Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: The quiet truth most people in Psychedelic spaces won’t say out loud: not everything has to heal, not everything has to be sacred, not everything has to justify itself. Sometimes fun is the point.

“Man is most nearly himself when he achieves the seriousness of a child at play.” — Heraclitus

It’s 2032.

You show up at a dinner party, people embrace with a warm hug. The night starts with a short meditation, allowing you to drop whatever you were carrying before you walked in so you can actually be there.

The hors d’oeuvres are Mushrooms & Kanna. Conversation gets interesting fast. Traffic & work talk doesn’t survive the energy in the room. People are genuinely curious…they listen intently to one another. Couples seem actually in love…real admiration. Hanging on every word, even when it’s a story they’ve heard a dozen times before.

After dinner, MDMA makes an appearance. Not everyone partakes…it doesn’t matter. People dance, they’re present, they’re having fun.

Phones stay out of sight, except for a few photos & a quick check-in with the babysitter. When the night ends, people say thank you to one another, and they mean it. They leave grateful & happy, not sloppy & drained.

A lot of people will smirk at this, roll their eyes. But I’ve been to these parties…some of you have too. And they’re fucking awesome.

Make no mistake: this is the future.

Disclaimer (Read This Before You Get Mad)

I’m not talking about:

Tier-1 Psychedelics like Ayahuasca, Bufo, Changa

Hero doses of Psilocybin

People with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia

Situations where someone is already psychologically unstable

Anyone who should not be using Psychedelics in the first place

Not everyone should use Psychedelics. (Just like not everyone should use alcohol…though that one is so culturally normalized we don’t even bother saying it.)

This piece is about responsible, social, non-heroic use. If you’re arguing against something outside that scope, you’re arguing with a straw man.

Not All Psychedelics Are Sacred

Some Psychedelics are sacred: Ayahuasca, Peyote, Changa, 5-MeO.

But calling all Psychedelics sacred is a power move. It creates gatekeepers. It establishes authority…it decides who’s “worthy.”

Not everything deserves that framing:

MDMA isn’t sacred. It’s a prosocial, pleasure-forward bonding substance.

DMT isn’t sacred. It’s a perceptual technology.

LSD isn’t sacred. It’s a tool that bends reality.

2C-B isn’t sacred. It’s an aesthetic amplifier.

“Sacred” isn’t inherent to a substance. It’s a designation layered on top…often to control access & narrative.

The better rule is simpler: Use these substances safely, with intention & reverence. That’s it.

The False Binary: Healing or Hedonism

This is where the conversation goes wrong. We’re told Psychedelics must either:

Heal trauma

Or be reckless indulgence

That’s nonsense.

Many of the most regulating, perspective-shifting, life-affirming experiences people have don’t come from “doing the work.” They come from joy, laughter, intimacy, play. Connection without an agenda.

Fun isn’t the opposite of healing. Often, it’s how healing actually happens.

Psychedelics & Intimacy

Recently, I was telling a Psychonaut friend about a 2C-B experience. I mentioned how the aphrodisiac energy was similar to MDMA…tactile, electric, uninhibited.

She paused & said:

“Aren’t these substances the craziest, most powerful aphrodisiacs…at the right dose, in the right setting?”

She wasn’t wrong.

At certain doses, Psychedelics heighten sensory salience, turn touch into electricity & lower inhibition. And these effects aren’t limited to any one Psychedelic:

MDMA increases bonding chemistry & breaks defensiveness.

2C-B sharpens touch & aesthetic attraction.

LSD heightens perception & erotic imagination.

Psilocybin catalyzes a deep, energetic connection.

None of that is inherently “healing.” It’s amplification.

We’re comfortable saying these substances heal attachment wounds. We’re less comfortable saying they intensify desire. But both are downstream of the same mechanism: lowered threat response & heightened presence.

Intimacy isn’t automatically reckless. It becomes reckless when there’s coercion, secrecy, escalation pressure, or blurred consent. Remove those, and what’s left is connection…charged, alive & erotic.

Pleasure doesn’t need a therapeutic alibi.

If Psychedelics increase admiration, touch, bonding, attraction — why are we more comfortable calling that healing than calling it pleasure? That discomfort says more about us than the substances.

Fun Is a Legitimate Human Need

Play isn’t a reward you earn after fixing yourself. It’s how humans bond, enhance perspective & build culture.

Treating fun as suspect is a modern pathology…rooted in productivity obsession & moralized suffering. Every healthy culture made room for altered states that weren’t corrective, they were connective.

Ancient societies understood this intuitively:

The Eleusinian Mysteries weren’t therapy sessions or spiritual boot camps. They were Psychedelic-infused destination festivals for the who’s-who of ancient Greece— Plato , Aristotle , Socrates , Sophocles , Pericles , Cicero, all in attendance. Vibrant processions, music, rituals, intoxication, discussions of the gods & death, shared awe.

Same vibe on the Nile. Mark Antony & Cleopatra threw extravagant, multi-night, costume parties where power, pleasure, altered states, eroticism & politics all mixed freely. Think Burning Man…not a “healing journey,” but an ancient rave with imperial consequences.

These weren’t escapes from culture. They were culture.

Fun vs. Escape (They’re Not the Same)

Fun increases vitality & presence. Escape dulls it.

Alcohol blurs memory, flattens perception & degrades judgment. It also makes people sloppy, overuse tired movie quotes & repeat the same old stories, over & over again. Psychedelics do the opposite.

Lumping them together is lazy thinking.

What Responsible Fun Actually Looks Like

Clear timing

Clear exits

No coercion

No secrecy

No escalation arms race

If an experience can’t survive daylight & memory, it isn’t worth defending.

Social Intelligence Beats Dosage

The future isn’t higher doses. It’s better hosts, better containers, better judgment, better date nights, better parties.

Knowing when not to take something, knowing when the night is complete, knowing how to read a room. No more recycled movie quotes.

That’s maturity…not abstinence.

Why Alcohol Owned This Slot for So Long

Alcohol didn’t win because it was good. It won because it was legal, cheap, socially enforced & massively profitable.

Psychedelics weren’t outcompeted…they were exiled.

The comparison people make today isn’t neutral—it’s rigged by history, law & money. It is not a substance people arrived at objectively.

The Status Quo Sucks

The cleanest way to evaluate any habit, substance, or pattern is simple:

If it entered your life tomorrow, knowing everything you now know, would you welcome it or reject it?

Most things people reflexively defend wouldn’t survive that test. That alone should tell you something.

Closing

The question isn’t whether Psychedelics can be fun…it’s why we’re so uncomfortable admitting that fun might be enough. Joy shouldn’t require a diagnosis.

