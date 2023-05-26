The idea that Psychedelics raise our consciousness is a widely accepted notion. However, an alternative perspective suggests that they may not raise our consciousness but rather activate a latent form of consciousness that we are conditioned to repress since childhood. The renowned philosopher, Alan Watts, proposed the existence of two distinct types of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.