it's done safety and without operating motor vehicles)?

What makes alcohol and cannabis such special substances that alters the way we perceive the world? Provided that we understand the risks, we should get to choose which one floats our boat (admittedly this is coming from someone with a strongly libertarian perspective).

1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
nohemigarsan
nohemigarsan
19h

Most of us don’t really take the time to go deeper; we simply inherit a narrative.

Your emphasis that “the future isn’t higher doses, it’s better hosts, better containers, better judgment, better date nights, better parties” completely shifts the focus.

Alcohol is far more accessible and socially normalized, that part is easy.

But learning how to approach any experience with intention, safety, and discernment creates a completely different kind of enjoyment.

In a safe and thoughtful setting, the depth of connection and presence can feel far more meaningful than a night driven by excess and noise.

More education, less stigma.

1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
